Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can't agree
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Consumers could see higher gas prices and shortages of some of their favorite groceries during the winter holiday season if railroads and all of their unions can’t agree on new contracts by an early-December deadline that had already been pushed back. The likelihood of a strike that would paralyze the nation’s rail traffic grew on Monday when the largest of the 12 rail unions, which represents mostly conductors, rejected management’s latest offering that included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. With four of the 12 unions that represent half of the 115,000 rail workers holding out...
America faces a possible rail strike in two weeks after largest union rejects labor deal
America faces a growing risk of a crippling national freight rail strike in two weeks. The rank-and-file members of the nation's largest rail union, which represents the industry's conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Monday.
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
A weekend vote left rail unions divided over a government-backed labor agreement, divisions that could led to a crippling strike before the year-end holidays.
Rejected rail contract could lead to strike and economic hit in a few weeks, negotiations continue
If a resolution isn't reached soon, Americans could see a strike in two weeks.
If train strike happens, major rail union will honor picket lines, its leader says
Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen National President Dennis Pierce provides expert analysis of railroad workers' potential strike.
Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
Foreign workers laid off from Big Tech face a deadline: Find jobs ASAP or leave the country
When one data scientist started working at Meta, he felt like he had finally made it. Under the umbrella of a tech giant, not only would he have job security, he thought, but visa security as well. Originally from China, he needed the sponsorship of an H-1B work visa to stay in the U.S.
Two of America's Largest Rail Unions Are Split on Tentative Agreement
Amidst ongoing tension between the nation’s railroad workers and the Department of Labor, a strike may be looming at the end of the tunnel. In a split decision, two rail unions have made two polar opposite agreements over White House-brokered bargaining agreements. Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers...
Ford recalls 518K SUVs in US over possible fuel leak, fire risk
The Ford Motor Company is recalling some Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs manufactured between the 2020 and 2023 model years due to a possibly cracked fuel injector.
Big Tech Layoffs Are Hurting Workers Far Beyond Silicon Valley
The impact of Silicon Valley's firing spree is already being felt as far away as Kenya and Nepal
TikTok Will Hire Nearly 1,000 Silicon Valley Workers While Meta, Twitter and Other Tech Firms Announce Layoffs
The layoffs and hiring freezes that have swept through the tech world in recent weeks haven't extended to every company. One of them, TikTok, is actually looking to hire hundreds of new people at its...
As Tech Layoffs Hit Silicon Valley, California's Future Gets Called Into Question
"When the news of sweeping layoffs hitting the tech industry started hitting the headlines, Delivering Happiness Jenn Lim CEO felt like she understand what people were going through. A victim of layoffs during the dot-com bubble burst in the late 1990s to early 2000s, she remembers the depression that hit the Bay Area."It's such a drastic change from the high to the low," said Lim, who authored "Beyond Happiness." "I think in some ways, because we've been in a low for a while and we've had already a recession, things have been continuously tenuous."Within the last month, about 38,000 tech...
French financial prosecutor widens McKinsey probe to election financing
PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - France's financial prosecutor's office on Thursday said it had widened an existing probe into alleged tax fraud by consultancy group McKinsey's to include the role of consultancy groups in the 2017 and 2022 election races and alleged "favouritism".
GM battery plant employees to vote for UAW representation in December
The first of what are expected to be several representation elections for the United Auto Workers at a Detroit Three battery plant will take place next month. An election to unionize the first General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution joint-venture battery cell manufacturing plant in operation in Warren, Ohio, is scheduled for Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, according to a National Labor Relations Board filing made this week.
Work visa may force laid-off tech employees to leave U.S.
Oakland, California - Many smart, highly educated, motivated, and innovative people came to America on so-called H-1B visas, a magnet the U.S. Government created to attract the world's best talent. Now that very status is being used against them as high-tech firms, such as Twitter, Meta, Salesforce, Zillow, and Microsoft...
South African government workers demonstrate for higher pay
Thousands of South African government workers took part in nationwide demonstrations on Tuesday to demand a 10% increase in their salaries.Negotiations between public sector unions and the government are deadlocked. The government is resolved to unilaterally implement a 3% pay hike, which hasn't satisfied the unions.Traffic came to a standstill in Pretoria, one of South Africa's three capitals, as workers downed tools and marched to the offices of the national treasury to submit their demands.The government has announced a no-work-no-pay principle for workers who took park in the demonstrations, but this did not deter them from staging demonstrations across...
Will Tech Layoffs Finally Help Defense Firms Get the Engineers They Seek?
Layoffs across the technology sector could help defense companies and even federal agencies attract engineers and tech experts to fill long-vacant jobs. But some observers say defense-related organizations are moving too slowly to take advantage. While there don’t appear to be major hiring campaigns, corporate recruiters have taken to social...
US senators call for holding FTX executives accountable to fullest extent of the law
U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) wrote to the U.S. Justice Department on Nov. 23 to call to hold former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) “and any complicit FTX executives” to the fullest extent of the law. Fast facts. The senators wrote that FTX’s swift...
Retailers say Congress should intervene if rail unions go on strike
The National Retail Federation is calling on Congress to intervene in case rail unions cannot reach an agreement with operators. The NRF said a rail strike during the holidays would be “devastating for American businesses, consumers and the U.S. economy.”. “American businesses and families are already facing increased prices...
