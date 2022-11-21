Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
What they're saying: 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico City
Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns as 78,427 fans in Mexico City witnessed the San Francisco 49ers blowout of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's final international game of the season. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel took the ball into the end zone and helped San Francisco pull away in the second half. For the third-straight game, the team's defense held their opposition to zero points in the second half. ...
Young, Anderson Not Committing to Playing Bowl Game
Saturday's Iron Bowl in Bryant-Denny Stadium has a very real chance of being the last time Alabama fans see the team's two best players don the crimson and white. During media availability on Monday, both Bryce Young and Will Anderson, Jr. were asked whether or not they would be opting out of any bowl game Alabama potentially gets selected for. Both of them gave very noncommittal answers, leaving the door open to them opting out.
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Active; QB Kyler Murray Won't Play vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives for Monday Night Football vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Kyler Murray will officially not play but DeAndre Hopkins is good to go.
Pickett, Steelers have plan for Diontae Johnson
For the first time as a starting quarterback, Kenny Pickett is dealing with a somewhat-openly frustrated wide receiver. It’s not going to be the last time.
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers crush Cardinals, move up in NFC
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers return to the United States at the favorable elevation of being atop the NFC West standings. The 49ers treated a friendly international audience to a show on Monday night. The 49ers overwhelmed the Arizona Cardinals with a healthy dose of their much-talked-about offensive weaponry...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Huge Number For Bengals QB Joe Burrow From Week 11
The Cincinnati Bengals came out of their bye week and picked up an impressive victory over their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on the road. That is two wins in a row for the Bengals, who have bounced back nicely following an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 8.
SB Nation
Kyle Shanahan’s usage of Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey is a joy to watch
One of the best parts of the holiday season, as a parent, is seeing the joy in the eyes of your children as they start to play with everything that Santa was kind enough to put under the tree. Toys and gifts that just hours ago were a figment of their imagination, are now being put to life in their hands.
