It’s time for the 116th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. For the first time since 2018, Tech will take on Georgia coming off of a win. It’s been a roller coaster of a season for Georgia Tech fans. A bad start led to the much-needed dismissal of Geoff Collins. Interim Coach Brent Key’s tenure started with two rousing wins over Pittsburgh and Duke before a disheartening stretch that included losses to Virginia, Florida State, and Miami. Last week, without its top two quarterbacks, Tech went to Chapel Hill without much chance for victory and pulled one out anyway.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO