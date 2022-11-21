HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Day two of this year’s Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament at Lane Horton Gymnasium began with wins for the Eagles of Vinemont and Cold Springs and it ended with a dramatic comeback win for the Hanceville Bulldogs Tuesday night. Vinemont handled Ardmore 41-22 and Cold Springs defeated Falkville 57-48. Both Eagles squads will face each other Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. In the nightcap, the Bulldogs trailed Mortimer Jordan by 12 at one point in the third quarter but rallied to tie the game with a free throw from Zach Campbell in the final 20 seconds. On the next Mortimer Jordan...

