Read full article on original website
Related
Delaware police seek assistance in locating missing 15-year-old girl
Alexis Marrero has been missing since October 1 when authorities said she left the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware.
‘Biggest cocaine trafficker in Delaware’ sentenced to 45 years in prison
A Delaware judge has sentenced Omar Morales Colon to prison for 45 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. Court documents referred to Colon, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the “biggest cocaine trafficker” in the state. He was...
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
townsquaredelaware.com
Thanksgiving 2022 in the First State: what to know
With almost 15% of First Staters expected to travel this weekend, here’s what to know about Thanksgiving in Delaware this year. AAA Mid-Atlantic, a regional travel agency, predicts holiday travel will be comparable to pre-pandemic levels, with 149,504 Delawareans traveling. More than 10,000 Delawareans will fly somewhere this weekend,...
WDEL 1150AM
Riding mower blamed for Glasgow fire
No one was injured after a riding mower catching fire eventually connected to a house in the Glasgow area. The State Fire Marshal's office said the fire broke out just before 5:30 pm Tuesday on Old County Road between Frazier Road and Route 896. The blaze ignited nearby materials, including...
Trenton, NJ, Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prision For String Of Armed Robberies In NJ and Pennsylvania
November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Mercer County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 144 months in prison for…
delawaretoday.com
This Delaware Town Is the Best for Thanksgiving Fishing
FishingBooker—a top online platform for booking fishing charters—rated one Delaware town the best place in the U.S. for a Thanksgiving fishing trip. Fishing on Thanksgiving morning is a beloved tradition for many families. A peaceful time on the water with loved ones just before the weather gets too cold is a popular way to spend the holiday. In the spirit of the tradition, popular online charter booking platform FishingBooker compiled a list of the 11 best towns in the United States to fish on the holiday. Right here in Delaware, Millsboro earned the number one spot, and for good reason.
Delaware homeless shelter gets $1.25 million boost from Bezos fund
The nonprofit Family Promise of Northern New Castle County will be able to house an additional 40 to 50 families per year after receiving a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day One Families Fund. Family Promise has been helping diverse communities since 2010 to address the root causes of...
Cape Gazette
Delaware State Parks annual passes, surf-fishing permits on sale Nov. 29
Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced that 2023 Delaware State Parks annual passes and surf-fishing permits will go on sale at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29. Annual passes and surf-fishing permits may be purchased at any state park office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to...
Stimulus update: Delaware deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks eight days away
Delaware residents have just over a week to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300.
Why are state troopers accused of assault or domestic violence being used as mentors? | Editorial
New Jersey officials had long discounted the growing evidence that racial profiling was a problem, until a now-infamous tragedy on the Turnpike: During a traffic stop in 1998, state troopers shot and seriously wounded a group of young Black and Hispanic men headed to an out-of-state basketball tryout. It sparked...
A one-time $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)
WMDT.com
Delaware food pantries grapple with rising food costs amid holiday giving season
DELAWARE – “We really need the help because we want to help as many people as we can,” Snarsky said. Yet rising food costs are making that task difficult for organizations like the Food Bank of Delaware. Operations Director John Snarsky says they’ve seen quite a dip...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
delawaretoday.com
5 Delaware Businesses With Can’t-Miss Black Friday Deals
Make the most of your Black Friday shopping by stopping at these Delaware-owned businesses offering deals you don’t want to miss. This curated modern gift market is a wonderful place to find a variety of gifts for everyone on your list. From home décor, office supplies and children’s toys to self-care goodies, jewelry and accessories, Trolley Square Market is truly a one-stop shop for gifting. Shop 30% off the entire store on Black Friday, and 20% off throughout December. With a constantly rotating inventory of houseplants, antiques, vintage finds and more, you may want to check it out multiple times throughout the holiday season.
townsquaredelaware.com
Republican chair asks NCC election officials to resign
The chair of the Delaware Republican Party is calling for two election officials to resign after an election she calls “flawed in ways Delaware has never experienced, and should never experience again.”. According to GOP leader Jane Brady, “ineffective and incompetent management” caused 10 or more polling locations to...
Comments / 0