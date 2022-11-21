Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe
OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.
WANE-TV
2022 Night of Lights coverage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As one of the biggest holiday traditions in the area, Night of Lights captivates tens of thousands of people every year as numerous light displays come alive in downtown Fort Wayne. Arguably the most notable display in the bunch is the large Santa Claus...
westbendnews.net
Five Generations of Daeger’s Gather for a Rare Photo
Five generations of one family gathered in Antwerp on November 12, so patriarch Al Daeger could meet his great-great grandson, four-week-old Levin. Coming from South Bend, Warsaw and Goshen, Indiana, the four generations wanted to be certain to spend time with the oldest member of the family. Pictured is Great-Great Grandpa Al, Great Grandpa Bruce, Grandpa Nick, Dad Andrew and Levin. Al grew up in Antwerp, moving away in the mid-80’s and recently returned. Al and Bruce are Antwerp HS alums, while Nick moved away as a child. Andrew recently returned to the Midwest with his wife Adrienne so they could raise their son around family.
City Mission in Findlay in need of volunteers, donations for holiday season
FINDLAY, Ohio — As many people in the region prepare for a Thanksgiving feast, there are still many struggling to put food on the table, or a roof over their head. The City Mission in Findlay, which is the only homeless shelter in Hancock County, houses up to 110 people each night and also feeds residents three times a day.
continentalenews.com
You’re Invited! Pastor Chuck’s Retirement Celebration
Pastor Charles Schmunk and his wife Bev came to our community 13 years ago to lead the Continental and Christ United Methodist churches on Main Street. They embraced our community and served all with such love and compassion through the years. Chuck and Bev have decided its time to continue on in their journey in retirement and move back to their home in Sherwood. We so appreciate their time here in Continental and want to invite everyone to join us in celebrating this milestone event with an Open House at:
Sidney Daily News
Donations will keep curtain raised
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is asking Community Foundation Match Day donors to assist with operational expenses to keep the curtain raised. “Ticket sales alone do not keep our lights on,” said Ian Hinz, executive director. Hinz sited utility, staffing and other operational costs would be supported...
Delphos Herald
Old hotel, other buildings down
DELPHOS — Those entering downtown Delphos from the south will notice a change in the landscape on the east side of South Main Street just north of the railroad tracks. The building that most recently housed an antique mall and once was a restaurant and bar and the attached apartment, the former Marion Township building and the building for Cliff’s Small Engine Repair all came down over the last several weeks.
Farm and Dairy
JD S660 combine, heads, JD tractors, and misc.
AUCTION LOCATION: 17656 State Road, VAN WERT, OH 45891 ~ “WATCH FOR AUCTION SIGNS”. App. 8 Miles SE of Delphos – App 5 Miles West of Lima on SR 81, then app ¼ Mile North of SR 81 on McBride Rd. “LIVE INTERNET BIDDING” (Live bidding starts...
WANE-TV
Tree lighting ceremony addresses grief during holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A tree lighting and memorial service Sunday in downtown Fort Wayne recognized the mixed emotions that can come with the holidays for those who have experienced loss. This was the 37th year of the event put on by Stillwater Hospice. Organizers said the “Holiday...
wfft.com
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
thevillagereporter.com
St. Mary School (Edgerton) & St. Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) First Quarter Honor Rolls
6th Grade A/B: Finley Davis, Annie Kunsman, Alexa Sims. 4th Grade All A’s: Will Brightman, Ava Faulhaber, Mara Luthy, Hanna Tirado-Molina. 4th Grade A/B’s: Wyatt Lauro, Lyla Stanley, Avery Welch. 3rd Grade All A’s: Austin Carothers, Caleb Connin, Korbynn Cranson, Serena Morgan, Caprie Pierce, Lillian Rockey, Luke Stanley,...
thevillagereporter.com
Construction Of New Family Dollar/Dollar Tree In Pioneer Nearing Completion
Construction of a new Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store in Pioneer is coming along and could be done sometime in December. That means that the store could be open as soon as mid-December, or January.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntington Co. shelter seeking donations following influx of emaciated dogs
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington County Humane Society is seeking help from the community as they say they currently have several emaciated dogs in their care. They say five of their 16 kennels are filled with malnourished dogs who have been at the shelter for a while, with long stays expected. Officials say there are three active criminal investigations related to the mistreatment of those dogs.
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 11/22/2022
The Pet of the Week is Lil Gabby, a 5-month-old kitten. If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244). The department noted last week’s pet, a guinea pig named Butterscotch, is also still up for adoption.
WANE-TV
Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
Kenny Chesney to perform in Fort Wayne
Kenny Chesney is performing at the Coliseum in the spring during his 2023 tour.
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
Paulding County Progress
Possible future for Paulding County outlined in water regionalization study
Communities across Paulding County must solve the riddle of how to replace aging infrastructure so their residents can access quality drinking water. One possible solution is a regional water system, and that answer took center stage Monday morning. Leaders from across the county came together to hear the results of...
WANE-TV
Exurban addresses lawsuit over proposed recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In response to a lawsuit attempting to halt plans for Exurban’s proposed recycling plant in southeast Fort Wayne, Exurban confirmed its plans to build the plant in that area. The plant, which has been met with opposition from environmental groups and concerned citizens,...
WANE-TV
Angel Gowns drape infants with dignity and grieving parents with kindness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For one day every month, a conference room in Parkview Regional Medical Center becomes a sewing room. Volunteers line the tables with machines and fabrics, and ironing boards line the wall. They take the elegant satins and lace and beads from wedding gowns and transform them to angel gowns. Tiny outfits, for tiny babies to wear for their eternal sleep.
