It’s official, the new hot neckline of the season is...no neckline at all. Lately, celebs have been embracing tops and dresses that dip so far down their torso, past the point of low-cut, that they beg the question—why even wear a top at all at that point? But, of course, it’s all just part of the boundary-pushing fashion game, of which Dua Lipa is acutely familiar with, so it makes sense that she is the latest to adopt the anti-neckline trend.

13 DAYS AGO