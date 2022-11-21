ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year

Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
News4Jax.com

When to start thawing your turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving coming up next week, News4JAX is tackling all of your turkey questions. One question is when to start thawing your turkey. Depending on the size of your turkey, you might need to start thawing it as early as this weekend. A 16- to 20-pound bird needs four to five days in the fridge to fully thaw. But if you’re having a smaller crowd, an 8- to 12-pound turkey can go into the fridge on Monday. You essentially need to account for one day per 4 pounds.
a-z-animals.com

See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded

Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
WISCONSIN STATE
Thrillist

Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States

The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination

Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Salon

The best Costco store in the country is located in this state

Costco is truly a one-stop shop, with items ranging from bulk budget buys and seasonal baked goods to electronics and household essentials. The warehouse chain currently operates in 46 different states, with the exception of Maine, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Wyoming, all of which are devoid of a single location.
WISCONSIN STATE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA says liver and gallbladder problems associated with Daily Harvest product

The Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate an outbreak of complaints about illnesses associated with Daily Harvest brand frozen crumbles and has named specific problems consumers have had. As of Oct. 21, the number of complaints was 393, with at least 133 patients having required hospitalization, according to...
GEORGIA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy