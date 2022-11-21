ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron Electric gives potatoes to pantries in its service area

Rice Lake Chronotype
Concern for community is a trademark of cooperatives and one of the seven cooperative principles. Barron Electric Cooperative and employees recently teamed up with member Nuto Farms to purchase and deliver more than 3,000 pounds of potatoes to 13 food pantries in Barron, Birchwood, Cameron, Chetek, Cumberland, Hayward, Prairie Farm, Rice Lake, Shell Lake, Spooner and Turtle Lake.

The potatoes were delivered to the food pantries in time for families to enjoy as part of their Thanksgiving meal.

“Barron Electric employees continue to show their support and concern for our communities in a variety of ways,” Aaron Torud, Barron Electric general manager, said.

“We are fortunate to live in a generous community,” said Dennis Huber, board director for the Chetek Food Pantry.

Rice Lake Chronotype

