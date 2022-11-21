Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
JCPenney Black Friday Wow deals are live: $2.99 bath towels, $9.99 sweaters, $14.99 jackets, $19.99 women's boots, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $10 Bonus Reward
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The JCPenney Black Friday Wow sale is live with $19.99 women's boots, $14.99 coats, $9.99 cookware after rebate, $12.99 pajamas and robes, $2.99 bath towels, $5.99 women's tops, $16.99 bras, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $9.99 women's sweaters, $5.99 dog sweaters, $11.99 men's flannel, fleece and sleep pants, $17.99 haircare gift sets, $79.99 luggage sets, up to 50% off kids' dress clothing, 50% off family pajamas, up to 75& off jewelry, 60% off holiday decor, up to 50% off Levi's and much more! Plus, ear a $10 Bonus Reward for every $50 you spend through Nov. 30!
WRAL
Macy's Black Friday Sale is live now: Reversible Comforters starting at $17.99 (reg. $110), slippers for $9.99, boots for $19.99,
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The Macy's Black Friday Sale is live now through Nov. 26 plus there is an extra set of deals from Thursday, Nov. 24 though Saturday, Nov. 26!. Top deals include 20-piece fragrance discover...
30 Cute and Comfortable Women’s Dress Shoes That Work Perfectly for Work, Parties or Weddings
Looking chic while feeling cozy is the name of the game for work and weekends. And luckily, on-trend styles like loafers, boots, and dress sneakers look fab while feeling good on the 'ol feet. We found the cutest dress shoes in all styles and shapes. They are all nicely-priced and well-reviewed for being pretty and sneakily practical. Check 'em out!
Best Nike jacket
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best Nike jacket can keep you dry in wet weather, protect you from the wind and has other features designed for your comfort. It works well as an adventuring or gym jacket but also looks great when paired with jeans on casual days.
intheknow.com
8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
Stay Chic & Cozy With These 25 Slippers for Women; Your Feet Will Thank Us Later!
There’s nothing quite like the rude awakening of your toasty toes hitting a cold cruel floor in the morning. Although it is a confirmation that we are firmly in fall—with the holiday season right around the corner—it’s also perhaps a sign that it’s time to add slippers to your shopping list. Not only do they genuinely serve a purpose of keeping your feet warm and protected when you’re hanging out at home, they’re also a small way to give yourself some much needed pampering. Pro tip: wear your slippers with fuzzy socks for a truly indulgent experience.
Chunky Knits Are Staples—29 Styles I Like (That Look Great With Jeans)
If I were to rattle off the list of items I turn to week after week during the fall and winter months, a chunky or oversize sweater would be one of the staples at the top of my list. What can I say? The knitwear silhouette is not only cozy with the relaxed fit but also incredibly chic and elevated-feeling. And honestly, it doesn't take more than adding a pair of jeans to create a standout, cool look with that trusty chunky knit.
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Best ski pants for women
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hitting the slopes can be the highlight of cold weather for many people, but waiting for the right skiing conditions can leave you on the edge of your chairlift. It’s a good idea to have all your gear ready before ski season hits so that when there’s a perfect powder day, all you have to think about is you and the snow.
Best blazer dress
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Blazer dresses exude sexy sophistication by blending the strong silhouette of business attire with delicate elements such as satin detailing. They are an excellent go-to as the weather cools and can effortlessly transition from day to night with the right accessories.
Best casserole dish
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
Best chunky knit blanket
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thrown over the back of a couch or the end of a bed, chunky knit blankets add an effortlessly chic touch. Looking rustic yet stylish, they’re great for all kinds of uses, from covering armchairs to simply keeping cozy.
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up for Fall in Leggings and Buckled Clogs
Kristin Cavallari took a cozy approach to fall dressing this weekend. The “Hills” star posed on Instagram Stories with her dog on Saturday, wearing black leggings and matching top. Layered over the versatile athleisure was a zip-up fleece jacket, featuring geometric prints in hues of black, red, orange and yellow. Cavallari finished her ensemble with several gold rings and a black beanie. When it came to footwear, the Uncommon James founder opted to go for extreme comfort in a pair of suede clogs. Her tan style featured rounded uppers with buckled upper straps to adjust their width, as well as stitching details...
Best peacoat for women
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The peacoat design has withstood the test of time. It instantly gives any outfit a classic appeal, making peacoats a wintertime closet staple. This iconic winter coat is a timeless piece that has evolved with trending fashion, but a peacoat is a sailor-style coat at its foundation. If you are looking for a peacoat with all the best features of the original peacoat design, check out the London Fog Women’s Double Breasted Peacoat.
Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?. It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your wife a high-end Christmas gift can be especially difficult because of the deluge of advertisements and sales around the holidays. Navigating the minefield of family obligations during the holiday season only adds stress to the task.
I'm Nordstrom's Fashion Editor—These Are the Under-$150 Items You Won't Regret
If you love Nordstrom as much as we do and want to stock up on some seriously stylish winter finds without paying a small fortune, then this one's for you. We always love to bring you the chicest pieces that are worthy of your wallet, so we tapped into Nordstrom's fashion managing editor, Kate Bellman, to get the insider scoop on the affordable must-have items you won't regret buying for winter. Below, you'll find a little something for every sartorial taste, from holiday-party pieces to cozy knits and essential basics—all clocking in at under $150.
I Basically Only Wear Relaxed Jeans Now—5 Simple Items I Wear With Them
Skinny jeans used to be my denim cut du jour. While I still consider the silhouette to be a classic choice, I don’t wear them as much and favor more relaxed styles now. In fact, I feel like my go-to jeans have been getting baggier and baggier over the last few seasons. And that brings me to why I’m here today. I thought I’d highlight a few of the pieces I wear with said coveted denim styles to bring you some styling and shopping inspiration.
Best Lightning McQueen bed
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your child loves the movie “Cars,” there may be no better way to surprise and impress them at bedtime than with a Lightning McQueen bed. No matter the age of your child, Lightning McQueen beds are a surefire way to make bedtime easier for both of you, and to help liven up playtime in their bedroom.
Tips for navigating the best deals during 2022’s biggest shopping weekend
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday through Cyber Monday is arguably the most anticipated shopping weekend of the year. So whether you are trying to get your holiday shopping done, want to pick up a splurge item you’ve had your eye on or just need some essentials for around the house, […]
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0