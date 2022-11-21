ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

EastEnders' Janine to hit out at dying Lola in heartbreaking scenes

By Grace Morris
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxhiQ_0jIeXbAi00

Acid-tongued Janine Butcher ( Charlie Brooks ) picks her new target in EastEnders this week as she harshly attacks Lola Pearce's ( Danielle Harold ) parenting skills in front of her young daughter, Lexi (Isabella Brown).

Lola is currently reeling after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour and is set to lose her life to the disease.

In scenes set to air on Thursday, November 24 , Lola is heartbroken as she is forced to confess that she has cancer to her devastated daughter, Lexi.

The previous day, Lexi vanishes and never shows up to school, which causes Ben Mitchell ( Max Bowden ), Lola and Jay Brown ( Jamie Borthwick ) to go out searching for her.

They eventually find her at the park where Lexi tells them that she knows the truth after overhearing a conversation and reading a letter addressed to Lola outlining her treatment. This then forces Lola to confess everything to her daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fMDF_0jIeXbAi00

Janine stoops to a new low this week. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

After the ordeal, Lola attempts to cheer Lexi up and take her out for the day, where the mother and daughter duo go to the Queen Vic.

Lola worries that Lexi is angry with her and things take a turn for the worse when Janine butts in to cruelly criticise Lola's parenting skills and (ironically) suggests that she's a bad mother.

Usually, Lola is never the one to shy away from a cutting comeback, but she tries to defend herself as Janine bombards her with harsh jibes — will she tell Janine her secret to try and get her to stop? How will Lexi react to Janine's bitter insults at her dying mum?

Also in Thursday's episode, Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) is worried that his friend, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) is being catfished and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) is determined to keep an eye on her lover Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) as she uses her lawyer skills to impress her murderer husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry).

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

EastEnders Episode Discussion 21/11/2022 - Tumble At The Tube

Mick supports Janine at her first baby scan. Janine enjoys winding Linda up about her pregnancy at The Vic later on. As Linda storms off to meet her community payback officer, Janine heads out alone and accidentally falls down the stairs at the Tube station. Meanwhile, Billy breaks down on...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Janine and Mick discover pregnancy complications

EastEnders spoilers follow. Janine Butcher is facing pregnancy complications in EastEnders. This latest episode picked up in the aftermath of Janine's tumble down the stairs at the tube station, where she'd fallen directly on her stomach. Tuesday's instalment saw Sharon once again trying to smooth things over between the Carters...
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
SheKnows

General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’

Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
The List

What The Bold And The Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang Wants Brooke To Do When Ridge Apologizes

For more than three decades "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have watched Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) live the kind of life most people could only dream of having with all of the stylish clothes, the handsome men, and the luxurious getaways from Monaco to Italy and beyond. But they've also seen her making a lot of missteps over the years, as she's committed plenty of sins that have included sleeping with her daughter's husband and her sister's husband. There's also the fact that Brooke has been married so many times that fans have simply lost track of all her weddings and divorces.
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy and Sharon team up and infuriate Adam and Lily

Thursday on The Young and the Restless Billy Abbott ( Jason Patrick) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) team up to protect Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). They have her checked into a facility and leave her in the care of the professionals but make a grave error in judgment. The duo decides to keep Chelsea's situation a secret and don't even tell Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Conner Newman (Judah Mackey). This is a set up for some fierce conversations between those involved and will lead to secrecy in Genoa City.
The List

Inside The Newman Brothers' Many Love Triangles On The Young And The Restless

Although love triangles are a trademark of "The Bold and the Beautiful," its sister soap "The Young and the Restless" also has its fair share of messy relationship drama. And nobody on "Y&R" does chaotic drama better than the Newman family. For one reason or another, the Newmans are constantly at war. Sometimes it's over the family business, but the root of their troubles often stems from meddling in each other's relationships. However, brothers Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) take that to the next level, frequently finding themselves at odds over the same woman (via Soap Central).
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy