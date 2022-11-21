Read full article on original website
WebMD
Weight Loss Drug, Approved for Adults, Shows Promise in Kids
Nov. 10, 2022 -- The prospect of being involved in a research program that might help her lose weight intrigued Emmalea Zummo. At 15, the self-assured, energetic teenager from Jeanette, PA, weighed 250 pounds – enough to be considered obese. The trial she learned about through her endocrinologist was for a drug called semaglutide.
9 Smart Bedtime Snacks for Diabetics
Many people with diabetes deliberately nosh at night to keep glucose levels from plummeting while they sleep. A snack before bed isn’t a bad impulse, says Dr. Fran Cogen, MD, director of the childhood and adolescent diabetes program at Children’s National Health System. But the wrong kind of snack can actually make things worse. Instead of high-carb fare like chips, “aim for a bedtime snack of protein plus carbohydrate,” she says.
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
3 Life-Changing Habits Health Experts Swear By For Losing Weight In Your Midsection Over 40
While losing weight in a specific area (midsection or elsewhere) may not be as easy as we may hope, losing weight healthily can mean reducing belly fat and seeing noticeable changes with a balanced diet and regular exercise. We checked in with a doctor and health expert for 3 essential tips to keep in mind on your weight loss journey over 40, and how remembering that it’s a marathon rather than a sprint can make the process feel much less daunting. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Antonio Cueva, board-certified general surgeon and health expert at Renew Bariatrics.
Medical News Today
What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol
A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...
MedicalXpress
Skipping meals, fasting and eating meals too closely together may be linked to increased mortality risk
Eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of mortality in American adults 40 years old and older, according to a new study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Skipping breakfast is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease mortality and missing lunch or dinner with all-cause mortality. Even among individuals who eat three meals daily, eating two adjacent meals less than or equal to 4.5 hours apart is associated with a higher all-cause death risk.
Medical News Today
Intermittent fasting is not always healthy, may lead to disordered eating, study finds
Intermittent fasting includes fasting for specific periods, ranging from fasting during certain hours of the day to particular days of the week. Evidence is mixed about the health benefits of intermittent fasting. New research from a diverse study found that intermittent fasting is associated with a higher prevalence of eating...
Dietitians Agree That This Is the Worst Snack for Inflammation
Chronic inflammation can contribute to numerous health conditions, ranging from Type 2 diabetes and heart disease to gastrointestinal issues. And not surprisingly, your diet plays a major role when it comes to inflammation, which is why it’s important to know what foods to avoid—as well as which foods can help.
Can Eating Late Really Lead To Obesity? We Asked Nutritionists About This New Report
Sticking to a schedule for yourself and rethinking your diet can feel daunting, but many health experts will agree that eating your meals around the same times every day can help your metabolism become more consistent (and this can lead to weight loss!) If you’re not sure where to start, one important tip if you want to lose weight would be to avoid eating too close to bedtime, according to a new study by Harvard Medical School researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (published in Cell Metabolism in October 2022).
Five foods that help you sleep
Eating foods that help you sleep can make a major difference to the amount of rest you get and may even speed up the time it takes to drop off at night. In fact, eating a balanced diet overall goes hand in hand with quality sleep. So why do we...
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Bread?
Bread is a household grocery staple that provides surprising benefits with each bite. Bread is the base for many tasty meals, such as sandwiches, stuffing and even French toast. However, when managing a diabetes diagnosis, knowing which carbs are OK to eat, and if eating bread with diabetes is even allowed, can be confusing.
cohaitungchi.com
Can Intermittent Fasting Impact Your Blood Pressure?
Currently, intermittent fasting is popular for its health benefits. Research proves intermittent fasting can reduce your blood sugar, manage and help you lose weight, reduce your heart disease risk, and decrease inflammation. Another potential benefit? Reducing your blood pressure. Fasting’s Effect on Your Blood Pressure and Heart Health. What...
Is sleeping too much bad for you?
Good quality sleep is linked to overall physical and mental health, but is sleeping too much bad for you? Put simply, it can be. Oversleeping, as well as a lack of it, has been linked to a higher risk of chronic illnesses including coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, anxiety and obesity in adults aged 45-plus, according to a study published in PLoS one (opens in new tab).
cohaitungchi.com
The Benefits and Risks of Avocados for People with Diabetes
Avocados are low in carbohydrates, which means they have little effect on blood sugar levels. A recent study published in Nutrition Journal evaluated the effects of adding half an avocado to the standard lunch of healthy, overweight people. They discovered that avocados do not significantly impact blood sugar levels. Part...
Medical News Today
Exercising later in the day may reduce insulin resistance, control blood sugar
Researchers in Europe analyzed data to see if breaks in sedentary activity can impact insulin resistance. The researchers included middle-aged participants from the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity study and examined their liver fat content and insulin resistance in conjunction with physical activity timing. The researchers found no connection between breaks...
cohaitungchi.com
Buckwheat for Diabetes: To Eat or Not to Eat?
Something that’s really annoying about information you might find around the web, is it’s not exactly accurate. This means you can find yourself thinking a food is good for blood sugar levels and diabetes, when it’s actually not. Take buckwheat for diabetes as an example. Recently one...
Could You Have Diabetes and Not Know It? Here's How to Know
Here’s the problem with diabetes: Most people don’t start thinking about it until they’re diagnosed. And that’s too late, says Judith Fradkin, MD, diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic diseases director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), a division of the National Institutes of Health. “This is a disease that develops over decades,” she says. Most people, Fradkin explains, have prediabetes for a long time before the disease becomes full-blown, and even then it progresses gradually. That leaves a big window in which to stop, slow or even reverse the disease.
studyfinds.org
Got 420 seconds? Even a brisk 7-minute walk every day can help prevent heart disease
LEICESTER, United Kingdom — A brisk daily seven-minute walk — instead of a leisurely 14-minute stroll — is enough to cut the risk of heart disease, according to a new study. Scientists in the United Kingdom say doing more exercise doesn’t do much to reduce your risk from cardiovascular conditions — unless you’re ramping it up to at least a moderate or vigorous level of intensity.
When Is The Best Time To Get Your Workout In For Optimal Heart Health?
Heart health is incredibly important for everyone. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. While many cardiovascular health advocates have tried to spread awareness of the condition, only 56% of women understand that the disease can be lethal to women. Some assume it is an ailment that mostly impacts men.
Woman says she lost 15% of her body weight with diabetes drug
A woman lost 40 pounds in a clinical trial with all other participants seeing significant weight loss as well. **Information in this article was sourced from medical and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**
