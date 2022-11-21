Read full article on original website
Essence
What Black Women Can Take From A Book Detailing White Women’s Racism
"You can speak up. You do not have to tip-toe around white people any longer,” say the authors of 'White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better.'. When you have to keep repeating yourself over and over again, sometimes it’s best to...
Michigan Daily
The dark side of hookup culture for women
As college students, many of us have experienced or are familiar with hookup culture. Hookup culture is based on sexual intimacy paired with outward rejection of any emotional connection to accompany that physical relationship. The prevalence of this culture for college students can be attributed to the ease of dating apps, the availability of contraceptives and the freedoms that college and young adult life offer.
National youth forum brings together ideas, solutions
Over 100 youth came to Washington D.C. to connect with their peers and offer solutions to pressing issues in Indian Country. Here is what three of them had to say about the issues they are most concerned about.
nonprofitquarterly.org
Protecting Nonprofits That Protect Us During Crises—and Beyond
When schools and daycares shuttered, when food and other supply chains broke, who delivered baby supplies to parents juggling virtual work and young children? Who opened emergency childcare centers for the frontline workers who didn’t have the luxury of working from home? Who brought food to housebound elders?. It...
nonprofitquarterly.org
California Embraces Employee Ownership: Will Other States Follow?
California is often heralded as an economic and political juggernaut in the United States. With a gross domestic product of over $3.3 trillion, if California were its own country, it would possess the world’s fifth largest economy. But all does not glitter in the golden state. In fact, California...
Phys.org
Witchcraft beliefs are widespread, highly variable around the world
A newly compiled dataset quantitatively captures witchcraft beliefs in countries around the world, enabling investigation of key factors associated with such beliefs. Boris Gershman of American University in Washington, D.C., presents these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on November 23, 2022. Numerous prior studies conducted around the world...
Entrepreneurship used to be a form of privilege. That’s changing — but not fast enough
After decades of declining entrepreneurship, record numbers of Americans have been forming their own businesses and going to work for themselves. Thanks to the Great Resignation and a surging economy, 360 out of every 100,000 American adults became new entrepreneurs each month on average in 2021. Recent immigrants, Black and...
Canada to invest C$1.6 billion in first national climate adaptation strategy
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada published its first ever national climate adaptation strategy on Thursday, including C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities against the increasing impacts of global warming.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: The 1975 amplifies important issues with attention-grabbing performances
Matty Healy, lead singer of the English band The 1975, ate raw meat while shirtless on stage at a Nov. 7 show. The bit of the show, part of their “At Their Very Best” tour, wasn’t just for click-bait and shock factor — it was a critique of toxic masculinity in the internet age.
America is strong on Thanksgiving two years after COVID
I am a health care leader who has seen the strength of the American spirit up close over the last two years of COVID. Join me in giving thanks for those who have served our country.
Support free speech? Then you should root for Elon Musk’s Twitter dreams to succeed | Guest Opinion
Musk is taking risks with his own money, hoping that Twitter can attract more people than it repels.
Hr Morning
New guidance to support workers’ mental health – 5 essential elements of a healthy workplace
Over the last year or so, the COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘Great Resignation’ and Quiet Quitting have all highlighted an undeniable truth: Mental health matters. And if you’re like many HR pros looking to recruit and retain top talent, consider this: 81% of workers said that “employers’ support for mental health will be an important consideration when they look for work in the future,” according to a recent survey conducted by the American Psychological Association.
nonprofitquarterly.org
Art Is a Catalyst for Healing
What if I told you that we all possess the power to heal and transform how trauma manifests in our bodies? Further, music, art, and creative expressions are portals through which we can activate our power to heal. According to Dr. Sará King— neuroscientist, medical anthropologist, and founder of Mind Heart Consulting—“we actually have been imbued with superpowers” that enable healing. In her opening comments during a session entitled “Art, Music, and Science as Catalysts for Healing & Transformation,” she expressed her interest in exploring the ways our bodies have been designed to support our capacity to heal.
Getting Into Drag With the Stars of "We're Here" Proves Queerness Is Always Political
It's raining in New York this November morning, one of the first really cold rains of the season. But Shangela's suite at an upscale Manhattan hotel is warm and floral. Orchestral Taylor Swift plays in the background, and a candle burns on her coffee table. Shangela loves a scented candle....
The concept of class is often avoided in public debate, but it's essential for understanding inequality
In Australian news, opinion and popular culture, the figures of the hipster and the bogan are everywhere. These figures are proxies for cultural, commercial and moral aspects of class, signalling differences in fashion, accents and tastes. Perhaps one of the most recognisable examples is the popular television series, Upper Middle Bogan. So potent and provocative are these figures in Australian popular culture, that in our experience of talking about class in the media earlier this year, following the release of our book Class in Australia, interviewers most often wanted to talk about hipsters and bogans. These figures are important...
Hustle Culture Harms Women of Color the Most
Systemic issues in the workplace mean that an ethos of constant grind causes disproportionate harm to underrepresented professionals.
