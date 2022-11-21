ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

nonprofitquarterly.org

Reimagining Philanthropy to Build a Culture of Repair

This article concludes NPQ’s series on Community-Driven Philanthropy. In this series, movement leaders explore what’s possible if philanthropy adopts a reparative model—one in which it supports the leadership of BIPOC communities, not just by writing grants, but by shifting assets and control over resources to frontline communities.
ILLINOIS STATE
nonprofitquarterly.org

Solutions Centering Black Women in Housing

In the Locked Out: Black Women, Wealth, and Homeownership series, members of Insight Center, Springboard to Opportunities, and several expert co-authors connect the lived experiences, hopes, and dreams of low-income Black women and their perspectives on homeownership to the historic and current policies that fuel our exclusionary housing market—and its impact on health and wellbeing—to advocate for equitable housing solutions for Black women.
nonprofitquarterly.org

Protecting Nonprofits That Protect Us During Crises—and Beyond

When schools and daycares shuttered, when food and other supply chains broke, who delivered baby supplies to parents juggling virtual work and young children? Who opened emergency childcare centers for the frontline workers who didn’t have the luxury of working from home? Who brought food to housebound elders?. It...
Black Enterprise

Council Raises $5.8 Billion on the Way to $1 Trillion in Pledges for Minority Business Enterprises

The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) united to elevate racial equity. The NMSDC told BLACK ENTERPRISE that it raised $5.8 billion in corporate pledges from the likes of Google, JPMorgan Chase, and Disney, among others, as an aspiration to attain $1 trillion in annual revenue for certified MBE (minority business enterprise) members.
WGME

$5M in federal pandemic funds could go to affordable housing in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME)-- There could be a $5 million boost coming for affordable housing in Portland. The money comes from the federal government, with the city council debating the issue Monday night. City councilors will be talking about how to divide this second part of American Rescue Plan funding. If it...
PORTLAND, ME
nonprofitquarterly.org

Good Medicine: Centering Food Justice Work in Indigenous Maternal Knowledge

This article concludes the Community Strategies for Systemic Change, a series co-produced by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and NPQ. In the series, urban and rural grassroots leaders from across the United States share how their communities are developing and implementing strategies—grounded in local places, cultures, and histories—to shift power and achieve systemic change.
PHOENIX, AZ
nonprofitquarterly.org

The Vital Connection: BIPOC-Led Narrative Change and Pluralist Democracy

This article is the fourth installment of NPQ’s series on Community-Driven Philanthropy. In this series, movement leaders explore what’s possible if philanthropy adopts a reparative model—one in which it supports the leadership of BIPOC communities, not just by writing grants, but by shifting assets and control over resources to frontline communities.
The Associated Press

Hawkmoon Continues to Extend Gold Zones With Deep Holes at Wilson

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF;FSE:966) (“ Hawkmoon ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results for the final five (5) drill holes (the “ Holes ”) from its 2022 10-hole drill program (the “ Program ”) on the Wilson Gold project (“ Wilson ” or the “ Property ”). The Property is situated approximately 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and 170 kilometres northeast of the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005048/en/ Figure 1: Map of the disclosed drill holes, Wilson Property (Graphic: Business Wire)
Agriculture Online

Farm bill proposal: Strengthen subsidy limits, boost land stewardship

With its toothless payment limits, the U.S. farm program directs billions of dollars a year to the largest and wealthiest farmers in America while struggling family farmers often are overlooked, said the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, an advocate for small farmers. It called for farm bill reforms that would direct more funding to soil and water conservation and restrict subsidies to big operators.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZ leg. subpoenas Maricopa Co.; Mesa settles with Daniel Shaver's widow; Thanksgiving, Black Friday store hours

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. A new state Senate subpoena served to Maricopa County officials demands extensive information about Election Day problems, but is unenforceable without a Senate vote. Mesa has reached an $8 million settlement with the widow of Daniel Shaver,...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
modernfarmer.com

For Young Farmers, Land Access Will Make or Break the 2023 Farm Bill

The average age of American farmers is roughly 58 years old, and it has been increasing every year. According to the 2017 USDA census, only eight percent of the farmers surveyed were under the age of 35, and the majority of producers—73 percent—identified as having more than 10 years of on-farm experience.

