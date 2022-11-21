Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Adweek Podcast: Inside the Creator Economy and Adweek's Creator Network
In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller is joined by Christine Gritmon, host of Let’s Talk About Brand, and Adweek social editor Sami Lambert to discuss the current state of the creator economy. They also talk about the...
AdWeek
Autodesk Adds Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort as a Creative and Strategic Partner
When Dara Treseder moved on from Peloton to software design platform Autodesk in September, she brought one of her ad agencies with her. Treseder signed on Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort agency, buying into the creative-as-a-subscription (CaaS) program from MNTN (Maximum Effort’s parent company), which bundles media and creative services for brands. The package offers brands strategy and development work, as well as culturally relevant advertising and metrics to track it.
AdWeek
Matthew McConaughey Leads a March for #TeamEarth in Salesforce Spot
Software company Salesforce unveiled a #TeamEarth sustainability platform at the Super Bowl with brand partner Matthew McConaughey advocating for business leaders to work on helping our planet rather than dreaming up ways to retreat to Mars or the metaverse. The company has partnered with the Academy Award-winning actor again ahead of Thanksgiving for “The March,” a new 60-second spot encouraging business leaders to prioritize sustainability.
AdWeek
Rebecca Minkoff Is Betting on Fashion Entering the Metaverse
An industry leader in accessible luxury handbags, accessories and apparel, Rebecca Minkoff’s playful and subtly edgy designs are blazing a path for other brands by being at the forefront of adopting new innovations when shopping for fashion. Minkoff joined Adweek’s Elevate: Future of Shopping event alongside Adweek chief experience officer Jenny Rooney to discuss her quest to revolutionize the future of shopping.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? All About Alexander Edwards
Here's everything to know about Alexander Edwards, a music executive and father of a son with Amber Rose Get to know Alexander "AE" Edwards. The music executive recently made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with Cher on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles; the two were seen in matching all-black outfits outside L.A. hotspots earlier this week. In the days that followed, the music legend received criticism for the 40-year age gap between the two. But true to form, Cher responded on Twitter with a series of tweets...
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters And Publishing In 8-Figure Deal
Iggy Azalea has sold her entire masters and publishing catalog in an eight-figure deal to Domain Capital. The deal includes 100% of the Australian rapper’s share of hits including “Fancy” and “Problem.” It also allows for Azalea to earn future revenue on master recordings, Billboard reports. The mother of one is set to release new music in early 2023 under her own independent label, Bad Dreams, with an administration deal under Sony Music Publishing. More from VIBE.comCan Iggy Azalea Recapture Her "Fancy" Era? Tory Lanez Thinks SoIggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake Following 'Sorry 4 What' ReleaseNew Music Friday:...
AdWeek
Ketchup Giant Asks Diners to Leave a ‘Tip for Heinz’ at Restaurants Using Different Brands
Heinz is asking loyal fans of its ketchup brand to put their money where their mouth is. Starting Nov. 30 at 8 a.m. ET and running through Dec. 21, the “Tip for Heinz” campaign is encouraging Heinz fans to add an extra $1 tip for Heinz while dining out at restaurants not offering the brand and share a photo of their receipt displaying that tip on Instagram or TikTok with the #TipforHeinz hashtag, or via the Tip for Heinz website, which will go live Nov.
AOL Corp
Rosalía and Boyfriend Rauw Alejandro Discuss Their Relationship at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs (Exclusive)
Red hot romance on the red carpet! Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro lit up the night as the cute couple walked the carpet at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. The pair cuddled up together as they posed for photos outside the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Thursday before they spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their relationship and how special it feels to have each other's support.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
LaTocha Scott of Xscape works with different stylist for Soul Train Awards
LaTocha Scott from the famous R&B group Xscape is causing an uproar online as fans are curious to know why Scott dressed differently from her other group members at the Soul Train Awards. Scott was spotted wearing an extravagant chartreuse dress that made her stand out from her fellow members,...
ETOnline.com
Bad Bunny Wins Big at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs
Bad Bunny just won big at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. The Puerto Rican singer, who led the pack with 10 nominations, took home five trophies at Thursday night's show in Las Vegas. Bad Bunny's album, Un Verano Sin Ti, not only blew up the charts in 2022, it proved to be a big hit at the Latin Grammys as well, with the singer winning the award for Urban Music Album of the Year for the LP.
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Alejandro Barreras Doesn't Need Glitz and Glamour to Make Unforgettable Work
Chemistry Cultura’s ecd Alejandro Barreras says that his proudest work was neither for a “glamorous client or target demographic,” nor did it have a big budget. Rather, the work he and his team accomplished for Libre by Nexus continues to stick out because of its undeniable impact.
AdWeek
Tools of the Trade: Chris Garvey of Turner Duckworth
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
AdWeek
Jeremy Irons Celebrates Dyslexic Innovators in New Work by DDB Melbourne
As many people with dyslexia can relay, the world isn’t particularly well-equipped to accommodate those that experience this common reading disability. With plenty of horror stories of communities and institutions that simply did not understand dyslexia, working to reshape the world to empower dyslexic thinkers is the next step forward.
Missy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards
Making her American Music Awards debut, Brazillian pop star Anitta called on Hip-Hop heavyweight Missy Elliott to get the job done. On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the 29-year-old entranced the audience in sleek all-black stagewear and stand-out sequin boots. Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, Anitta began her performance with a seductive rendition of her viral track “Envolver.” The song earned the musician the Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number-one status on Spotify.More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax FigureJID And Imagine Dragons Perform "Bones" And "Enemy" At 2022 AMAsKodak...
AdWeek
Mattel Debuts New NFT Marketplace to Turn Toys into Digital Collectibles
Mattel is rolling out a new marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as it looks to expand its digital collectibles business. The toy giant is launching a platform called Mattel Creations this week on the Flow blockchain where fans will be able to buy digital art tied to classic products like Hot Wheels and Barbie. The marketplace’s inaugural collection will be the latest set in the brand’s Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series, which the company claims to have had success in the previous three releases.
AdWeek
Reddit Details Latest Round of Tweaks to Its Video Player
Reddit shared updates on its ongoing project to revamp its video player. The platform said it will focus on four major areas where feedback from Redditors indicated that improvements are needed:. Performance: Reddit said it has lowered daily mobile playback errors by 68% since beginning the project. Conversation: The platform...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo Trends After Caressing Twerking Fan
A video of Ne-Yo caressing a twerking fan from behind has been making its rounds on social media. Ne-Yo isn’t letting his pending divorce stop his fun. The “So Sick” singers is currently going through a divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay. But judging by his recent outing with fans, Ne-Yo isn’t taking his split from Crytal too hard.
