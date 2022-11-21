Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Remembering Jerry Cobb of Twentynine Palms, 74
Jerry Cobb, a 70 year resident of Twentynine Palms, died on October 24. He was 74 years old, and is survived by his sons Kevin and Greg. Jerry Cobb was a business owner, known for Cobb’s Body Shop which operated for more than 60 years. A service is being...
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Holiday Light Decorating Contest and Festival sign-up
The city of Twentynine Palms is spreading the cheer this year with a Holiday Festival on December 6th that includes a light parade, tree lighting ceremony, a holiday market and a light decorating contest. Show off your house decorating skills with the Holiday light Decorating Contest – open to homes...
Food Beast
Over 100,000 Tamales Are Prepared For This Ultimate Tamale Festival
Tamale szn will soon be upon us and that's definitely something to be thankful around the latter half of the year. For many of us, the comfort of enjoying tamales while surrounded by loved ones during the holiday season is exactly the vibe we look forward to. Now imagine that...
z1077fm.com
Toys for Tots Drop-Off Locations in Morongo Basin
Toys 4 Tots is collecting for their annual Morongo Basin toys distribution. You can find the big drop boxes all around the high desert, including these locations:. in multiple places around the Marine Corp Base, including the PX. For more information on the Toys 4 Tots program – you can...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Christmas Tree Lighting festivity on Tuesday 11/29
On Tuesday (November 29), the Town of Yucca Valley will flip the switch and light up the town’s official Christmas tree. The pre-lighting event begins at 5 p.m., in front of the Yucca Valley Library on the corner of Highway 62 and Old Woman Springs road. The tree will...
ukenreport.com
Black Saturday Adoption Special Returns
Adoption Fees Waived Nov. 26 for Black Saturday at County Shelters. Riverside County Animal Services’ annual holiday adoption event – Black Saturday – returns this weekend with free adoptions all day at the county’s shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms. The adoptions begin at 10...
z1077fm.com
Thanksgiving Outreach at Way Station in Joshua Tree Tuesday (11/22)
The Way Station in Joshua Tree will be running a Thanksgiving Outreach tomorrow (November 22), which will provide a food box and turkeys for all who come. In addition to food, coffee, sweet rolls, and used clothing will be available, alongside live music and prayer. The event begins at 8...
‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters
A Cathedral City family just got a lot bigger and just in time for Thanksgiving – giving a group of sisters a new home. Jennifer, Mia, Quetzaly, Sofia and Karla, ages 3 to 9, were just adopted this month into the Avena-Rivera family. "Because they're sisters, we wanted them to be together," said Sofia Rivera Vidal, The post ‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters appeared first on KESQ.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa's Ice Rink is back
Back for a second season, the city of Yucaipa’s Uptown Ice Rink will open Saturday, Nov. 26. at Winterfest. The rink will feature 3,700 square feet of real ice, fire pits rentals, group party packages, private rink buyouts for groups of 50 or more, DJ entertainment and theme nights.
z1077fm.com
Make a stray dog or cat’s Christmas with Joshua Tree VFW Donation Drive
The Joshua Tree VFW is running a Christmas event supporting stray cats and dogs. The organization will be collecting blankets, rugs, and towels in the hope of keeping cold animals warm. Donations will be delivered to no-kill animal shelter in Joshua Tree. Items can be dropped off at the VFW post in Joshua Tree during open hours, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting tomorrow (November 23) and every Wednesday through December 21.
discovercathedralcity.com
Agua Caliente Casinos Celebrates Two Year Anniversary in Cathedral City, California
This month, Agua Caliente Casinos, the award-winning premier casino and entertainment resort in the Coachella Valley, is celebrating Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City’s two-year anniversary. Since opening in November 2020, it has been a steppingstone for growth and prosperity in the city of Cathedral City and surrounding communities. To celebrate with the community, the property is hosting slot promotions throughout the month, as well as the 2nd Anniversary Bash on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
z1077fm.com
Occupied Shed in Yucca Valley burns down, SBC Fire stops spread
A structure fire was extinguished early yesterday morning (November 22) in Yucca Valley. At around 4:20 a.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the area of Warren Vista and Yucca Trail. Fire crews arrived to find one large shed adjacent to an occupied residence well involved with fire. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the residence, which was made more difficult by downed power lines.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Algae stop fishing and kayaking at Lake Hemet
In Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Manager Mike Gow’s report to the board last Thursday, he reported that the lake level is still low at 120.5 feet. 135 feet is full and 118 feet is half full. But the Nov. 8 storm resulted in valley farmers not...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley High School Students comment on recent fights and violence
At last week’s MUSD board meeting, a Yucca Valley High School teacher gave his students a voice during public comment regarding the recent uptick in on campus violence. Since September we’ve heard plenty about what teachers, administration, parents, and law enforcement have to say about the current rash of on-campus violence at Yucca Valley High. But during the public comment portion of last Tuesday’s (November 15) MUSD board meeting, American Government teacher Jason Bolt gave a sorely needed voice for his students at Yucca Valley High, taking the opportunity to read comments regarding the violence at their school, and what his students believe should be done to prevent further outbreaks.
palmspringslife.com
Things to Do This Week in the Desert, Nov. 21-28
More than one million lights illuminate The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens starting this week. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LIVING DESERT ZOO AND GARDENS. When night falls, more than a million twinkling holiday lights animate The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Every winter, after the park’s usual closing time, WildLights ticketholders ring in the season with festive activities and photo-ops at this beloved annual event, now in its 29th year.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley property owners get sweet-smelling sewer discount
Yucca Valley property owners will receive an unexpected gift for the holidays this year. It’s coming in the form of a discount on the sewer assessment charges added to 2022/2023 property tax bills. The discount is a result of funds received under the Measure Z sales tax and additional properties buying into the sewer system.
Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case
A Desert Hot Springs couple said they are feeling powerless and betrayed by the very system they believed was supposed to protect them. Tabitha Davies and Israel Rivera said they were robbed of their dream home by a contractor who sold it to them. The couple said they purchased a manufactured home from a Desert The post Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Police Investigating Numerous Arson Fires in Desert Hot Springs
(CNS) – Authorities are investigating numerous arson fires that were ignited in Desert Hot Springs early Tuesday, police said Wednesday. Officers with the Riverside County Fire Department responded to arson fires in various areas in the city Tuesday, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash
(CNS) – Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Family Searching for Missing Teen with Medical Needs
Emmanuel “Manny” Tobert, a 16-year old is missing, and friends and family are asking for the public’s help locating him. Tobert was last seen Sunday, November 20th at John F. Kennedy Hospital near Monroe Street and Dr. Carreon Boulevard in Indio. Friends say he was at the...
