Read full article on original website
Related
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
How To Avoid Online Credit Card Skimming Scams
About 80% of the American population shops online. That's more than 263 million consumers — and this number is projected to increase by 31.2 million by 2025 (via Statista). E-commerce is popular because it's convenient, but cybercrime is its unintended consequence. A 2020 report by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) shows that US citizens lost over $1.8b to online skimming and related crimes that year. Shady characters continue to devise crafty ways to lift or scrape unsuspecting victims' credit card information and steal money from the connected accounts.
dallasexpress.com
Credit Card Skimming on the Rise
A North Texas couple was out thousands of dollars after being hit by credit card skimmers, as the alarming trend continues to rise across the country. Kelsi DeKeyser was out shopping when she received a fraud alert from her bank, Wells Fargo. She quickly got on the phone with the bank, but while she was still with customer service, the skimmers drained her checking account of $6,500, according to a CBS News report.
Urgent warning to Walmart customers about $500 gift card trick that’s stealing your money and data
WALMART customers have been issued an urgent warning about a $500 gift card trick attempting to steal their money and data. The text scam appears to promise shoppers the free cash to spend in-store by encouraging people to share their private details. Those who follow the link would then be...
Woman Furious After $50 Gift Card Had Only $22 Left On It Due to Unexpected 'Monthly Service Fee'
Even though gift cards are the most popular holiday present across the country, 51% of adults forget to redeem them when they should. When they do remember, some find themselves in for a nasty surprise.
8 Shopping Secrets Costco Managers Don’t Want You To Know
Shopping at Costco is an experience unlike any other. From the minute you walk into the membership-only superstore to the bagless checkout, you may feel slightly overwhelmed and strangely...
CNET
Is a Costco Executive Membership Worth the Money? We Did the Math
Buying wholesale or bulk groceries is a good way to save money on those receipts over the course of the year, provided you have the storage space in your home for a little bit of casual stockpiling. We previously examined the potential size of those savings when we broke down if Costco is really cheaper than a grocery store (spoiler alert, it was -- majorly).
Urgent ‘zero total’ warning to customers buying gift cards – what to look for so you don’t end up with a useless card
SHOPPERS have noticed that their gift cards have $0 after they've been activated. Some businesses are reimbursing their customers after realizing the gift cards are empty. One shopper, Rick, got scammed in Phoenix, Arizona, after purchasing three Target gift cards - two $25 gift cards and one $50 gift card.
Mastercard Gets Clipped By the FTC - Forced to Allow Merchants to More Easily Process Non-Mastercard Debit Cards
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ordered an end to illegal Mastercard tactics with its merchants on Dec. 23. The FTC said it was stopping Mastercard from blocking competing debit card networks on its system.
Target Offers Huge Post-Christmas 'Clearance' Deals
The days of Black Friday or post-Christmas day sales are, more or less, over. At a time of widespread inflation and tightening budgets, customers are increasingly waiting for a discount before buying anything while retailers are offering this them by a period of whether real or perceived rolling holiday sales.
Heavy discounts drive record U.S. online holiday spending - report
Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. online spending during the 2022 holiday season rose by a better-than-expected 3.5%, a report by Adobe Analytics showed, as retailers used hefty discounts to lure inflation-weary consumers into spending on everything from toys to electronics.
Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Samsung, Ninja, Coach and more
Upgrade your home essentials by shopping these Walmart deals on cozy bedding, powerful kitchen appliances and user-friendly tech.
Bed Bath & Beyond considers bankruptcy amid low stock and shoppers – months after announcing it’s closing 150 stores
FOUR months after Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be shuttering 150 stores, the retailer said today it is running out of cash and ultimately considering bankruptcy. This news arrives as the company’s last financial quarter reflected substantially lower customer traffic and inventory. The retailer said it is...
Delta Air Lines is rolling out free Wi-Fi
Delta Air Lines is rolling out free Wi-Fi to most of its planes beginning February 1.
Americans spent a record $212 billion online shopping this holiday season amid deep discounts
Online shopping increased steadily this holiday season as record-setting discounts helped offset the pain from high inflation, according to a report released Thursday.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Save Big With Digital Coupons
When it comes to ice cream I am faithfully unfaithful to any single brand, especially if the price is right. Häagen-Dazs—yes. Ben & Jerry’s—sure. Blue Bunny—bring it on. On the belief that no one should break their diet and the bank at the same time, when guilty pleasures are on special, I indulge.
People are making thousands reselling shoes from Ross stores
In recent years, there has been a growing trend of people reselling shoes from discount retailers like Ross on platforms like eBay and Poshmark. You can find videos all over the internet from people flipping shoes and making thousands, many from Ross and similar stores. This can be a great way for individuals to earn some extra cash by finding stylish and in-demand brands at discounted prices and then reselling them for a profit.
Consumer Reports.org
Save Money With Apps From Walmart, Target, Dollar General, and Other Retailers
There is no question that our phones are much more than tools for making calls. Aside from checking the weather, getting directions, and reminding us of birthdays, a smartphone can be a gateway to saving money. Coupons and sales have long been a path to savings, but increasingly manufacturers and retailers alike are connecting consumers with deals via branded apps. A search of your phone’s app store will yield many familiar names, including McDonald’s, Walmart, and Kohl’s, whose apps can be downloaded for discounts and perks.
Customers can return Amazon products at Staples
According to the Staples website, both its brick-in-mortar and online stores sell select Amazon-branded products. These include popular items such as the Fire tablet, Fire TV Stick, Echo, and accessories. The Amazon-Staples partnership will now include a return policy that includes the option for customers to return Amazon merchandise at Staples stores, potentially giving the online giant 1,000 new customer touchpoints in 45 states (source).
moneysavingmom.com
Gretchen’s $15.79 Walgreens Pickup Order (Plus, Received $15 in Walgreens Cash!)
Looking to save money without actually shopping in-store? With several littles (including a baby) in tow, I can’t usually shop the drugstore deals in-store, but have come to love doing pickup orders. This week, they had lots of really amazing deals! I always place my order online using my Walgreens app and within 10 minutes it is ready for pickup at my closest store. The best part? I don’t even have to get out of my car as they bring it out to me!
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0