ksro.com
Semi-Truck Was Driving Too Fast in Crash in Santa Rosa
The California Highway Patrol is giving the cause of a semi-truck crash that caused major traffic delays on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa on Veteran’s Day Weekend. Investigators say the driver of the big rig hauling 37-thousand-pounds of frozen food was just going too fast on November 11th. The truck tipped over and hit a guardrail just south of the Highway 12 interchange. No one was hurt. The CHP says the driver told officers the truck was only going 20-miles-per-hour. It’s unclear how fast the CHP thinks it was actually going.
nomadlawyer.org
Concord: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Concord, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Concord California. Located 29 miles east of San Francisco, Concord is a large regional East Bay center. It is known for its beautiful surroundings and a vibrant commercial and arts district. The city also has several shopping centers, dining opportunities, and a diverse population.
Mountain Democrat
Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips
Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
KSBW.com
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Fairfield Kills an Adult and Minor
Suisun Valley Road Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Additional Injuries. A fatal accident was reported on November 18, west of Fairfield, as the result of a three-vehicle crash that may have involved alcohol consumption. The accident occurred along Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane at about 6:15 p.m. A Mazda heading south departed its lane and was struck by a Honda moving north.
Amazon opens same-day delivery facility in Bay Area
Ahead of Cyber Monday, Amazon has opened its first same-day delivery facility in the Bay Area. The sprawling warehouse is located in Richmond near Point Pinole.
nomadlawyer.org
Fairfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fairfield, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fairfield California. Located in central California, Fairfield is midpoint between Sacramento and San Francisco. Whether you’re in the mood for wine, entertainment, or natural beauty, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Fairfield, California. For wine lovers, Fairfield offers a unique...
rwcpulse.com
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
Hazardous beach warning issued for Thanksgiving along Bay Area coast
SAN FRANCISCO -- If your Thanksgiving plans this year include a visit to one of the beaches along the Bay Area's Pacific coastline, the National Weather Service forecasters have a warning for you.A northwest swell is expected to build up along the coast from Mendocino to Big Sur, churning up the Pacific and triggering a hazardous beach warning from National Weather Service for Thanksgiving."Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents expected, especially for northwest facing beaches," forecasters said of the conditions. "Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from...
diablomag.com
Diablo Dish: Montesacro Set to Launch in Walnut Creek
Long-Awaited Montesacro to Open on Saturday in Walnut Creek. Everyone’s had pizza, but pinsa? A different story. But with the debut of Montesacro on Saturday, East Bay pizza lovers will finally get a chance to sample this Roman take on the classic Italian dish. The biggest difference is that...
'New normal': SF fishermen say Bay Area crab season may never again start before Thanksgiving
It's going to be harder to find local crab this Thanksgiving -- and possibly for many Thanksgivings to come. Here's why.
Vallejo sideshow ends with car engulfed in flames, fire hydrant knocked off post
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A sideshow in Vallejo ended with a fire hydrant knocked off its post and a car engulfed in flames on Sunday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, officers received reports of a large sideshow with around 100 participants at the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard […]
Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country
SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa. For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
sonomamag.com
Family Behind Petaluma Duck Farm Pivots, Turns New Vision Into Cookbook
The ducks go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah…OK, make that thousands by thousands, strutting in their barns on the scenic Liberty Duck ranch in west Petaluma. They’re beautiful creatures—fluffy golden peeps as babies, then sleek, buttery yellow juveniles, and finally, snowy white, elegant adults. They nest...
eastcountytoday.net
Motts and Torres-Walker Now Tied in Antioch District 1 Race
On Wednesday, Contra Costa County Elections issued its fourth release of election results with close races in the City of Antioch, City of Martinez and City of Richmond. Elector Group Counting Group Cards Cast Voters Cast Registered Voters Turnout. Total Early In-Person 4,032 1,008 0.14%. Vote By Mail 1,431,055 357,991...
iheart.com
The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area
The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
Gap in homeless services for North Sonoma County filled by new center in Healdsburg
photo credit: Courtesy of Graywalls/Wikimedia Sonoma County’s most recent point in time homeless count showed an increase in the number of unhoused individuals in Healdsburg and North County. Healdsburg continues to make moves to address the issue. Healdsburg Housing Director Stephen Sotomayor said the city has completed a major objective towards trying to end homelessness. "A council goal from a while back was to collaborate with the county regional homelessness plan that provides for, among other things a shelter and a navigation center in the North County," Sotomayor said. "And I'm proud to say that we're here." That new homeless...
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Vallejo Traffic Accident Shuts Down Highway
Traffic Diverted Due to an Accident on State Route 37. A major traffic accident in Vallejo closed down State Route 37 on November 16. The collision occurred in the westbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. Two of the vehicles involved in the collision were a Mercedes Benz SUV and a truck.
ksro.com
Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
