Wait, What? Did You Know You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Be Legally Married In Texas?
Have you ever been in a really tight relationship, yet not sure if you’re ready to be tied down? Well, here in Texas, people could have a valid point when they say you might as well be married. I DO OR YOU DON'T THAT IS THE REAL QUESTION!. A...
Meet The Woman From Texas Who Holds The Record For Largest Shoe Size
A woman in Texas, United States, possesses the world's biggest feet on a live person (female), with her right foot measuring 33.1 cm (13.03 inches) and her left foot measuring 32.5 cm (12.79 inches). Tanya Herbert's shoe size ranges from US women's 18 to US men's 16-17, depending on the brand, according to TosBos.
I Love It Here! Here Are The 5 Safest Places To Raise A Family In Central Texas
Central Texas, most likely like a lot of people, when looking for a place for you and your family to live there certain criteria that you that that location needs for you to feel comfortable to either start a family or already have your family living at. ARE YOU AND...
A Cheating Husband Who Was Caught On Tinder, Weaponized Incompetence At Its Finest, And 11 Other Entitled Husbands Who Are Just Bad News
These husbands have left me speechless — and not in a good way.
Ask the Expert: How do we prevent a Holiday disaster in the kitchen?
This is the week that you know someone who hasn’t been in the kitchen all year long decides to show up for the first time for Thanksgiving.
Uber Bans Racist Karen After Viral Video Shows White Woman’s ‘Sickening’ Anti-Black Racism Toward Driver
A white woman has been banned from using Uber after she launched a racist attack against her Black driver during a Karen moment on video. The post Uber Bans Racist Karen After Viral Video Shows White Woman’s ‘Sickening’ Anti-Black Racism Toward Driver appeared first on NewsOne.
People Are Sharing Their Own Toxic Traits That They're Actually Proud Of, And I've Never Thought Of It This Way
"I wouldn’t say it’s toxic, but it’s scary how much I can love someone and never speak to them again."
17 Roommates Who Prove That Some People Actually Have Zero Respect For Others
From the mountain of dishes to the passive aggressive note, you couldn't pay me to live with these people.
