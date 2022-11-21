ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Related
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Went Viral Sunday Night

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs put on a show against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The Chiefs topped the Chargers on a last-minute touchdown, improving to 8-2 on the season. During the game, Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, went viral on social media. Randi Mahomes was part...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NFL Analysis Network

Jameis Winston Takes Massive Shot At The Saints Over Benching

The New Orleans Saints have dealt with a ton of injuries this season which has made it difficult for them to get on track from the start. In Week 1, when they were healthy, they picked up an impressive victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but it has been downhill since then.
ATLANTA, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
The Comeback

College football world reacts to horrible Michigan news

This week, fans of both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines are anxiously awaiting an injury update from star Michigan running back Blake Corum after he suffered a scary knee injury during the team’s narrow win over Illinois this weekend. And while an official decision on Corum’s status is unlikely to come until Read more... The post College football world reacts to horrible Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Vikings to Wear Fancy Uniforms on Turkey Day

The Minnesota Vikings will try to bounce back from a grisly loss versus the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving night. And they’ll do it against the New England Patriots while wearing their fancy “Primetime Purple” color rush uniforms. The uniforms are basically the same — but with gold...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news

The MLB Winter Meetings are still more than a week away (begin Dec. 4), but the stove is starting to heat up. On Monday night, news emerged regarding the free-agent status of the 2022 American League MVP. According to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network, Aaron Judge has arrived in San Francisco and Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
247Sports

Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KCTV 5

HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...

