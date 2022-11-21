Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hindu Voice in an Interfaith Communities - IndianapolisIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
LOOK: 'Egg Bowl Run' Unites Small Mississippi Town Prior to Rebels-Bulldogs Rivalry Game
The annual Egg Bowl is scheduled for Thursday night in Oxford, but the festivities have already begun in the Magnolia State.
Young, Anderson Not Committing to Playing Bowl Game
Saturday's Iron Bowl in Bryant-Denny Stadium has a very real chance of being the last time Alabama fans see the team's two best players don the crimson and white. During media availability on Monday, both Bryce Young and Will Anderson, Jr. were asked whether or not they would be opting out of any bowl game Alabama potentially gets selected for. Both of them gave very noncommittal answers, leaving the door open to them opting out.
PREP BASKETBALL: Bulldogs come back to edge Mortimer Jordan 53-51, Vinemont, Cold Springs earn wins
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Day two of this year’s Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament at Lane Horton Gymnasium began with wins for the Eagles of Vinemont and Cold Springs and it ended with a dramatic comeback win for the Hanceville Bulldogs Tuesday night. Vinemont handled Ardmore 41-22 and Cold Springs defeated Falkville 57-48. Both Eagles squads will face each other Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. In the nightcap, the Bulldogs trailed Mortimer Jordan by 12 at one point in the third quarter but rallied to tie the game with a free throw from Zach Campbell in the final 20 seconds. On the next Mortimer Jordan...
AHSAA playoffs coming to an end as championship play begins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The AHSAA playoffs are nearing the end as the season comes to a close. In 7A, the Thompson Warriors (10-3) will face the Auburn Tigers (12-1) in the state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30. In 6A, Mountain Brook (12-2) will take on Muscle Shoals (11-1) for a spot […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Jasaveion Moore drops 30, Loachapoka boys top BTW-magnet
On Jasaveion Moore’s 30 points, the Loachapoka boys basketball team topped Booker T. Washington magnet school in Montgomery 57-40 on Tuesday at the Larry Chapman Foundation Classic. Moore also recorded seven rebounds and six steals in the win. Khamani Key had a double-double for Loachapoka with 13 points and...
wdhn.com
Carroll wins Turkey Classic, punches ticket to Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Carroll High School is the winner of the second annual Turkey Classic. The Eagles soared over the Greenville Tigers 69-49 in the tournament’s championship game. The win earns the Eagles the final spot in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic for the first time since...
Hoover's Jordan Woolen voted SB Live Alabama Athlete of the Week (Nov. 6-13)
Congratulations to Hoover's Jordan Woolen for being voted SBLive's Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 7 -Nov. 13! Woolen caught four passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in a 28-11 win over Hewitt-Trussville.. He received an amazing 99.1 percent of the fan vote. If you would like to ...
