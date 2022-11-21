ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dawn Carson
2d ago

absolutely disgusting that the 2020 voters are being denied their rights to the veracity of the vote. This measure was so ambiguous that it could be interpreted as supporting the 2020 vote. Shame on the politicians who challenged the voters in 2020. The people spoke but the corrupt government wasn't having it.

idyllwildtowncrier.com

Still one too close in election counts

As of Saturday evening, Nov. 19, in Riverside County about 15,000 ballots from Election Day Nov. 8 remain to be counted. About 10,000 of these ballots are provisional. Based on total ballots already counted and the uncounted ballots, total turnout in Riverside County appears to have been about 44.9%. Turnout for each race could be different because some voters may leave that choice blank or more voters in that district cast a ballot.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sbcfire.org

Type 1 Fire Engine Donated to Daggett Fire

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (SBCoFPD) are pleased to announce the donation of a lifesaving, Type 1 Fire Engine to the Daggett Fire Department. SBCoFPD strives to look for ways to support our partnering fire agencies and provide enhanced services to all communities. “Firefighting is a critical service...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

United Furniture Industries terminates all employees overnight via text message; Victorville staff among 2700 affected

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Employees of the United Furniture Industries Inc. in Victorville were shocked upon receiving an overnight text message announcing the end of their employment with the company just before Thanksgiving. The announcement was made at the instruction of the Board of Directors of United Furniture Industries,...
VICTORVILLE, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley High School Students comment on recent fights and violence

At last week’s MUSD board meeting, a Yucca Valley High School teacher gave his students a voice during public comment regarding the recent uptick in on campus violence. Since September we’ve heard plenty about what teachers, administration, parents, and law enforcement have to say about the current rash of on-campus violence at Yucca Valley High. But during the public comment portion of last Tuesday’s (November 15) MUSD board meeting, American Government teacher Jason Bolt gave a sorely needed voice for his students at Yucca Valley High, taking the opportunity to read comments regarding the violence at their school, and what his students believe should be done to prevent further outbreaks.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley property owners get sweet-smelling sewer discount

Yucca Valley property owners will receive an unexpected gift for the holidays this year. It’s coming in the form of a discount on the sewer assessment charges added to 2022/2023 property tax bills. The discount is a result of funds received under the Measure Z sales tax and additional properties buying into the sewer system.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities make 44 felony arrests during week-long period in San Bernardino County

Authorities made 44 felony arrests during a week-long period as part of an ongoing crackdown on crime called "Operation Consequences," according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued

Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
HESPERIA, CA
z1077fm.com

Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns

A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA

