ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bgfalconmedia.com

University Acknowledges the land it resides on

Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
agdaily.com

Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm

Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
VAN WERT, OH
westbendnews.net

Five Generations of Daeger’s Gather for a Rare Photo

Five generations of one family gathered in Antwerp on November 12, so patriarch Al Daeger could meet his great-great grandson, four-week-old Levin. Coming from South Bend, Warsaw and Goshen, Indiana, the four generations wanted to be certain to spend time with the oldest member of the family. Pictured is Great-Great Grandpa Al, Great Grandpa Bruce, Grandpa Nick, Dad Andrew and Levin. Al grew up in Antwerp, moving away in the mid-80’s and recently returned. Al and Bruce are Antwerp HS alums, while Nick moved away as a child. Andrew recently returned to the Midwest with his wife Adrienne so they could raise their son around family.
ANTWERP, OH
verticalmag.com

Something Sweet: The story of Chuck Surack’s Sweet Helicopters

Estimated reading time 13 minutes, 43 seconds. The story of Sweet Helicopters cannot be told without the story of Chuck Surack. His is a rags-to-riches tale that is the epitome of the American dream. The musical empire of Sweetwater Sound that Surack created has surpassed any aspirations he may have set, and it has allowed him to explore his deep-rooted fascination with aviation. While he has long held a passion for flying, Surack’s exposure to the vertical lift world 14 years ago was the catalyst for his most personal undertaking. To those who know him, it comes as no surprise that his latest enterprise would be a resounding success.
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
NAPOLEON, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtroom

LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty following their indictment by the November session of the Allen County grand jury:. Shawn Miller, 50, of Lima, charged with failure to provide a notice of change of address and failure to verify an address. Joshua Schneider, 36, of...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
BRYAN, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe

OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.
OTTOVILLE, OH
wfft.com

PETA calls on Celina City Schools to implement empathy curriculum after kid is arrested for doing cruel acts to a calf

CELINA, Ohio (WFFT) - TeachKind, PETA's humane education division, has sent a letter to Celina City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Schmiesing, along with kindness-to-animals materials for all educators in the district. The materials include TeachKind's free high school empathy-building curriculum, "Challenging Assumptions" and its "Share the World" program kit for...
CELINA, OH
WOWO News

Allen County Commissioners select new jail site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Commissioners have selected a site on the former International Harvester campus for the new Allen County Jail. Commissioners approved a motion for a purchase agreement of the site at 2911 Meyer Road in East Fort Wayne. The total acreage for the site is around 140 acres, with about 250,000-square feet in the buildings on the site. The jail would be built on farmland next to the buildings there. There is a neighborhood on Medford Drive, which is land next to the proposed site.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy