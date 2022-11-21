Read full article on original website
Related
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
At least 162 dead after earthquake topples homes, buildings on Indonesia's Java island
The magnitude 5.6 temblor damaged dozens of buildings and sent residents scrambling out into the streets for safety on Java, Indonesia's main island.
watchers.news
Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.8, hit southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia at 13:37 UTC on November 18, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M6.9 at a depth of 10 km; EMSC M6.7 at a depth of 10 km.
Powerful earthquake stops flights and injures dozens in Philippines
At least 26 people were injured and an international airport was shut after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Philippines.The quake struck 9km northwest of Lagayan town in the landlocked Abra province at a depth of 11km on Tuesday night, followed by numerous aftershocks till the next morning.It was set off by movement in a local fault, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.Tremors were felt across the northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, located over 400km south of Abra province.In Ilocos Norte, the home province of president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, at least...
Hundreds killed, dozens missing after 5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
Indonesian rescue workers are racing to find people still trapped under rubble after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the country’s main island of Java, killing hundreds of people. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports. Nov. 22, 2022.
watchers.news
45 people injured during severe shaking caused by M6.1 earthquake in western Turkey
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.1, hit Düzce, western Turkey at 01:08 UTC on November 23, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.0 at a depth of 7 km (4.3 miles). The Istanbul-based Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute reported the quake as M6.0.
Search underway as magnitude-5.6 earthquake leaves over 200 dead in Indonesia
Rescuers were digging through debris on Tuesday to find survivors of a powerful earthquake that toppled homes and buildings in a highly populated area of Indonesia's West Java province, killing at least 268 people.
CNBC
Tsunami warning lifted after 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga region
The government of Tonga asked citizens to move inland early on Saturday after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck the sea around 211 km (131 miles) from the capital, though a tsunami warning issued for Tonga and American Samoa was lifted. There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand, the...
More than 160 dead and hundreds injured after Indonesia earthquake
The death toll from a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 162 with hundreds more injured and over 13,000 people displaced, West Java governor Ridwan Kamil said. The epicentre was said to be in Cianjur, a mountainous district home to more than 2.5 million people which sits some 75km southeast of capital Jakarta.At least 700 were left injured by the earthquake and up to 300 homes were damaged or destroyed, the head of the country’s disaster agency BNPB said.Many of the dead were pupils whose schools collapsed as they stayed behind for extra classes at the end of...
The Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Unleashed History's Most Terrifying Tsunami
The asteroid that pummeled Earth 66 million years ago transformed life on this watery planet, decimating the dinosaurs and bringing on a new era in biology. The asteroid also created a monstrous tsunami thousands of times bigger than any wave ever witnessed in humanity's blip of existence, according to new research.
Indonesia quake kills over 160, search for survivors continues
CIANJUR, Indonesia, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake killed more than 160 people in Indonesia's West Java province on Monday, with rescuers searching for survivors trapped under the rubble amid a series of aftershocks.
Indonesia hit by earthquake as country hosts G20 summit
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southwest of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday, as the country hosted the last day of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali.The quake was at a depth of 10km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. There have been no reports of casualties or damages so far.Wednesday’s earthquake took place after three quakes measuring between 4.7 to 5 hit the Southeast Asian country in the past few days.Indonesia is hosting some of the most powerful leaders of the world’s biggest economies for the two-day G20 gathering, which ends on Wednesday. A final communique...
Indonesia’s November 2022 Earthquake Devastated So Many Communities
On Monday, Nov. 21, Indonesia sustained a massive earthquake that's being measured at upwards of 5.6-magnitude. Buildings in the town of Cianjur, which is located in the province of West Java, completely collapsed. Landslides also closed several main roads, widespread power outages were reported, and schools were shut down. To...
watchers.news
Widespread power outages after very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hit Solomon Islands
A very strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M7.0, hit the Solomon Islands at 02:03 UTC on November 22, 2022, at a depth of 15 km (9.3 miles). The quake was followed by M6.0 at 02:37 UTC at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). The epicenter...
Indonesia: Rescuers search for survivors in aftermath of devastating Java earthquake
Rescuers are searching for survivors after a devastating 5.6 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Java island on Monday afternoon.The death toll from the quake jumped to 268, as officials and volunteers searched for survivors in the rubble and relatives started to bury their loved ones.“I heard people crying, screaming hysterically looking for their mothers, looking for their fathers,” one witness said of the recovery efforts.Many people are still missing and some remote areas remain unreachable after the deadly earthquake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Earthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Java islandEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandIndonesia earthquake: Recovery efforts underway after more than 160 killed
qcnews.com
Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises
CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — On the fourth day of an increasingly urgent search, Indonesian rescuers narrowed their work Thursday to a landslide where dozens are believed trapped after an earthquake killed at least 271 people, more than a third of them children. Many of the more than 1,000 rescue...
Tsunami advisory issued after powerful earthquake hits Tonga
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A powerful underwater earthquake struck Friday off Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 132 miles east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 15 miles. It predicted strong shaking but said the probability of serious damage or casualties was small.
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake in Indonesia Kills At Least 162 People, Leaves Hundreds Injured as Tremor Strikes Heavily Populated Areas
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds of others in Indonesia on Monday, November 21. The deadly quake resulted in collapsed buildings and homes, as well as damaged infrastructure, resulting in widespread blackouts and lack of water supply. The recent catastrophic event prompted a major...
Alarm sirens ring in Jakarta as Indonesia struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake triggered alarm sirens after striking Indonesia on Monday afternoon (21 November).Footage shows locals gathering in a courtyard to take shelter as a shrill alarm rang throughout the Kalibata area of South Jakarta.The United States Geological Survey said the tremors struck 18 kilometres west-southwest of the Ciranjang-hilir region at a depth of 10 kilometres at 1:21pm local time.Residents have been urged to watch out for aftershocks, but the quake did not trigger a tsunami warning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Today I feel gay’: Gianni Infantino hits out at Western criticism of World Cup 2022 in QatarSmoke rises from ferry carrying 271 people after it catches fire off coast of BaliMoment drunk driver is arrested after mounting kerb and killing 20-year-old woman
Indonesia to give compensation to earthquake victims - president
CIANJUR, Indonesia Nov 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday the government would hand out compensation to victims and their families after an earthquake struck the country's most populous province, killing 162.
Comments / 0