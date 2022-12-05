There is no question that our phones are much more than tools for making calls. Aside from checking the weather, getting directions, and reminding us of birthdays, a smartphone can be a gateway to saving money. Coupons and sales have long been a path to savings, but increasingly manufacturers and retailers alike are connecting consumers with deals via branded apps. A search of your phone’s app store will yield many familiar names, including McDonald’s, Walmart, and Kohl’s, whose apps can be downloaded for discounts and perks.

