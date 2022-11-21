Read full article on original website
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
Strip-Till Cab Cam | Shane Meyer, Fulton County
Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg is joins Shane Meyer of Countryside Land Management for this Cab Cam on the unique practice of strip-till. Cab Cams are sponsored by Precision Agri-Services Inc.
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm
Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penguin Point said in a Facebook post that the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Plymouth, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw. Employees were offered positions at remaining locations, which include Warsaw, Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart, Columbia City, North Manchester, and South...
Five Generations of Daeger’s Gather for a Rare Photo
Five generations of one family gathered in Antwerp on November 12, so patriarch Al Daeger could meet his great-great grandson, four-week-old Levin. Coming from South Bend, Warsaw and Goshen, Indiana, the four generations wanted to be certain to spend time with the oldest member of the family. Pictured is Great-Great Grandpa Al, Great Grandpa Bruce, Grandpa Nick, Dad Andrew and Levin. Al grew up in Antwerp, moving away in the mid-80’s and recently returned. Al and Bruce are Antwerp HS alums, while Nick moved away as a child. Andrew recently returned to the Midwest with his wife Adrienne so they could raise their son around family.
Something Sweet: The story of Chuck Surack’s Sweet Helicopters
Estimated reading time 13 minutes, 43 seconds. The story of Sweet Helicopters cannot be told without the story of Chuck Surack. His is a rags-to-riches tale that is the epitome of the American dream. The musical empire of Sweetwater Sound that Surack created has surpassed any aspirations he may have set, and it has allowed him to explore his deep-rooted fascination with aviation. While he has long held a passion for flying, Surack’s exposure to the vertical lift world 14 years ago was the catalyst for his most personal undertaking. To those who know him, it comes as no surprise that his latest enterprise would be a resounding success.
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty following their indictment by the November session of the Allen County grand jury:. Shawn Miller, 50, of Lima, charged with failure to provide a notice of change of address and failure to verify an address. Joshua Schneider, 36, of...
Possible future for Paulding County outlined in water regionalization study
Communities across Paulding County must solve the riddle of how to replace aging infrastructure so their residents can access quality drinking water. One possible solution is a regional water system, and that answer took center stage Monday morning. Leaders from across the county came together to hear the results of...
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
40,000 minks released into wild in Ohio pose danger to wildlife, farms
CLEVELAND, Ohio: After vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks from their cages this week, thousands of the animals were seen roaming the countryside of northwestern Ohio. Local media in Van Wert County, Ohio, reported that minks overran nearby roads and many were hit by passing...
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
Allen County Commissioners to hold ‘Special Meeting’ Wednesday regarding jail location progress
As a result of the Special Meeting, Allen County Commissioners will not have a legislative session Friday.
Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe
OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.
PETA calls on Celina City Schools to implement empathy curriculum after kid is arrested for doing cruel acts to a calf
CELINA, Ohio (WFFT) - TeachKind, PETA's humane education division, has sent a letter to Celina City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Schmiesing, along with kindness-to-animals materials for all educators in the district. The materials include TeachKind's free high school empathy-building curriculum, "Challenging Assumptions" and its "Share the World" program kit for...
Two Hardin County Residents Arrested on Warrants from Union County
An Ada woman and a Kenton man were arrested this week on warrants in Union County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Daily Media Release, a deputy met with a Hardin County deputy to take custody of 33 year old Christin J. Mowery on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Ohio juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
Allen County Commissioners select new jail site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Commissioners have selected a site on the former International Harvester campus for the new Allen County Jail. Commissioners approved a motion for a purchase agreement of the site at 2911 Meyer Road in East Fort Wayne. The total acreage for the site is around 140 acres, with about 250,000-square feet in the buildings on the site. The jail would be built on farmland next to the buildings there. There is a neighborhood on Medford Drive, which is land next to the proposed site.
