00 buck
2d ago
. How about some help for the senior citizens who have worked all their lives?? And didn't get any welfare. I can hardly pay for food and pay my taxes. HELP The WHITE Taxpayers?
Reply(19)
37
Godsees
2d ago
OMG They're buried up there, I live 2.5 hours south of Buffalo and it didn't hit here! 🙏❄️🌨️🥶 we'll get our sooner or later and it has nothing to do with Biden 🧑🦽👴
Reply(7)
11
Debbie Murphy
2d ago
What does this article have to do with politics? It was a massive snow storm. Some of u people obviously don't no reading comprehension.
Reply(7)
14
