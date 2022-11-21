Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
EW.com
The Walking Dead finale ending with Rick and Michonne explained
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead easily could have ended its epic 11-season, record-breaking run with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) riding off into the distance on his motorcycle. And for a minute there, as the screen faded to black, it appeared it would. And then a match was lit.
The Walking Dead Fans Can't Get Over The Twisted Judith And Carl Parallels
Although AMC's "The Walking Dead" is a series that has a long history of brutally killing off some of its most important characters, to this day there is perhaps no death as shocking nor heartbreaking as that of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs). Carl is the son of series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and served as a central character within the series, all the way up until his death in Season 8 — in which he committed suicide after being bitten by a walker.
EW.com
Chandler Riggs on his Walking Dead finale cameo you didn't see
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers on the series finale of The Walking Dead. A bevy of dearly departed Walking Dead characters returned — in voice form, at least — for Sunday's series finale as actors like Steven Yeun, Laurie Holden, Michael Cudlitz, and Sonequa Martin-Green joined Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne in proclaiming, "We're the ones who live." (Read our deep dive on that final montage with tons of intel from producers.) But one original actor went even further than that.
Original Walking Dead Actor Chandler Riggs' Sly Finale Cameo Slipped Right Past Viewers
After 11 seasons and over 170 episodes, the iconic zombie drama based on the Image Comics series has reached the finish line. "The Walking Dead" capped things off with a very eventful finale that even brought back several fan favorites, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There was even a small cameo from Chandler Riggs that many viewers might have missed.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: The Final Fate of Each Character
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Rest in peace, The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and innumerable deaths, Sunday night's Walking Dead series finale marked the end of the AMC zombie drama — and as hinted by the "Rest in Peace" title, not everyone made it out alive. Things looked grim for the survivors after the show's penultimate episode ended on a major cliffhanger, which saw the heroes trapped between zombie masses and Governor Pamela Milton's (Laila Robins) army as a walker horde flooded inside the Commonwealth's walls. For some, the finale was fatal.
Norman Reedus says 'everybody dies' in The Walking Dead series finale
There are only two episodes left of The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, the AMC zombie drama is finally closing up shop with the Nov. 20 series finale. Of course, there will be multiple new shops opening up with a plethora of TWD spin-offs coming in 2023, but the mothership is indeed about to be grounded.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Who Will Die in the Series Finale?
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. There is only one episode left of The Walking Dead, which will end with its "Rest in Peace" series finale on November 20th. But after the major cliffhanger that ended Sunday's penultimate episode of the series, titled "Family," (almost) no one is safe. Spoiler alert: Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will all live on in AMC's Walking Dead spin-offs set to premiere in 2023, which will also see the returns of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in their own Rick & Michonne series.
wegotthiscovered.com
How does ‘The Walking Dead’ comic end?
The Walking Dead began as a comic book in 2003 and has since expanded into a multimedia franchise with multiple television shows, video games, and other spinoffs. However, even though there are multiple shows still running, and games in development, the project that started it all, The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard ended in 2019.
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead Spinoffs: First Look at Daryl in France & Maggie and Negan in New York
The main series is over, but the end was just the beginning for the Walking Dead universe. AMC shared first-look photos for the Norman Reedus-led spinoff set in France, as well as some footage of Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's The Walking Dead: Dead City. We'll start with Daryl...
Collider
We Already Mourned the End of 'The Walking Dead' When Rick Grimes Left
The Walking Dead will end its much celebrated eleven season run on November 20 on AMC. There's no doubt that fans worldwide will mourn the show's conclusion. But true fans of the show know that the curtain fell on The Walking Dead after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) committed one final act of heroism before he was choppered off at the end of Season 8. Sure, the show carried on for three more seasons that included a five-year time jump after Rick's departure, but what he took with him when he left the horror phenomenon was irreplaceable. The void that was left by the group's first and most natural leader proved to be too much for showrunner Angela Kang, who was dealt a bad hand by coming in on the heels of the losing the show's most charismatic and compelling character. And though she did an admirable job of cobbling together pieces from a handful of supporting cast members to cover for the loss, no one was ever able to rise to the level of Lincoln's turn as Grimes.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead Series Finale: Here's How it Almost Ended
The Walking Dead said goodbye after 12 years on Sunday, and while the series finale was as polarizing as you'd expect for a show that lost its way several times. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 concluded with the return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne Hawthorne.
Gizmodo
The Walking Dead
Friends, zombies, countrymen, lend me your ears! I have come to bury The Walking Dead, not to praise it. I haven’t come to trash-talk it either, actually. But it feels important to note that the zombified version of TWD that has been shambling around our TV screens for years has had its skull crushed and its brains pulverized. You know, metaphorically speaking.
‘The Walking Dead’ Was Bad Years Before Its Whimper of a Series Finale
After 12 years, The Walking Dead has finally trudged its last step. On Sunday night, the series comes to a close after 11 seasons—and leading into the finale, the popular questions appeared to be the same as they’ve been for years: Who would die, which alumni might return, and would there actually be any closure?Sunday’s finale brought to a close one of TV’s biggest contemporary sensations—the zombie drama to end all zombie dramas and a ratings juggernaut. Even as it’s dropped from 17 million same-day viewers for its Season 7 premiere to 2.2 million for last year’s Season 11 premiere...
Rick And Michonne's Epilogue In The Walking Dead Finale Took 2 Years To Come Together
The final few minutes of the series finale of "The Walking Dead" include a long-overdue reunion with former series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the katana-wielding Michonne (Danai Gurira). Although it was already announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that both Rick and Michonne would return to "The Walking Dead" universe in an upcoming six-part miniseries (which also happens to be written by Gurira), their appearance in the finale, this brief epilogue appears to give us our first glimpse of what that series could entail — as it shows Rick and Michonne on a walker-infested beach, facing down a mysterious assailant in a helicopter.
EW.com
The Walking Dead series finale burning questions answered
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. When it comes to The Walking Dead series finale, we've already examined every single frame and audio cue of that surprise Rick and Michonne return. We also spoke to Chandler Riggs about his secret onscreen cameo, and chatted with Christian Serratos about Rosita's heartbreaking fate.
