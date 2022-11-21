Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Went Viral Sunday Night
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs put on a show against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The Chiefs topped the Chargers on a last-minute touchdown, improving to 8-2 on the season. During the game, Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, went viral on social media. Randi Mahomes was part...
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NFL Analysis Network
Jameis Winston Takes Massive Shot At The Saints Over Benching
The New Orleans Saints have dealt with a ton of injuries this season which has made it difficult for them to get on track from the start. In Week 1, when they were healthy, they picked up an impressive victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but it has been downhill since then.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
College football world reacts to horrible Michigan news
This week, fans of both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines are anxiously awaiting an injury update from star Michigan running back Blake Corum after he suffered a scary knee injury during the team’s narrow win over Illinois this weekend. And while an official decision on Corum’s status is unlikely to come until Read more... The post College football world reacts to horrible Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Vikings to Wear Fancy Uniforms on Turkey Day
The Minnesota Vikings will try to bounce back from a grisly loss versus the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving night. And they’ll do it against the New England Patriots while wearing their fancy “Primetime Purple” color rush uniforms. The uniforms are basically the same — but with gold...
MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news
The MLB Winter Meetings are still more than a week away (begin Dec. 4), but the stove is starting to heat up. On Monday night, news emerged regarding the free-agent status of the 2022 American League MVP. According to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network, Aaron Judge has arrived in San Francisco and Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
KCTV 5
HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
2022 Playoff Picture: Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens have had toughest schedules
Strength of schedule is always an interesting conversation during the offseason, but the gaze is often focused in the wrong direction. 2022 crystalizes this more than other recent years. Any fan looking at their team’s schedule this offseason would’ve circled the Los Angeles Rams as one of the toughest games on the itinerary.
Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game
A fan spotted Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan on a date at an NFL game and fully blasted her.
Yardbarker
Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Divulged the 1 Reason Diontae Johnson Is Lacking Targets
This holiday season, Pittsburgh Steelers #1 wide receiver, Diontae Johnson , is hoping that he gets some increased opportunities. He has voiced his frustration more than once this season over his lack of targets, including after the Week 11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. “Any football player would be frustrated,”...
Comments / 0