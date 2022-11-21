Rescuers are searching for survivors after a devastating 5.6 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Java island on Monday afternoon.The death toll from the quake jumped to 268, as officials and volunteers searched for survivors in the rubble and relatives started to bury their loved ones.“I heard people crying, screaming hysterically looking for their mothers, looking for their fathers,” one witness said of the recovery efforts.Many people are still missing and some remote areas remain unreachable after the deadly earthquake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Earthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Java islandEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandIndonesia earthquake: Recovery efforts underway after more than 160 killed

17 HOURS AGO