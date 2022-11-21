With Thanksgiving coming up next week, News4JAX is tackling all of your turkey questions. One question is when to start thawing your turkey. Depending on the size of your turkey, you might need to start thawing it as early as this weekend. A 16- to 20-pound bird needs four to five days in the fridge to fully thaw. But if you’re having a smaller crowd, an 8- to 12-pound turkey can go into the fridge on Monday. You essentially need to account for one day per 4 pounds.

6 DAYS AGO