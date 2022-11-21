Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (November 22) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Church of the Desert, located at 6079 Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Donors receive a LifeStream quarter zip pullover (while supplies last) and a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature) with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at 800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO