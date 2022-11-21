ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of November 21

By Henry T. Casey
The creepy and the kooky that's new on Netflix this week isn't just confined in Wednesday. That said, we're all hoping that the Tim Burton-directed series about the Addams family's teenage goth nets a second season and is good enough for our best Netflix shows list.

That's partially because we love this series' look. But it's also about the supporting cast: Gwendoline Christie plays the principal of the new school Wednesday's enrolled at, after taking vengeance for her brother into her own hands. On top of that, the cast portraying young Ms. Addams' family members — Catherine Zeta-Jones (as Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (as Gomez Addams) and Isaac Ordonez (as Pugsley Addams) — are all listed as "additional cast," which has us worried we'll only get them in small doses. And we need all the Luis Guzmán-as-Gomez we can get.

Looking up and down the lineup, another big potential hit for Netflix is the true crime documentary film Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich. The film illuminates the actions of Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice, and illustrates their crimes with stories from survivors of their sex trafficking.

Also, we've got new standup from Trevor Noah, a My Little Pony movie and what appears to be a salacious documentary on the British royal family.

Need more? Already devoured the new movies and shows from this weekend ? Well, get ready for the 2022 World Cup .

But that's what's already come out, here's what's new on Netflix this week:

What's new on Netflix this week?

Our picks are in bold, Netflix's synopses are in italics.

Arriving on Netflix November 21

  • My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (Netflix Family)
    It's Winter Wishday! Can the Mane 5 celebrate their holiday traditions and still make it back in time to exchange gifts under the Wishing Star for Sunny?
  • StoryBots: Answer Time (Netflix Family)
    Got a question? The StoryBots have an answer! Join curious friends Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo on fun adventures to find facts for real kids like you.

Arriving on Netflix November 22

  • LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4
  • Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix Comedy)
    Emmy and Grammy nominated writer, comedian Trevor Noah returns to Netflix in his new comedy special, I Wish You Would. True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry.

Arriving on Netflix November 23

  • The Boxtrolls
  • Blood, Sex & Royalty (Netflix Documentary)
    A modern take on the British royal drama, this steamy series offers a window into the lives of history's deadliest, sexiest and most iconic monarchs.
  • Christmas on Mistletoe Farm 🇬🇧 (Netflix Film)
    After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever.
  • Lesson Plan 🇵🇱 (Netflix Film)
    After a teacher dies, his best friend — a former cop — takes a job at the school where he worked to confront the gang he thinks was responsible.
  • The Swimmers 🇬🇧 (Netflix Film)
    From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, two young sisters embark on a risky voyage, putting their hearts and their swimming skills to heroic use.
  • Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border 🇲🇽 (Netflix Documentary)
    The taco leaves Mexico, but Mexico doesn't leave the taco. Across the US border, Mexican cooks keep the tradition alive and experiment with new flavors.
  • The Unbroken Voice 🇨🇴( Netflix Series)
    Despite humble origins and sexism, a young Arelys Henao chases her singing dream in this music-packed drama inspired by the Colombian icon's early life.
  • Wednesday (Netflix Series)
    Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy.
  • Who's a Good Boy? 🇲🇽 (Netflix Film)
    Chema has a mission: date Claudia, the new girl at his school, so he can lose his virginity to her before the end of the school year. Will he fulfill his dream before graduation?

Arriving on Netflix November 24

  • First Love 🇯🇵 (Netflix Series)
    Young, free and madly in love. As teenagers, the world was their oyster — but as adults, their lives seem dimmer, like a very important piece is missing.
  • The Noel Diary (Netflix Film)
    Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist meets a woman searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts — and hearts?
  • Southpaw
  • The Vanishing
  • Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Arriving on Netflix November 25

  • Blood & Water: Season 3 🇿🇦 (Netflix Series)
    As another year begins at Parkhurst, Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one — but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger.
  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (Netflix Documentary)
    Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich goes beyond the headlines of the Ghislaine Maxwell case to tell the definitive story of Epstein's mysterious accomplice, illuminating how her class and privilege concealed her predatory nature.

Leaving Netflix this week

Surprisingly, nothing is leaving Netflix this week. So, here's everything leaving next week! We've got full coverage in our guide to the best Netflix movies and shows leaving in November 2022 .

Leaving 11/30/22
Bridget Jones's Baby
Clueless
The Color Purple
Hancock
He's Just Not That Into You
Ink Master: Seasons 3-4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

If you want to browse by specific genres, check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix , best comedies on Netflix , best Netflix documentaries , best romantic movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix .

Plus, dig into Netflix hidden features which will let you access secret categories, games and more.

