sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for Portsmouth double homicide suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a double homicide in Portsmouth. In the early morning hours of Sunday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Frank N Steins Bar at 707 Chillicothe Street. Upon arrival, reports say, officers located...
WSAZ
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is wanted in connection to a double homicide that took place in Portsmouth, Ohio on Sunday. Portsmouth Police say that 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is wanted for the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna. They say that Kearns is considered armed and dangerous. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate several dead animals dumped in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A property owner made a grisly discovery on his property on Wednesday. According to reports, the caller found several dead animal carcasses that had been dumped alongside his driveway in the 1700 block of Anderson Station Road. Initially, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the...
West Virginia man shot by deputies dies; sheriff places self on leave
An Eleanor man who was shot by Putnam Sheriff's deputies Wednesday has died from his wounds, officials said.
WSAZ
Portsmouth shooting victims identified
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police have identified two men found dead early Sunday morning. According to Portsmouth Police, the victims have been identified as Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Police say they found Pucheta and Luna with gunshot wounds after receiving a shot-fired call just before 2:30 a.m. in the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—The two men killed in a Portsmouth shooting on Sunday have been identified. According to Portsmouth Deputy Police Chief Jason Handrick, 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, both of Portsmouth, died in Sunday’s shooting. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., […]
‘Right place right time’: deputy in Ohio witnesses hit-and-run, chases fleeing juvenile driver
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — On Wednesday, a Gallia County deputy witnessed a car crash at the intersection of State Route 160 and Evergreen Road in Springfield Township, according to the county’s Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver at fault, who was a juvenile, “didn’t want to hang around to cooperate with the […]
Crews extinguish Ironton, Ohio, house fire
UPDATE: (2 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022) – Lawrence County dispatchers say crews have extinguished a fire that happened at a home in Ironton this afternoon. According to dispatchers, the fire broke out in a garage in the 2500 block of South 11th Street around 12:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers respond to two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe. The call came in shortly before 11:30 a.m. today in the 1900 block of Western Avenue. According to initial reports, at least one person was injured in the crash. Motorists are advised to...
Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — An investigation is underway after a shooting happened in downtown Portsmouth, according to Scioto County dispatchers. Dispatchers confirm the incident happened on Chillicothe Street and Eighth Street near Frank & Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say two people were shot after a fight downtown. One person was shot […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
SGT. KOCHERAN: After six days in coma, he is awake with long recovery ahead
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy sheriff who was shot in the line of duty is making progress while he remains in intensive care at a Columbus hospital. Sergeant Eric Kocheran woke up Wednesday morning, just a day before Thanksgiving. He had been in a medically-induced coma for nearly a week. Kocheran was shot once in the chest last week, with the bullet going through his lung, grazing his heart, and landing in his liver after being ambushed behind the Sheriff’s office.
WSAZ
Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday evening after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSAZ
Alleged kidnapping caught on camera in traffic; suspect arrested
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An alleged kidnapping was caught on camera Monday evening in the middle of a busy intersection near a shopping center in the Barboursville area. A man -- identified by West Virginia State Police as Danny White Jr., 25, of Glenwood, West Virginia -- was later arrested and faces kidnapping and domestic battery charges.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police seize guns and drugs in Pike Co.
WAVERLY, Ohio — Drugs and guns were seized following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, officers were called to the Ameristay Hotel on the evening of November 17, 2022, on reports of two people in a white automobile using drugs. After arriving on the...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead after a driver struck a pedestrian that walked into the roadway on US-23 south of Cook Road in Scioto County, Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says this happened just after 6:15 p.m. They say the driver of the truck was going southbound when the pedestrian […]
wchstv.com
Three charged in case of two men zip tied, beaten among Scioto grand jury indictments
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Four people were indicted by a Scioto County grand jury last week, including three people in a case where deputies said two men were tied up and beaten at a home in Wheelersburg. Kaleb M. Dixon, 23, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Cameron L. Dixon, 18,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crews battle a large brush fire in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a large brush fire Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 12 p.m. in the area of Harris Station Road. Several departments were called to the area to help each other put out the fire. According to reports from...
3 people arrested in Kentucky drug bust
On Tuesday, the Greenup County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people for drug trafficking.
Grand Jury returns 29 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 18 and returned 24 public indictments and five secret indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. PENELOPE LYNN CONRAD, 51. Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on Failure to Appear. STANLEY PENCE, 42. Lucasville, Ohio,...
