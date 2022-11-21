ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Georgetown’s new low

It would be fair to say that the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball program has seen better days. It might also be fair to say that literally any day before this one was considered a better day than where Patrick Ewing’s program has landed. Coming off a 6-25 season...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
FREDERICK, MD
Hilltop

College of Fine Arts Students Create Fashion Pieces Inspired by Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman

Over the past two weeks, four College of Fine Arts students got the opportunity to create inspired fashion pieces from one of Chadwick A. Boseman’s films. The films they could choose from were “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Get On Up,” “21 Bridges,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Black Panther,” “Gods of Egypt” and “42.” The students used unique materials and their creativity to create distinctive pieces that stood out but told the story of each character they were trying to recreate.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes

FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MoCo Couple Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-off at Exxon

A Silver Spring couple purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 earlier this month from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A couple from Silver Spring picked up a $100,000 prize on the $30 $100,000 Extreme...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WARRENTON, VA
Hilltop

National Town Hall To Discuss Black Politics Beyond Midterm Elections Convenes At Howard University

The Institute of the Black World 21st Century (IBW) organized a national town hall meeting during election week to discuss Black politics and the implications of the midterm elections on African Americans and the diaspora. The convening took place in Cramton Auditorium at Howard University, was streamed live, and featured a panel of international leaders from political, civic, and academic organizations.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in DC Teen's 2020 Slaying

A suspect has been arrested more than two years after a D.C. teen was killed and his remains dumped in Maryland, police say. Brandon Nguyen, 24, was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 17-year-old Brian Ward. Ward was last seen getting into a...
LAUREL, MD
Shore News Network

14-Year-Old Charged In Sunday’s D.C. Carjacking

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with an armed carjacking that took place Sunday night in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 8 pm, the suspect approached a victim on the 200 Block of A Street. He displayed a knife and demanded the victim give him their key. The victim did as asked, and the suspect took off in the victim’s vehicle. Shortly after, the suspect was arrested by investigating officers. A 14-year-old male from D.C. was arrested and charged with the crime. The post 14-Year-Old Charged In Sunday’s D.C. Carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Wings Now Open

Silver Spring Wings at 11335 Elkin Street (former site of El Rinconcito Catracho) in the Wheaton Urban District is now open for carry out and delivery. The menu features chicken wings, chicken tenders, boneless wings, fried rice, potato wedges, coleslaw, fresh lemonade, strawberry shortcake, and double fudge brownies. The restaurant is also expected to eventually share a space with its sister brand, District Teriyaki.
SILVER SPRING, MD

