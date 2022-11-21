Pastor Charles Schmunk and his wife Bev came to our community 13 years ago to lead the Continental and Christ United Methodist churches on Main Street. They embraced our community and served all with such love and compassion through the years. Chuck and Bev have decided its time to continue on in their journey in retirement and move back to their home in Sherwood. We so appreciate their time here in Continental and want to invite everyone to join us in celebrating this milestone event with an Open House at:

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO