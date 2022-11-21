ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#13 Georgia Tech and #7 Pitt Five Setter Goes the Panthers Way

#13 Georgia Tech lost a nail biting heartbreaker to #7 Pittsburgh in the Peterson Events Center, making it where neither GT/Pitt game this season took place in their regular homes. After Pitt took a close first set 25-21, Tech won the next two sets 25-22, 25-23. Pitt squeezed out the fourth set 25-22, and had to fight Tech on four match points to win the 5th, 19-17.
Georgia Tech Football: GT vs UGA Advanced Stats Preview

It’s time for the 116th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. For the first time since 2018, Tech will take on Georgia coming off of a win. It’s been a roller coaster of a season for Georgia Tech fans. A bad start led to the much-needed dismissal of Geoff Collins. Interim Coach Brent Key’s tenure started with two rousing wins over Pittsburgh and Duke before a disheartening stretch that included losses to Virginia, Florida State, and Miami. Last week, without its top two quarterbacks, Tech went to Chapel Hill without much chance for victory and pulled one out anyway.
