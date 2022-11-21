ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can't agree

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Consumers could see higher gas prices and shortages of some of their favorite groceries during the winter holiday season if railroads and all of their unions can’t agree on new contracts by an early-December deadline that had already been pushed back. The likelihood of a strike that would paralyze the nation’s rail traffic grew on Monday when the largest of the 12 rail unions, which represents mostly conductors, rejected management’s latest offering that included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. With four of the 12 unions that represent half of the 115,000 rail workers holding out...
US News and World Report

Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
Gizmodo

Two of America's Largest Rail Unions Are Split on Tentative Agreement

Amidst ongoing tension between the nation’s railroad workers and the Department of Labor, a strike may be looming at the end of the tunnel. In a split decision, two rail unions have made two polar opposite agreements over White House-brokered bargaining agreements. Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers...
Cheddar News

As Tech Layoffs Hit Silicon Valley, California's Future Gets Called Into Question

"When the news of sweeping layoffs hitting the tech industry started hitting the headlines, Delivering Happiness Jenn Lim CEO felt like she understand what people were going through. A victim of layoffs during the dot-com bubble burst in the late 1990s to early 2000s, she remembers the depression that hit the Bay Area."It's such a drastic change from the high to the low," said Lim, who authored "Beyond Happiness." "I think in some ways, because we've been in a low for a while and we've had already a recession, things have been continuously tenuous."Within the last month, about 38,000 tech...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Detroit News

GM battery plant employees to vote for UAW representation in December

The first of what are expected to be several representation elections for the United Auto Workers at a Detroit Three battery plant will take place next month. An election to unionize the first General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution joint-venture battery cell manufacturing plant in operation in Warren, Ohio, is scheduled for Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, according to a National Labor Relations Board filing made this week.
WARREN, OH
KTVU FOX 2

Work visa may force laid-off tech employees to leave U.S.

Oakland, California - Many smart, highly educated, motivated, and innovative people came to America on so-called H-1B visas, a magnet the U.S. Government created to attract the world's best talent. Now that very status is being used against them as high-tech firms, such as Twitter, Meta, Salesforce, Zillow, and Microsoft...
OAKLAND, CA
The Independent

South African government workers demonstrate for higher pay

Thousands of South African government workers took part in nationwide demonstrations on Tuesday to demand a 10% increase in their salaries.Negotiations between public sector unions and the government are deadlocked. The government is resolved to unilaterally implement a 3% pay hike, which hasn't satisfied the unions.Traffic came to a standstill in Pretoria, one of South Africa's three capitals, as workers downed tools and marched to the offices of the national treasury to submit their demands.The government has announced a no-work-no-pay principle for workers who took park in the demonstrations, but this did not deter them from staging demonstrations across...
Defense One

Will Tech Layoffs Finally Help Defense Firms Get the Engineers They Seek?

Layoffs across the technology sector could help defense companies and even federal agencies attract engineers and tech experts to fill long-vacant jobs. But some observers say defense-related organizations are moving too slowly to take advantage. While there don’t appear to be major hiring campaigns, corporate recruiters have taken to social...
denver7.com

Retailers say Congress should intervene if rail unions go on strike

The National Retail Federation is calling on Congress to intervene in case rail unions cannot reach an agreement with operators. The NRF said a rail strike during the holidays would be “devastating for American businesses, consumers and the U.S. economy.”. “American businesses and families are already facing increased prices...

