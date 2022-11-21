ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Monday shooting deemed accidental, no charges expected

UPDATE: Huntsville Police say investigators believe the shooting to be accidental. Police believe the passenger in the car shot the victim. The victim does not want to press charges. From Earlier: The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after a person suffering from a gunshot wound was found early Monday afternoon.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Winter Park opens at the Orion Amphitheater

If you're looking for a little winter fun, look no further than the Orion Amphitheater for the first-ever Winter Park. This event is one of Huntsville's ways of keeping residents engaged all year round. Activities include ice skating, enjoying your own private igloo, spending time with Santa and much more.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy