Young, Anderson Not Committing to Playing Bowl Game

Saturday's Iron Bowl in Bryant-Denny Stadium has a very real chance of being the last time Alabama fans see the team's two best players don the crimson and white. During media availability on Monday, both Bryce Young and Will Anderson, Jr. were asked whether or not they would be opting out of any bowl game Alabama potentially gets selected for. Both of them gave very noncommittal answers, leaving the door open to them opting out.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Bulldogs come back to edge Mortimer Jordan 53-51, Vinemont, Cold Springs earn wins

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Day two of this year’s Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament at Lane Horton Gymnasium began with wins for the Eagles of Vinemont and Cold Springs and it ended with a dramatic comeback win for the Hanceville Bulldogs Tuesday night. Vinemont handled Ardmore 41-22 and Cold Springs defeated Falkville 57-48. Both Eagles squads will face each other Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. In the nightcap, the Bulldogs trailed Mortimer Jordan by 12 at one point in the third quarter but rallied to tie the game with a free throw from Zach Campbell in the final 20 seconds. On the next Mortimer Jordan...
HANCEVILLE, AL
CBS 42

AHSAA playoffs coming to an end as championship play begins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The AHSAA playoffs are nearing the end as the season comes to a close. In 7A, the Thompson Warriors (10-3) will face the Auburn Tigers (12-1) in the state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30. In 6A, Mountain Brook (12-2) will take on Muscle Shoals (11-1) for a spot […]
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Jasaveion Moore drops 30, Loachapoka boys top BTW-magnet

On Jasaveion Moore’s 30 points, the Loachapoka boys basketball team topped Booker T. Washington magnet school in Montgomery 57-40 on Tuesday at the Larry Chapman Foundation Classic. Moore also recorded seven rebounds and six steals in the win. Khamani Key had a double-double for Loachapoka with 13 points and...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
