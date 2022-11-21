Read full article on original website
Dawn Carson
2d ago
absolutely disgusting that the 2020 voters are being denied their rights to the veracity of the vote. This measure was so ambiguous that it could be interpreted as supporting the 2020 vote. Shame on the politicians who challenged the voters in 2020. The people spoke but the corrupt government wasn't having it.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Still one too close in election counts
As of Saturday evening, Nov. 19, in Riverside County about 15,000 ballots from Election Day Nov. 8 remain to be counted. About 10,000 of these ballots are provisional. Based on total ballots already counted and the uncounted ballots, total turnout in Riverside County appears to have been about 44.9%. Turnout for each race could be different because some voters may leave that choice blank or more voters in that district cast a ballot.
KESQ
Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district
Republican Greg Wallis has taken a very slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the race for the 47th State Assembly district. The district represents parts of both Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Over the weekend, Holstege was leading by just 9 votes. San Bernardino County released its election results...
z1077fm.com
The Yucca Valley Planning Commission Land Development – New Chipotle, Short Term Rentals transfers
The Yucca Valley Planning Commission met in a short and concise meeting last night. At the Planning Commission meeting, the Town Staff updated the Commissioners on the current Land Development Report. Chipotle is mailing their technical reports – traffic, air quality, fire, and geotechnical. There is a new glamping project...
sbcfire.org
Type 1 Fire Engine Donated to Daggett Fire
The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (SBCoFPD) are pleased to announce the donation of a lifesaving, Type 1 Fire Engine to the Daggett Fire Department. SBCoFPD strives to look for ways to support our partnering fire agencies and provide enhanced services to all communities. “Firefighting is a critical service...
vvng.com
United Furniture Industries terminates all employees overnight via text message; Victorville staff among 2700 affected
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Employees of the United Furniture Industries Inc. in Victorville were shocked upon receiving an overnight text message announcing the end of their employment with the company just before Thanksgiving. The announcement was made at the instruction of the Board of Directors of United Furniture Industries,...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley High School Students comment on recent fights and violence
At last week’s MUSD board meeting, a Yucca Valley High School teacher gave his students a voice during public comment regarding the recent uptick in on campus violence. Since September we’ve heard plenty about what teachers, administration, parents, and law enforcement have to say about the current rash of on-campus violence at Yucca Valley High. But during the public comment portion of last Tuesday’s (November 15) MUSD board meeting, American Government teacher Jason Bolt gave a sorely needed voice for his students at Yucca Valley High, taking the opportunity to read comments regarding the violence at their school, and what his students believe should be done to prevent further outbreaks.
Victorville to form CA’s first Community Revitalization Investment Authority for Old Town redevelopment
VICTORVILLE – Victorville, announced Monday, it is one step closer to forming the first Community Revitalization Investment Authority (CRIA) in California. The CRIA – an economic and affordable housing tool will be used to finance the revitalization of Old Town Victorville.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley property owners get sweet-smelling sewer discount
Yucca Valley property owners will receive an unexpected gift for the holidays this year. It’s coming in the form of a discount on the sewer assessment charges added to 2022/2023 property tax bills. The discount is a result of funds received under the Measure Z sales tax and additional properties buying into the sewer system.
Fontana Herald News
Authorities make 44 felony arrests during week-long period in San Bernardino County
Authorities made 44 felony arrests during a week-long period as part of an ongoing crackdown on crime called "Operation Consequences," according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Havasu Lake, CA: Crash involving a vehicle into a ditch off Havasu Lake Road near U.S. Route 95.
Source: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Havasu Lake, California: A crash involving a vehicle into a ditch has occurred off Havasu Lake Road near U.S. Route 95. The incident was reported at 7:05 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2022 involving a dark colored...
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Aviation conduct rescue at Telegraph Peak
The Sheriff’s Aviation conducted the hoist rescue Sunday after the Fontana Sheriff Station received a call about an injured hiker. Two men were hiking near Telegraph Peak on Mount Baldy when one of the men slid on ice 50 yards off the trail. He sustained injuries when he hit a rock and a tree. He was unable to move or climb back up the mountainside.
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
foxla.com
'Slip outs’ prompt partial closure of Angeles Crest Highway: Caltrans
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Officials announced Tuesday that a portion of the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties is closed until further notice after a storm drenched the area earlier this month. The powerful storm brought rain to most of Southern California and snow to...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Christmas Tree Lighting festivity on Tuesday 11/29
On Tuesday (November 29), the Town of Yucca Valley will flip the switch and light up the town’s official Christmas tree. The pre-lighting event begins at 5 p.m., in front of the Yucca Valley Library on the corner of Highway 62 and Old Woman Springs road. The tree will...
KTLA.com
Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued
Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
z1077fm.com
Trim those pooch paws and kitty claws tomorrow at Animal Action League 11/23
Joshua Tree’s Animal Action League will be hosting a nail-trim clinic for all animals tomorrow (November 23) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The league will be trimming cat and dog nails for just $7, no appointment necessary. Come by the Animal Action League, located at 62762 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.
z1077fm.com
Women arrested for suspected ‘assault with scissors’ at Joshua Tree gas station
A woman was arrested for suspicion of assault with scissors at the Joshua Tree Valero gas station last week. On Wednesday, November 16, the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a call regarding a woman who was armed with a pair of scissors, saying that she was “dying,” and attacking women at the gas station.
KTLA.com
Victorville neighborhood on alert after brutal broad daylight attack on gardener
A gardener working at a Victorville home was viciously attacked by a wanted felon with a box cutter who was walking in the neighborhood. The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Riverview Lane, the Victorville Police Department said in a news release. The homeowner, James...
z1077fm.com
Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns
A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
10-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County
A 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Victorville Police say the incident happened when the girl was crossing Seventh Street near E. Sand Street in Victorville around 5:42 p.m. The victim was walking with her family when the suspect, 19-year-old Seth Moeller from Oro […]
