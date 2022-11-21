ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 24

Michael
2d ago

who cares nobody can stand her why don't you ask her where the 355 billion dollars went that went missing after they left office 55 beer that came out of Section 8 housing that they destined it to fail so everybody would be homeless she didn't do a damn thing for black people so don't get caught up in the color because it's been said that she worked for a hospital Administration they were looking for a black person who has no problem denying black people service cuz the other side of the hospital in Africa is white and Michelle was hired to do the job and she turned away a whole lot of black people from getting medical treatment

Reply(5)
10
whatever ,whatever
2d ago

What a kind thing to do!!! Can't stand the Obamas political wise. nor ever will. Personal wise i am sure they are alot of fun. And yes I even vote red red red. But this story is sweet. And a very kind thing to do therfore should be praised. What I would give to speak to this elderly woman. Just to her stories alone are a tale to be told. With her growing up in a life time of hate and dislike. I am sure this made her day. Happy to have had the pleasure to read this wonderful happening.

Reply
3
Vanessa Cummings
2d ago

They are very blessed 🥹 amen 🙏🏻 for them see Mrs Obama 💙🇺🇸😃🇺🇸💙😊

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
buzzfeednews.com

A 113-Year-Old Woman Who Went Viral For Dancing With The Obamas Has Died

Virginia McLaurin, a Black woman who charmed people the world over with her joyful reaction to meeting the Obamas when she was 106, died on Monday. She was 113. "She had been under hospice care for a few days," McLaurin's family wrote on a Facebook page that had been sharing updates about her life since she went viral. "She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received from people on this FB page and everywhere she went."
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore Her Hair Straight Because Americans "Weren't Ready" for Her Natural Hair

Former first lady Michelle Obama is recounting her time at the White House and how she had to wear her hair. While those two things may seem disparate, she insists that the styles she chose were considered and intentional, because she thought that much of America wasn't ready to see a Black woman with her natural hair in the White House. Obama said she decided to straighten her hair as the American people were "just getting adjusted" to having a Black first family, the Washington Post reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Michelle Obama Gets Real About Menopause: the 'Creep' of Weight Gain and Giving Up on 'Michelle Obama Arms'

The former First Lady, 58, shares her menopause experience with PEOPLE in hopes of getting women talking about this often-neglected phase of women's health Menopause. It's something every woman faces at one time or another. And yet, many are reluctant or ashamed to talk openly about it and share their experiences. Which is why we at People Health decided it was time to start a meaningful conversation — and dispel the myths, misconceptions, and mysteries that surround menopause. Here, we share the frank, funny, smart and candid stories from women we've...
People

Michelle Obama Launches Book Tour with Warning to Paparazzi: Leave Her Daughters Alone

In The Light We Carry, out now, the former first lady gingerly shares stories about her parenting of Sasha and Malia As Michelle Obama hits the road on Tuesday to promote her new book to audiences in six cities, she wants photographers and the news media to know that her daughters remain off-limits. On the eve of publication of The Light We Carry, Obama, 58, said in an interview with People en Español that the hardest truth she shares in the part-memoir, part-self-help book is anything having...
Upworthy

Man's eye-opening story about taking 'a black walk' in a white neighborhood goes viral

This article originally appeared on 03.02.20 Though we're all part of the same species living on the same planet, our experience as humans walking through this world can differ widely. Children see things through a different lens than adults. Women and men have different perspectives on certain issues. And because racism has long been an active element in our society, people with varying amounts of melanin in their skin face specific challenges that others don't. As a white American, I don't instinctively know what it's like to walk in a black person's shoes. I can tell you about the legacy of white supremacy laced throughout our country's history . I can explain the far-reaching effects of slavery, lynch mobs, Jim Crow laws, redlining, mass incarceration, and more. I can intellectually break down the psychological and sociological impact of centuries of race-based oppression.
Maya Devi

A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life

Mihailo Tolotos, a Greek orthodox monk, died at the age of 82 without seeing a single woman in his entire life. In 1856, Mihailo’s mother died just four hours after he was born. Since none of the family members came forward, the little boy was abandoned on the steps of a monastery on top of Mount Athos. The monks adopted him and named him Mihailo Tolotos. He was raised there and spent his life in the service of the monastery.
Vogue

Michelle Obama Adds New Bottega To Her “Bestselling Author” Wardrobe

Michelle Obama’s post-White House wardrobe has never been anything less than a joy to behold. The former First Lady set the tone at the end of 2018, when she joined Sarah Jessica Parker on stage in New York to discuss her first book, Becoming, wearing a pair of gold thigh-high Balenciaga boots – well before Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe was awash with stretch-satin and Knife heels.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Son Is Expecting a Baby — and Shares the News with Help from His Dog!

Louis Ducruet married his college sweetheart, Marie, in 2019, and this will be the couple's first child Monaco's royal family is adding another member! Louis Ducruet — the son of Monaco's Princess Stéphanie and the grandson of Princess Grace (formerly American actress Grace Kelly) — and his wife, Marie Chevallier, are expecting their first child. They shared the news with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, using their dog's bandana — which read "soon to be big brother" — to share the exciting news. "An adventure is about to begin," they captioned the snap. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy