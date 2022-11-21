Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
College basketball world reacts to Georgetown’s new low
It would be fair to say that the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball program has seen better days. It might also be fair to say that literally any day before this one was considered a better day than where Patrick Ewing’s program has landed. Coming off a 6-25 season...
American takes aim at erratic Hoyas
Georgetown and American are located less than three miles apart in Northwest Washington, D.C. But their basketball ambitions are not
DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
Hilltop
College of Fine Arts HUSA Senators Announce ‘Chadwick Boseman Day’ During ‘Howard Forever’ Tribute Event
With the new release of the Black Panther sequel, “Wakanda Forever,” a “Howard Forever” event was held as a tribute to honor the legacy of the late humanitarian, award winning actor, producer, and Howard alumnus ‘00 Chadwick Boseman. Students gathered together on Nov. 10 at...
Bay Net
Math Teacher’s Powerball Numbers Add Up To Big Win In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “I’ve never won anything,” a still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week when he arrived at Lottery headquarters with a Powerball ticket good for $50,000. Well, he sure can’t say that anymore!. Maryland’s latest Powerball winner – the Lottery has seen...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
Hilltop
College of Fine Arts Students Create Fashion Pieces Inspired by Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman
Over the past two weeks, four College of Fine Arts students got the opportunity to create inspired fashion pieces from one of Chadwick A. Boseman’s films. The films they could choose from were “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Get On Up,” “21 Bridges,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Black Panther,” “Gods of Egypt” and “42.” The students used unique materials and their creativity to create distinctive pieces that stood out but told the story of each character they were trying to recreate.
GW Hatchet
Crack open the books for finals season at these secluded D.C. area study spots
With finals fast approaching, it can be all too easy to feel trapped in Foggy Bottom amid the pressure of studying, but take the time to traverse the blocks of the D.C. metro area lined with fresh spots to hit the books. The city surrounding campus offers numerous quiet, concealed...
fox5dc.com
Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes
FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Couple Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-off at Exxon
A Silver Spring couple purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 earlier this month from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A couple from Silver Spring picked up a $100,000 prize on the $30 $100,000 Extreme...
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
Hilltop
National Town Hall To Discuss Black Politics Beyond Midterm Elections Convenes At Howard University
The Institute of the Black World 21st Century (IBW) organized a national town hall meeting during election week to discuss Black politics and the implications of the midterm elections on African Americans and the diaspora. The convening took place in Cramton Auditorium at Howard University, was streamed live, and featured a panel of international leaders from political, civic, and academic organizations.
WJLA
Boy taken to hospital with critical injuries after self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A teenage boy is unconscious and not breathing after a "self-inflicted" shooting incident in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, D.C. Police told 7News. The shooting was reported in the 200 block of 58th Street Northeast, near the Maya Angelou Public Charter School. The boy was transported...
fox5dc.com
Free Thanksgiving turkey dinner: Washington Nationals, BetMGM help those in need in DC region
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals and BetMGM are partnering to help those in need around the D.C. region with free Thanksgiving meals. More than 800 turkeys are expected to be given out during this year's Turkeypalooza that began Monday at Nationals Park. Officials say they will provide families with a...
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in DC Teen's 2020 Slaying
A suspect has been arrested more than two years after a D.C. teen was killed and his remains dumped in Maryland, police say. Brandon Nguyen, 24, was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 17-year-old Brian Ward. Ward was last seen getting into a...
14-Year-Old Charged In Sunday’s D.C. Carjacking
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with an armed carjacking that took place Sunday night in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 8 pm, the suspect approached a victim on the 200 Block of A Street. He displayed a knife and demanded the victim give him their key. The victim did as asked, and the suspect took off in the victim’s vehicle. Shortly after, the suspect was arrested by investigating officers. A 14-year-old male from D.C. was arrested and charged with the crime. The post 14-Year-Old Charged In Sunday’s D.C. Carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
First Look: Doro Soul Food Combines Ethiopian Flavors With Southern Comfort Food
Chef Elias Taddesse has trained in France and worked in several Michelin-starred kitchens in Manhattan. But when it comes to his own restaurants, including the newly opened Doro Soul Food in Shaw, the chef — who grew up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Minneapolis — likes to explore the intersection of Ethiopian and American cuisines.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Wings Now Open
Silver Spring Wings at 11335 Elkin Street (former site of El Rinconcito Catracho) in the Wheaton Urban District is now open for carry out and delivery. The menu features chicken wings, chicken tenders, boneless wings, fried rice, potato wedges, coleslaw, fresh lemonade, strawberry shortcake, and double fudge brownies. The restaurant is also expected to eventually share a space with its sister brand, District Teriyaki.
ggwash.org
Here’s how neighborhoods west of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast DC became isolated from the city
This article was first published on July 22, 2021. We love investigating how neighborhoods in the region have changed over the years and wanted to share this piece with you again. As I discussed in a previous article, the neighborhoods of River Terrace, Parkside, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, and Kenilworth in...
Comments / 0