How To Avoid Online Credit Card Skimming Scams

About 80% of the American population shops online. That's more than 263 million consumers — and this number is projected to increase by 31.2 million by 2025 (via Statista). E-commerce is popular because it's convenient, but cybercrime is its unintended consequence. A 2020 report by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) shows that US citizens lost over $1.8b to online skimming and related crimes that year. Shady characters continue to devise crafty ways to lift or scrape unsuspecting victims' credit card information and steal money from the connected accounts.
Credit Card Skimming on the Rise

A North Texas couple was out thousands of dollars after being hit by credit card skimmers, as the alarming trend continues to rise across the country. Kelsi DeKeyser was out shopping when she received a fraud alert from her bank, Wells Fargo. She quickly got on the phone with the bank, but while she was still with customer service, the skimmers drained her checking account of $6,500, according to a CBS News report.
MCKINNEY, TX
Is a Costco Executive Membership Worth the Money? We Did the Math

Buying wholesale or bulk groceries is a good way to save money on those receipts over the course of the year, provided you have the storage space in your home for a little bit of casual stockpiling. We previously examined the potential size of those savings when we broke down if Costco is really cheaper than a grocery store (spoiler alert, it was -- majorly).
Target Offers Huge Post-Christmas 'Clearance' Deals

The days of Black Friday or post-Christmas day sales are, more or less, over. At a time of widespread inflation and tightening budgets, customers are increasingly waiting for a discount before buying anything while retailers are offering this them by a period of whether real or perceived rolling holiday sales.
How to Save Big With Digital Coupons

When it comes to ice cream I am faithfully unfaithful to any single brand, especially if the price is right. Häagen-Dazs—yes. Ben & Jerry’s—sure. Blue Bunny—bring it on. On the belief that no one should break their diet and the bank at the same time, when guilty pleasures are on special, I indulge.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People are making thousands reselling shoes from Ross stores

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of people reselling shoes from discount retailers like Ross on platforms like eBay and Poshmark. You can find videos all over the internet from people flipping shoes and making thousands, many from Ross and similar stores. This can be a great way for individuals to earn some extra cash by finding stylish and in-demand brands at discounted prices and then reselling them for a profit.
Save Money With Apps From Walmart, Target, Dollar General, and Other Retailers

There is no question that our phones are much more than tools for making calls. Aside from checking the weather, getting directions, and reminding us of birthdays, a smartphone can be a gateway to saving money. Coupons and sales have long been a path to savings, but increasingly manufacturers and retailers alike are connecting consumers with deals via branded apps. A search of your phone’s app store will yield many familiar names, including McDonald’s, Walmart, and Kohl’s, whose apps can be downloaded for discounts and perks.
Customers can return Amazon products at Staples

According to the Staples website, both its brick-in-mortar and online stores sell select Amazon-branded products. These include popular items such as the Fire tablet, Fire TV Stick, Echo, and accessories. The Amazon-Staples partnership will now include a return policy that includes the option for customers to return Amazon merchandise at Staples stores, potentially giving the online giant 1,000 new customer touchpoints in 45 states (source).
Gretchen’s $15.79 Walgreens Pickup Order (Plus, Received $15 in Walgreens Cash!)

Looking to save money without actually shopping in-store? With several littles (including a baby) in tow, I can’t usually shop the drugstore deals in-store, but have come to love doing pickup orders. This week, they had lots of really amazing deals! I always place my order online using my Walgreens app and within 10 minutes it is ready for pickup at my closest store. The best part? I don’t even have to get out of my car as they bring it out to me!
