What if I told you that we all possess the power to heal and transform how trauma manifests in our bodies? Further, music, art, and creative expressions are portals through which we can activate our power to heal. According to Dr. Sará King— neuroscientist, medical anthropologist, and founder of Mind Heart Consulting—“we actually have been imbued with superpowers” that enable healing. In her opening comments during a session entitled “Art, Music, and Science as Catalysts for Healing & Transformation,” she expressed her interest in exploring the ways our bodies have been designed to support our capacity to heal.

2 DAYS AGO