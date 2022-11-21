Read full article on original website
nonprofitquarterly.org
Reimagining Philanthropy to Build a Culture of Repair
This article concludes NPQ’s series on Community-Driven Philanthropy. In this series, movement leaders explore what’s possible if philanthropy adopts a reparative model—one in which it supports the leadership of BIPOC communities, not just by writing grants, but by shifting assets and control over resources to frontline communities.
nonprofitquarterly.org
Solutions Centering Black Women in Housing
In the Locked Out: Black Women, Wealth, and Homeownership series, members of Insight Center, Springboard to Opportunities, and several expert co-authors connect the lived experiences, hopes, and dreams of low-income Black women and their perspectives on homeownership to the historic and current policies that fuel our exclusionary housing market—and its impact on health and wellbeing—to advocate for equitable housing solutions for Black women.
nonprofitquarterly.org
Protecting Nonprofits That Protect Us During Crises—and Beyond
When schools and daycares shuttered, when food and other supply chains broke, who delivered baby supplies to parents juggling virtual work and young children? Who opened emergency childcare centers for the frontline workers who didn’t have the luxury of working from home? Who brought food to housebound elders?. It...
Council Raises $5.8 Billion on the Way to $1 Trillion in Pledges for Minority Business Enterprises
The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) united to elevate racial equity. The NMSDC told BLACK ENTERPRISE that it raised $5.8 billion in corporate pledges from the likes of Google, JPMorgan Chase, and Disney, among others, as an aspiration to attain $1 trillion in annual revenue for certified MBE (minority business enterprise) members.
WGME
$5M in federal pandemic funds could go to affordable housing in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME)-- There could be a $5 million boost coming for affordable housing in Portland. The money comes from the federal government, with the city council debating the issue Monday night. City councilors will be talking about how to divide this second part of American Rescue Plan funding. If it...
nonprofitquarterly.org
Good Medicine: Centering Food Justice Work in Indigenous Maternal Knowledge
This article concludes the Community Strategies for Systemic Change, a series co-produced by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and NPQ. In the series, urban and rural grassroots leaders from across the United States share how their communities are developing and implementing strategies—grounded in local places, cultures, and histories—to shift power and achieve systemic change.
Another attempt to criminalize homelessness
Paula Sophia argues that the OKC City Council should follow the recommendations of a consultant firm on handling the mentally ill. The post Another attempt to criminalize homelessness appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Perspective: America is barreling toward a child care cliff
Without more federal assistance, quality child care may become a luxury good as federal COVID-19 aid expires and child care centers are closing because of worker shortages.
nonprofitquarterly.org
The Vital Connection: BIPOC-Led Narrative Change and Pluralist Democracy
This article is the fourth installment of NPQ’s series on Community-Driven Philanthropy. In this series, movement leaders explore what’s possible if philanthropy adopts a reparative model—one in which it supports the leadership of BIPOC communities, not just by writing grants, but by shifting assets and control over resources to frontline communities.
Agriculture Online
Farm bill proposal: Strengthen subsidy limits, boost land stewardship
With its toothless payment limits, the U.S. farm program directs billions of dollars a year to the largest and wealthiest farmers in America while struggling family farmers often are overlooked, said the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, an advocate for small farmers. It called for farm bill reforms that would direct more funding to soil and water conservation and restrict subsidies to big operators.
Daily Record
Bill that would expand rights for undocumented farm laborers gets boost from Colorado ag worker
Lulu Guerrero wakes up at her home in Wiggins, sometimes as early as 3 a.m., to get out to the farm fields that spread across Weld County in every direction and start her days planting and harvesting watermelons, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and pumpkins. Guerrero, who entered the United States illegally...
Essential hospitals can lead a holistic approach to climate and health
Health care systems are on the front lines of the climate crisis — anchoring disaster response while coping with growing health impacts from heatwaves, wildfires and other weather-related threats. Hardest hit are America’s essential hospitals, which care for the nation’s most climate-vulnerable patients. Within this challenge lies...
AZ leg. subpoenas Maricopa Co.; Mesa settles with Daniel Shaver's widow; Thanksgiving, Black Friday store hours
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. A new state Senate subpoena served to Maricopa County officials demands extensive information about Election Day problems, but is unenforceable without a Senate vote. Mesa has reached an $8 million settlement with the widow of Daniel Shaver,...
Phys.org
Is your child in a center-based day care? Research shows no need for concerns about behavioral issues
Previous research indicates that extensive time in early center-based day care is correlated with high levels of behavior problems in young children. However, the validity of this work has been controversial and its relevance outside of the United States has been called into question. Now, new research has used longitudinal...
coloradopolitics.com
As Colorado policymakers mull changes to red flag, other states offer lessons, experiences
Could Colorado's red flag law be in for some tweaks in the wake of the Club Q shooting Saturday?. Gov. Jared Polis opened the door to potential changes to the state's three-year old Extreme Risk Protection Order law, saying more could be done to utilize it. "Extreme Risk Protection Orders...
Bay Area startup addresses gender, racial disparities by helping educate women on finance
When it comes to finances, the playing field may not be equal for men and women. The disparities are even greater for minorities. Now, one Bay Area startup is hoping to level the playing field.
DeVos family donates $3 million to 30 local organizations
In honor of their 30th year as owners of the Orlando Magic franchise, the DeVos family will present a total of $3 million to be distributed among thirty different local organizations.
What Monica Roberts Gave the Trans Community
The best way to honor her legacy is by documenting, amplifying, and paying attention to the attacks trans people are facing
modernfarmer.com
For Young Farmers, Land Access Will Make or Break the 2023 Farm Bill
The average age of American farmers is roughly 58 years old, and it has been increasing every year. According to the 2017 USDA census, only eight percent of the farmers surveyed were under the age of 35, and the majority of producers—73 percent—identified as having more than 10 years of on-farm experience.
