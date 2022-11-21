Read full article on original website
3 Players Packers Must Cut in 2023 NFL Offseason
The abysmal 2022 Green Bay Packers campaign is going to set up one of the most interesting offseasons for the team in recent memory. The past offseason was interesting by itself. From the early drama surrounding whether Aaron Rodgers would retire or be traded to the eventual trade of Davante Adams, there were plenty of questions surrounding the team.
Biggest Question Each NFL Super Bowl Contender Needs to Answer Before the Playoffs
If there's one thing we've learned through 11 weeks of NFL action, it's that no team is perfect. The Philadelphia Eagles were the last of the unbeaten squads to go down in 2022. But there's a reason there hasn't been an undefeated season since 1972, when the Miami Dolphins completed their unblemished run to a Lombardi Trophy.
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 12
It's Thanksgiving, and that means many things. It means food—and lots of it. It means family. Friends. Good times. And it means football—three games on Thursday, including the traditional contests in Detroit and Dallas. It also means that it's almost December, which means the fantasy football regular season...
Mac Jones Delivers His 'Best Game of the Year' Despite Patriots' Loss to Vikings
Mac Jones has had a rocky 2022 NFL season. For at least one night, the New England Patriots star looked like a potential franchise quarterback again. If only it hadn't come in a losing effort. Jones toasted the Vikings defense for 382 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-39 passing as...
Bills' Von Miller out Indefinitely with Knee Injury Despite No Torn ACL
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller didn't suffer a torn ACL during Thursday's win over the Detroit Lions, but he'll be out indefinitely while deciding the course of treatment for a knee injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported updates Friday after Miller received the results of...
NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Day Games Takeaways for Each Team
Quality NFL action on Thanksgiving? It’s not always a guarantee. In fact, we’ve learned to expect the worst and hope for the best but settle for turkey comas. However, this year’s Thanksgiving slate is quite impressive. All three games matter to all six teams involved, so takeaways aren’t difficult to unearth.
Fantasy Football Week 12: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a few rookies may be ready to feast on defenses in Week 12. Fantasy football managers should pick them up now because they may generate a ton of buzz after Sunday’s games. Because of recent roster moves, key injuries and the natural progression of...
The Best Rookie From Every NFL Team's 2022 Draft Class
With only seven weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, now is a great time to take stock of how the league's top rookies have fared thus far. While some teams didn't have first- or even second-round picks in April's draft, every team has had at least one first-year player make a significant contribution this season. Some were highly selected prospects, but many were not—and one wasn't drafted at all.
Aaron Rodgers Has Had Broken Thumb Injury Since Week 5; Packers QB Won't Have Surgery
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday that he has been dealing with a broken thumb since Week 5. The quarterback said he never considered surgery and is simply pushing through the pain. "I think I've had worse injuries I've played with," Rodgers said. The injury coincided with a...
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love
Thanksgiving Day brought a trio of great NFL games. But there's still plenty more to come in Week 12. So if you're trailing in your fantasy football matchup, things could still swing the other way. There are 12 meetings on Sunday's slate, followed by a Monday night matchup between the...
NFL Fans Rip Josh Allen's MVP Chances Despite Late Heroics in Bills' Win vs. Lions
Despite leading the Buffalo Bills on a game-winning field-goal drive with just 23 seconds left against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, quarterback Josh Allen was highly criticized on social media. Detroit tied the game with a 51-yard field goal with 23 ticks on the clock, but that was too much...
Report: Darrell Henderson Jr. Claimed by Jaguars After Being Waived by Rams
Darrell Henderson Jr. has found a new team. Just one day after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, the running back was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Henderson was a surprise cut, as the 2019 third-round pick led the team...
Report: Matt Rhule Nebraska's Top Target to Become Next Football HC
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as their top head coaching candidate, per ESPN's Chris Low. Rhule and Nebraska "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days," Low added. The news comes after The Athletic's Mitch Sherman reported Thursday that Rhule...
Week 12 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues
Week 12 got underway on Thursday with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Some fantasy managers were thankful for point-stuffed performances from players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, while others were left hungry for a big bounce-back on Sunday. And with several key injuries this week, some managers will...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Standings, Scenarios After Bills, Cowboys, Vikings Wins
With the first three games of Week 12 in the books, the 2022 NFL playoff race remains wide open. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were all victorious on Thanksgiving, bolstering their postseason hopes in the process. NFL Playoff Standings. AFC. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2 (1st in AFC...
Justin Jefferson Amazes LeBron James, Twitter During Vikings' Win Over Patriots
Justin Jefferson is only in his third season, but he may already be the best wide receiver in football. The Minnesota Vikings superstar had another huge game on Thursday night, catching nine passes for 139 yards and a score in his team's 33-26 Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots.
Former NFL OL Shaq Calhoun 'Seriously Injured' After Being Shot Multiple Times
Former NFL offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Alabama on Sunday. Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law said Calhoun is expected to survive the shooting but has not been able to talk with police as of Wednesday morning, per Carol Robinson of AL.com. The...
Report: Bills LB Von Miller's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain After He Was Carted Off
Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller has been ruled out for the remainder of Buffalo's road game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving after leaving in the second quarter. The initial diagnosis for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> star Von Miller is a knee sprain, source said. That would be a good outcome. No one has ruled out a more serious injury, but some hope. He has an MRI and other tests tomorrow to confirm.
Examining Jalen Hale's Impact on Alabama's 2023 Season Depth Chart
Jalen Hale, a 4-star wide receiver who plays for Longview (Texas) High School, announced his commitment to suit up for Alabama in September over Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M. He will join a Crimson Tide program with a rich history of producing NFL talent at wideout, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones.
Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 3
"How could you not want that?" That is what Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner said on Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks when discussing the opportunity to play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The third episode of the HBO show, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of the Cardinals' 2022 season, was all about the team's preparation for the highly anticipated showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
