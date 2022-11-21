ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realitytitbit.com

Meet Camille Lamb, the new member of Below Deck Season 10

Camille Lamb is the latest addition to the Below Deck Season 10 cast and we have got all the details about her!. Below Deck is back with another Season and people will get to see a new face amid the old crowd, but don’t worry, we have got all the information about who this new cast member is.
realitytitbit.com

How Kyle Dickard's Below Deck Adventure behaviour cut short his time on the show

Kyle Dickard angered plenty of Below Deck Adventure fans during his time on the Bravo show, which ended prematurely. Kyle was a cast member on the first season of Below Deck Adventure, the 2022 spin-off of the hit Bravo series. The Texas native did not have a very long run on the show as he was shown the door very quickly due to his behavior.
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

All the ‘Below Deck’ Franchise Stars That Dramatically Left During Their Season

Not always the perfect fit. Over the years, the Below Deck franchise has shocked viewers with dramatic exits, including firings and resignations. Mathew Shea set a record for Below Deck Mediterranean when he made several departures during season 6. The chef initially left the boat when he suffered a knee injury that required medical attention. […]
Inquisitr.com

Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress

Billie Eilish's fashion journey has evolved over the years from oversized red carpet fits, covered up in her music videos, to gradually feeling comfortable in her skin and showing some skin. She takes this into the business side of her life and poses for a sexy photoshoot to announce the...
wmagazine.com

Dua Lipa Puts a Whole Lot of Faith in a Few Skinny Straps

It’s official, the new hot neckline of the season is...no neckline at all. Lately, celebs have been embracing tops and dresses that dip so far down their torso, past the point of low-cut, that they beg the question—why even wear a top at all at that point? But, of course, it’s all just part of the boundary-pushing fashion game, of which Dua Lipa is acutely familiar with, so it makes sense that she is the latest to adopt the anti-neckline trend.
realitytitbit.com

Inside 'ciao' meaning on Bachelor in Paradise as Victoria and Greg show ink

Victoria Fuller got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo during Bachelor in Paradise, but it was later revealed at the reunion that they had split and that she is now dating Greg Grippo – who she got matching ‘Ciao’ ink with. Fans were gobsmacked when the big season 8...
realitytitbit.com

Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed

Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
realitytitbit.com

Grayson Chrisley shows off his ripped physique on Instagram

Reality TV fans all over the world fell in love with the Chrisley family when they first appeared on their USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best, in 2014. This time, we see 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley put some serious work into his physique on Instagram. The Chrisley family is going through...
realitytitbit.com

Famous Kardashian Christmas cards - Photoshopping North to Kim's curse-filled rant

The Kardashian-Jenner clan goes all out during the festive season, and the famous reality family is known for their extravagant Christmas cards. The Kardashians practically set the trend of using family photos as Christmas cards back in the eighties. (Or helped us all become obsessed with it). Nowadays, it simply wouldn’t be a Kardashian Kristmas if the family members weren’t in coordinating outfits with an over-the-top set and theme.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos

Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
realitytitbit.com

See Winter House’s Jessica Stocker poses with boyfriend on Instagram

As Winter House’s Jessica Stocker posed with someone on her Instagram stories, some are curious to know if she has a boyfriend. Jessica was a new arrival in the second run of Winter House, which was said to have been filmed earlier this year in March. While on the...
realitytitbit.com

What did Julia Fox say about Kanye West on TikTok?

Julia Fox is opening up about her relationship with Kanye West in a new TikTok video after a fan questioned her about the relationship. Kanye, who now goes by Ye, had a public relationship with Julia, but the two ended up going their separate ways after dating for a couple of months.
Robb Report

Rihanna’s Former NYC Penthouse Just Hit the Market for $13 Million

Back in 2013, Rihanna found love in a Soho penthouse. Now the superstar’s former pad is up for grabs.  A two-floor condo in New York City that once hosted the Barbados-born mogul has just hit the market for $12.9 million. Owned by fashion photographer Antoine Verglas, the Frenchman leased his pricey property to the Fenty Beauty founder from 2013 to 2017. Of course, if you only plan to live there for four, five seconds à la RiRi, the abode is also available to rent—for a whopping $45,000 a month, that is.  The duplex penthouse spans the top two levels of 129 Lafayette Street, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inquisitr.com

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots

The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy