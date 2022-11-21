ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
townsquaredelaware.com

Thanksgiving 2022 in the First State: what to know

With almost 15% of First Staters expected to travel this weekend, here’s what to know about Thanksgiving in Delaware this year. AAA Mid-Atlantic, a regional travel agency, predicts holiday travel will be comparable to pre-pandemic levels, with 149,504 Delawareans traveling. More than 10,000 Delawareans will fly somewhere this weekend,...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Riding mower blamed for Glasgow fire

No one was injured after a riding mower catching fire eventually connected to a house in the Glasgow area. The State Fire Marshal's office said the fire broke out just before 5:30 pm Tuesday on Old County Road between Frazier Road and Route 896. The blaze ignited nearby materials, including...
GLASGOW, DE
delawaretoday.com

This Delaware Town Is the Best for Thanksgiving Fishing

FishingBooker—a top online platform for booking fishing charters—rated one Delaware town the best place in the U.S. for a Thanksgiving fishing trip. Fishing on Thanksgiving morning is a beloved tradition for many families. A peaceful time on the water with loved ones just before the weather gets too cold is a popular way to spend the holiday. In the spirit of the tradition, popular online charter booking platform FishingBooker compiled a list of the 11 best towns in the United States to fish on the holiday. Right here in Delaware, Millsboro earned the number one spot, and for good reason.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware State Parks annual passes, surf-fishing permits on sale Nov. 29

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced that 2023 Delaware State Parks annual passes and surf-fishing permits will go on sale at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29. Annual passes and surf-fishing permits may be purchased at any state park office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to...
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware

Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

5 Delaware Businesses With Can’t-Miss Black Friday Deals

Make the most of your Black Friday shopping by stopping at these Delaware-owned businesses offering deals you don’t want to miss. This curated modern gift market is a wonderful place to find a variety of gifts for everyone on your list. From home décor, office supplies and children’s toys to self-care goodies, jewelry and accessories, Trolley Square Market is truly a one-stop shop for gifting. Shop 30% off the entire store on Black Friday, and 20% off throughout December. With a constantly rotating inventory of houseplants, antiques, vintage finds and more, you may want to check it out multiple times throughout the holiday season.
WILMINGTON, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Republican chair asks NCC election officials to resign

The chair of the Delaware Republican Party is calling for two election officials to resign after an election she calls “flawed in ways Delaware has never experienced, and should never experience again.”. According to GOP leader Jane Brady, “ineffective and incompetent management” caused 10 or more polling locations to...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy