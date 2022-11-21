ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Bengals sit in playoff standings after win over Steelers

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
With Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals currently have a spot in the playoff race, setting up a critical winter stretch.

Thanks to the win and the Jets’ loss to the Patriots, the Bengals own the tiebreaker over New York for the AFC’s seventh playoff seed:

  • Kansas City Chiefs: 8-2
  • Miami Dolphins: 7-3
  • Tennessee Titans: 7-3
  • Baltimore Ravens: 7-3
  • Buffalo Bills: 7-3
  • New England Patriots: 6-4
  • Cincinnati Bengals: 6-4
  • New York Jets: 6-4

The Bengals are also just one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North, with the Browns and Steelers sitting on 3-7 records.

Cincinnati next gets Tennessee, Kansas City, Cleveland, New England, Buffalo and Baltimore in the AFC, so there are plenty of chances for the team to climb even higher, if not win the division. The fact they’ve won six of eight after the 0-2 start and four of their last five suggests they’re in a position to hit on a run similar to last year’s streak.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

