z1077fm.com
Toys for Tots Drop-Off Locations in Morongo Basin
Toys 4 Tots is collecting for their annual Morongo Basin toys distribution. You can find the big drop boxes all around the high desert, including these locations:. in multiple places around the Marine Corp Base, including the PX. For more information on the Toys 4 Tots program – you can...
Remembering Jerry Cobb of Twentynine Palms, 74
Jerry Cobb, a 70 year resident of Twentynine Palms, died on October 24. He was 74 years old, and is survived by his sons Kevin and Greg. Jerry Cobb was a business owner, known for Cobb’s Body Shop which operated for more than 60 years. A service is being...
Black Saturday Adoption Special Returns
Adoption Fees Waived Nov. 26 for Black Saturday at County Shelters. Riverside County Animal Services’ annual holiday adoption event – Black Saturday – returns this weekend with free adoptions all day at the county’s shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms. The adoptions begin at 10...
Yucca Valley Christmas Tree Lighting festivity on Tuesday 11/29
On Tuesday (November 29), the Town of Yucca Valley will flip the switch and light up the town’s official Christmas tree. The pre-lighting event begins at 5 p.m., in front of the Yucca Valley Library on the corner of Highway 62 and Old Woman Springs road. The tree will...
Thanksgiving Outreach at Way Station in Joshua Tree Tuesday (11/22)
The Way Station in Joshua Tree will be running a Thanksgiving Outreach tomorrow (November 22), which will provide a food box and turkeys for all who come. In addition to food, coffee, sweet rolls, and used clothing will be available, alongside live music and prayer. The event begins at 8...
Police Investigating Numerous Arson Fires in Desert Hot Springs
(CNS) – Authorities are investigating numerous arson fires that were ignited in Desert Hot Springs early Tuesday, police said Wednesday. Officers with the Riverside County Fire Department responded to arson fires in various areas in the city Tuesday, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case
A Desert Hot Springs couple said they are feeling powerless and betrayed by the very system they believed was supposed to protect them. Tabitha Davies and Israel Rivera said they were robbed of their dream home by a contractor who sold it to them. The couple said they purchased a manufactured home from a Desert The post Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case appeared first on KESQ.
Make a stray dog or cat’s Christmas with Joshua Tree VFW Donation Drive
The Joshua Tree VFW is running a Christmas event supporting stray cats and dogs. The organization will be collecting blankets, rugs, and towels in the hope of keeping cold animals warm. Donations will be delivered to no-kill animal shelter in Joshua Tree. Items can be dropped off at the VFW post in Joshua Tree during open hours, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting tomorrow (November 23) and every Wednesday through December 21.
Trim those pooch paws and kitty claws tomorrow at Animal Action League 11/23
Joshua Tree’s Animal Action League will be hosting a nail-trim clinic for all animals tomorrow (November 23) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The league will be trimming cat and dog nails for just $7, no appointment necessary. Come by the Animal Action League, located at 62762 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.
Women arrested for suspected ‘assault with scissors’ at Joshua Tree gas station
A woman was arrested for suspicion of assault with scissors at the Joshua Tree Valero gas station last week. On Wednesday, November 16, the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a call regarding a woman who was armed with a pair of scissors, saying that she was “dying,” and attacking women at the gas station.
Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley
A 26-year-old Cathedral City man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Imperial County over the weekend. The crash happened on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m., south of Brawley, in the area of Dogwood Road and Ralph Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the Cathedral City man was driving a Kia southbound on Dogwood The post Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley appeared first on KESQ.
Algae stop fishing and kayaking at Lake Hemet
In Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Manager Mike Gow’s report to the board last Thursday, he reported that the lake level is still low at 120.5 feet. 135 feet is full and 118 feet is half full. But the Nov. 8 storm resulted in valley farmers not...
Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash
(CNS) – Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Over 100,000 Tamales Are Prepared For This Ultimate Tamale Festival
Tamale szn will soon be upon us and that's definitely something to be thankful around the latter half of the year. For many of us, the comfort of enjoying tamales while surrounded by loved ones during the holiday season is exactly the vibe we look forward to. Now imagine that...
Yucca Valley property owners get sweet-smelling sewer discount
Yucca Valley property owners will receive an unexpected gift for the holidays this year. It’s coming in the form of a discount on the sewer assessment charges added to 2022/2023 property tax bills. The discount is a result of funds received under the Measure Z sales tax and additional properties buying into the sewer system.
Keeping It Real: Corey Jackson Makes History
Jackson will represent Assembly District 60 which is largely Democratic and includes the communities Moreno Valley, Perris as well and parts of Riverside, Hemet, and San Jacinto. It has been 44 years since Harvey Milk became the first openly gay man elected to public office in California. Milk was sworn...
16-year-old boy missing since Nov. 20 in Indio
The Indio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 16-year-old boy last seen on Nov. 20, 2022. Police said that Emmanuel Tolbert Jr. left his home without permission at around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 20. He is described as standing approximately 5 feet tall and weighing about 98 pounds. The post 16-year-old boy missing since Nov. 20 in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns
A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
Hemet Teen Pushed Into Traffic Finally Wakes From Coma
After months in the ICU, a 16-year-old from Hemet is finally waking from a coma after he was pushed into oncoming traffic during a robbery over a skateboard. After the unthinkable crime in February, his family is still struggling both emotionally and financially. There are simple movements, like lifting his...
1 dead after plane crashes in northern Riverside County
One person has died after a plane went down and burst into flames in Riverside County Tuesday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. just south of the 10 Freeway in Banning between Hargrave Street and Malki Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-engine airplane on the ground surrounded […]
