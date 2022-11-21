Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Sicko Tried to Kidnap 10 Year OldBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
realitytitbit.com
Meet Camille Lamb, the new member of Below Deck Season 10
Camille Lamb is the latest addition to the Below Deck Season 10 cast and we have got all the details about her!. Below Deck is back with another Season and people will get to see a new face amid the old crowd, but don’t worry, we have got all the information about who this new cast member is.
realitytitbit.com
How Kyle Dickard's Below Deck Adventure behaviour cut short his time on the show
Kyle Dickard angered plenty of Below Deck Adventure fans during his time on the Bravo show, which ended prematurely. Kyle was a cast member on the first season of Below Deck Adventure, the 2022 spin-off of the hit Bravo series. The Texas native did not have a very long run on the show as he was shown the door very quickly due to his behavior.
All the ‘Below Deck’ Franchise Stars That Dramatically Left During Their Season
Not always the perfect fit. Over the years, the Below Deck franchise has shocked viewers with dramatic exits, including firings and resignations. Mathew Shea set a record for Below Deck Mediterranean when he made several departures during season 6. The chef initially left the boat when he suffered a knee injury that required medical attention. […]
Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress
Billie Eilish's fashion journey has evolved over the years from oversized red carpet fits, covered up in her music videos, to gradually feeling comfortable in her skin and showing some skin. She takes this into the business side of her life and poses for a sexy photoshoot to announce the...
wmagazine.com
Dua Lipa Puts a Whole Lot of Faith in a Few Skinny Straps
It’s official, the new hot neckline of the season is...no neckline at all. Lately, celebs have been embracing tops and dresses that dip so far down their torso, past the point of low-cut, that they beg the question—why even wear a top at all at that point? But, of course, it’s all just part of the boundary-pushing fashion game, of which Dua Lipa is acutely familiar with, so it makes sense that she is the latest to adopt the anti-neckline trend.
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai From "Lost Summer Files"
Watch: Gigi Hadid Is Unrecognizable on the Cover of Vogue. For Gigi Hadid, part of what makes her summer beautiful is her baby Khai. The model recently shared a late ode to the summertime with a carousel of photos on her Instagram, including a rare snap of her and Zayn Malik's daughter, 2.
realitytitbit.com
Inside 'ciao' meaning on Bachelor in Paradise as Victoria and Greg show ink
Victoria Fuller got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo during Bachelor in Paradise, but it was later revealed at the reunion that they had split and that she is now dating Greg Grippo – who she got matching ‘Ciao’ ink with. Fans were gobsmacked when the big season 8...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed
Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
realitytitbit.com
Grayson Chrisley shows off his ripped physique on Instagram
Reality TV fans all over the world fell in love with the Chrisley family when they first appeared on their USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best, in 2014. This time, we see 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley put some serious work into his physique on Instagram. The Chrisley family is going through...
realitytitbit.com
Fans want to know why Victoria is on Bachelor trailer with Zach Shallcross
Stars of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are attempting another shot at love on the franchise’s spin-off show Bachelor in Paradise. Familiar faces from both shows headed to Mexico for Bachelor In Paradise season 8 on September 27. Fans of the ABC series got to see things unfold during...
realitytitbit.com
Famous Kardashian Christmas cards - Photoshopping North to Kim's curse-filled rant
The Kardashian-Jenner clan goes all out during the festive season, and the famous reality family is known for their extravagant Christmas cards. The Kardashians practically set the trend of using family photos as Christmas cards back in the eighties. (Or helped us all become obsessed with it). Nowadays, it simply wouldn’t be a Kardashian Kristmas if the family members weren’t in coordinating outfits with an over-the-top set and theme.
Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos
Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
realitytitbit.com
Jason Oppenheim felt Selling Sunset fans were ‘tired’ of Christine Quinn’s drama
Jason Oppenheim believes Christine Quinn’s exit from Selling Sunset came at just the right time as fans were getting “tired” of seeing her play the villain on the Netflix docu-series. Since 2019’s Season 1, Quinn has found herself at the center of feuds with many of her...
realitytitbit.com
See Winter House’s Jessica Stocker poses with boyfriend on Instagram
As Winter House’s Jessica Stocker posed with someone on her Instagram stories, some are curious to know if she has a boyfriend. Jessica was a new arrival in the second run of Winter House, which was said to have been filmed earlier this year in March. While on the...
realitytitbit.com
What did Julia Fox say about Kanye West on TikTok?
Julia Fox is opening up about her relationship with Kanye West in a new TikTok video after a fan questioned her about the relationship. Kanye, who now goes by Ye, had a public relationship with Julia, but the two ended up going their separate ways after dating for a couple of months.
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney teases she'll move out of LA with Travis after weekend in wilderness
Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker celebrated the musician’s 47th birthday in a weekend getaway in Tennessee outside the crazy world of Los Angeles – and now they’re teasing moving to the countryside. Kourtney and Travis are all about spending as much time together as possible....
A Guide to ‘Below Deck’ and Its Many Spinoffs: ‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ ‘Below Deck Down Under’ and More
Always growing. Ever since Below Deck premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have been looking forward to more drama on the high seas. The reality series, which shows the lives of crew members who reside and work on a super-yacht during charter season, has continued to grow across multiple countries while still bringing the exact […]
Rihanna’s Former NYC Penthouse Just Hit the Market for $13 Million
Back in 2013, Rihanna found love in a Soho penthouse. Now the superstar’s former pad is up for grabs. A two-floor condo in New York City that once hosted the Barbados-born mogul has just hit the market for $12.9 million. Owned by fashion photographer Antoine Verglas, the Frenchman leased his pricey property to the Fenty Beauty founder from 2013 to 2017. Of course, if you only plan to live there for four, five seconds à la RiRi, the abode is also available to rent—for a whopping $45,000 a month, that is. The duplex penthouse spans the top two levels of 129 Lafayette Street, which...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney wears Travis’ boxers and ‘little nothing to keep it interesting’ in bed
Kourtney Kardashian likes to switch things up when it comes to what she wears to sleep and if she’s not donning Travis Barker’s boxers the Poosh founder is “keeping it interesting” in the bedroom department. In a piece for Interview magazine, published Monday, November 22, Kourtney...
Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
Comments / 0