Yucca Valley Christmas Tree Lighting festivity on Tuesday 11/29
On Tuesday (November 29), the Town of Yucca Valley will flip the switch and light up the town’s official Christmas tree. The pre-lighting event begins at 5 p.m., in front of the Yucca Valley Library on the corner of Highway 62 and Old Woman Springs road. The tree will...
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Community Center closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving (11/24-11/25)
The Twentynine Palms Parks & Recreation Department announced they will be closing the Twentynine Palms Community Center tomorrow (November 24) and Friday (November 25) for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Community Center located at 6547 Freedom Way, will re-open on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11AM. For the full program schedule,...
z1077fm.com
Remembering Jerry Cobb of Twentynine Palms, 74
Jerry Cobb, a 70 year resident of Twentynine Palms, died on October 24. He was 74 years old, and is survived by his sons Kevin and Greg. Jerry Cobb was a business owner, known for Cobb’s Body Shop which operated for more than 60 years. A service is being...
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Holiday Light Decorating Contest and Festival sign-up
The city of Twentynine Palms is spreading the cheer this year with a Holiday Festival on December 6th that includes a light parade, tree lighting ceremony, a holiday market and a light decorating contest. Show off your house decorating skills with the Holiday light Decorating Contest – open to homes...
z1077fm.com
Make a stray dog or cat’s Christmas with Joshua Tree VFW Donation Drive
The Joshua Tree VFW is running a Christmas event supporting stray cats and dogs. The organization will be collecting blankets, rugs, and towels in the hope of keeping cold animals warm. Donations will be delivered to no-kill animal shelter in Joshua Tree. Items can be dropped off at the VFW post in Joshua Tree during open hours, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting tomorrow (November 23) and every Wednesday through December 21.
ukenreport.com
Black Saturday Adoption Special Returns
Adoption Fees Waived Nov. 26 for Black Saturday at County Shelters. Riverside County Animal Services’ annual holiday adoption event – Black Saturday – returns this weekend with free adoptions all day at the county’s shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms. The adoptions begin at 10...
z1077fm.com
Occupied Shed in Yucca Valley burns down, SBC Fire stops spread
A structure fire was extinguished early yesterday morning (November 22) in Yucca Valley. At around 4:20 a.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the area of Warren Vista and Yucca Trail. Fire crews arrived to find one large shed adjacent to an occupied residence well involved with fire. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the residence, which was made more difficult by downed power lines.
z1077fm.com
Trim those pooch paws and kitty claws tomorrow at Animal Action League 11/23
Joshua Tree’s Animal Action League will be hosting a nail-trim clinic for all animals tomorrow (November 23) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The league will be trimming cat and dog nails for just $7, no appointment necessary. Come by the Animal Action League, located at 62762 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.
z1077fm.com
Blood drive in Twentynine Palms 11/22
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (November 22) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Church of the Desert, located at 6079 Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Donors receive a LifeStream quarter zip pullover (while supplies last) and a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature) with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at 800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
Food Beast
Over 100,000 Tamales Are Prepared For This Ultimate Tamale Festival
Tamale szn will soon be upon us and that's definitely something to be thankful around the latter half of the year. For many of us, the comfort of enjoying tamales while surrounded by loved ones during the holiday season is exactly the vibe we look forward to. Now imagine that...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Apple Valley, CA
Situated in San Bernardino County, Southern California, Apple Valley is a large town with 76,224 residents as of the 2021 census. The town used to have plenty of apple orchards until it declined during the Great Depression. Today, Apple Valley is known for its strategic location at the foothills of...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Algae stop fishing and kayaking at Lake Hemet
In Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Manager Mike Gow’s report to the board last Thursday, he reported that the lake level is still low at 120.5 feet. 135 feet is full and 118 feet is half full. But the Nov. 8 storm resulted in valley farmers not...
‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters
A Cathedral City family just got a lot bigger and just in time for Thanksgiving – giving a group of sisters a new home. Jennifer, Mia, Quetzaly, Sofia and Karla, ages 3 to 9, were just adopted this month into the Avena-Rivera family. "Because they're sisters, we wanted them to be together," said Sofia Rivera Vidal, The post ‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters appeared first on KESQ.
iecn.com
Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino gives out 300 warm Thanksgiving meals to the community
On November 21st, Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino gave out 300 warm Thanksgiving meals to members of the community in a grab-and-go drive-thru system. Members of Disney’s Storm Troopers were on-site, along with hospital staff greeting children and families, as they pulled up to grab their traditional Thanksgiving meals.
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New Center
The Hill Teen Center supporting teens suffering from homelessness, hunger, gang violence, gang violence, drugs, alcohol, and poverty.Photo bySandals Church. San Bernardino, Calif.–The ROGO Foundation in partnership with Sandals Church, The San Bernardino City Unified District School Board, and small businesses across the Inland Empire is building The Hill Teen Center, a free community center, to provide essential services to Inland Empire teenagers in need of help.
z1077fm.com
Women arrested for suspected ‘assault with scissors’ at Joshua Tree gas station
A woman was arrested for suspicion of assault with scissors at the Joshua Tree Valero gas station last week. On Wednesday, November 16, the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a call regarding a woman who was armed with a pair of scissors, saying that she was “dying,” and attacking women at the gas station.
Police searching for suspected arsonist after 7+ fires sparked across Desert Hot Springs
A suspected arsonist is on the run from police in Desert Hot Springs after more than seven fires were ignited in the city early Tuesday morning. Martin Valencia woke up to firefighters at his door. "I heard my daughter screaming," he said. "The smoke started going in through that window. And all the house was The post Police searching for suspected arsonist after 7+ fires sparked across Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley property owners get sweet-smelling sewer discount
Yucca Valley property owners will receive an unexpected gift for the holidays this year. It’s coming in the form of a discount on the sewer assessment charges added to 2022/2023 property tax bills. The discount is a result of funds received under the Measure Z sales tax and additional properties buying into the sewer system.
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy Museum
APPLE VALLEY – Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971, features Herb Jeffries cowboy boots worn in 1937’s Harlem on the Prairie filmed at Murray’s Dude Ranch in Apple Valley. Showcasing at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures until April 2023, the exhibition is “an in-depth look at Black participation in American filmmaking”.
theroyaltourblog.com
Newberry Springs and California Pistachios
The festival is small, but cute. I am in Newberry Springs, California, about twenty minutes east of Barstow along Interstate 40, on a crisp November morning, joining literally thousands (not at one time) of locals and visitors honoring the little green nut, the pistachio. Here in California’s high desert (high referring to the elevation, significantly higher than that of the “low” desert surrounding Palm Springs), pistachios are one of the key crops in a region that depends on farming to survive. And today, the community honors that heritage.
