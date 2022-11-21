VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF;FSE:966) (“ Hawkmoon ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results for the final five (5) drill holes (the “ Holes ”) from its 2022 10-hole drill program (the “ Program ”) on the Wilson Gold project (“ Wilson ” or the “ Property ”). The Property is situated approximately 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and 170 kilometres northeast of the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005048/en/ Figure 1: Map of the disclosed drill holes, Wilson Property (Graphic: Business Wire)

