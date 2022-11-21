ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Thrilling England hit six as Iran show Fifa how to take World Cup stand

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSODN_0jIeA44d00

England show they’ve got a bit more up to their sleeves, even if it’s not under One Love armbands.

The effervescent Jude Bellingham sparked a 6-2 rout of Iran, to indicate an evolution of the team, and ensure everything went with encouraging smoothness on the pitch.

The problems of the Nations League were forgotten, rendered irrelevant. It may be far too early to talk about winning this World Cup, given how poor a crisis-ridden Iran were, but Gareth Southgate ’s side have now announced their candidacy with England’s best-ever opening victory. This was why the players were never that bothered about recent results – and they clearly enjoyed themselves here. Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka certainly had a better time than their last tournament match, both showing why they should be kept in the team, the Arsenal man illustrating why he has to be kept up front.

The problems for Fifa and Qatar only continue, meanwhile. It was the third successive day when this farcical World Cup’s many off-field issues dominated the agenda. Fifa’s pigheaded threat to punish teams with sporting sanctions for the OneLove armband meant the Football Association backed down, leading to Harry Kane wearing the bland “No Discrimination” armband, but only served to make much more of a commotion over the whole subject. The governing body could perhaps have paid more attention to their ticketing system, given the breakdown of the application complicated entry for so many supporters. It was just another logistical issue in this tournament to go with all the more serious concerns, which were in part articulated by the Iranian fans.

Another Fifa regime might have banished the Asian side from the tournament given the treatment of women as well as the story over supplying drones to Russia, and it led to the supporters booing their own national anthem and the players refusing to sing it.

This really was a stand.

It’s impossible to discount the potential effect of this on Carlos Queiroz’s squad, mind. They have been a team playing under immense pressure, as well as the focus of the state.

Some have tried to speak out, or said as much as they could.

All of this unrest would have only been made worse by goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand’s concussion, not that his replacement Seyed Hossein Hosseini could have done much about any of the goals.

The one thing that can be said for certain is that this wasn’t a Queiroz defence as we know it. He had previously only conceded seven goals in 10 World Cup games with Portugal and Iran, and kept five clean sheets.

There was no sign of such cohesion here.

That wasn’t England’s concern, though. They didn’t even have to be that adventurous to open Iran up.

This was one of the most notable elements of the game. Despite the size of the scoreline, England were patient and precise rather than expansive or rampant.

It showed why it helps having Bellingham in the team. This is also why every major club in Europe wants the teenager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqGJS_0jIeA44d00

He gives England that extra impetus in midfield, better linking the different parts of the team with his willingness to drive forward. This isn’t to malign Kalvin Phillips, who has been so effective for England, but the Manchester City midfielder does play in a more prosaic way. Bellingham gives Southgate something different, that the team had been missing.

It’s a while since we’ve seen an England midfielder make the sort of run the 19-year-old did, as he powered home Luke Shaw’s fine cross in the manner of a Paul Scholes or Bryan Robson. Comparisons only go so far, though, since Bellingham is very much his own type of player. This was a superb finish.

After that, the game was won. Queiroz’s Iran were never going to have the capacity to step up after having their game plan rumbled. They just couldn’t put the pressure on, allowing Harry Maguire a forgiving game to find his feet again. He was for a long time reading everything, and initiating everything. It was his pass that started the move for Bellingham.

It was his presence in the box that created the space for Saka’s first goal. While Iran might have complained about some of the contact, it was only Maguire giving back what he could have had a penalty for earlier on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJi4B_0jIeA44d00

Saka scored with a thumping volley, the beautiful finish into the roof of the net perhaps trumping Enner Valencia’s header as the best goal of a brief tournament so far. It was in this period when England were at their best, as they sensed Iran might collapse. Raheem Sterling swiftly made it 3-0 from Harry Kane’s ball at the end of another fine move.

It was all too easy by the time Saka slalomed through for the fourth. Sterling set it up but it is possible a decision may have to be made between the two for more testing matches. Saka, on this form, can't be left out and shouldn’t be put back to left wing-back. England barely had any defending to do at all here, which maybe explained an element of laxness as Ali Gholizadeh played in a fine reverse ball behind Maguire for Mehdi Taremi to give Iran something to cheer, before hitting a penalty. Marcus Rashford had already scored with his first touch, before setting up Jack Grealish for the sixth. The City attacker added a bit of joy with a celebration for his new mate Finlay Fisher.

It was that kind of game, everything going England’s way and nothing going Qatar and Fifa’s way.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
The Independent

Wales vs Iran player ratings as Wayne Hennessey sent off in dramatic World Cup defeat

Wales suffered World Cup heartbreak as Iran claimed a last-minute win in their Group B clash. Iran scored twice in the final moments that leave Wales on the brink of crashing out of the World Cup at the group stage. Ali Gholizadeh had a goal ruled out for offside in an even first half, but it was Iran who dominated after half time. Sardar Azmoun and then Ali Gholizadeh both hit the post in a matter of moments as Wales survived with Wayne Hennessey making a brilliant save from Saeed Ezatolahi.Wales had to play the closing moments with 10...
The Independent

England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup game play out?

England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.Here’s everything you need to...
The Independent

‘Like Fyre Festival’: World Cup fans’ shock at lacklustre Qatar accommodation

Video and images showing “luxury” World Cup fan accommodation in Qatar is drawing comparisons with the poor organisation and fraudulent advertising of Fyre Festival.“Fans’ rooms in Qatar,” posted @SportBible to Twitter on Tuesday, showing footage of basic white canvas tents lined up along a paved area.Inside, basic single beds and pine bedside tables could be seen, with mattresses wrapped in plastic and no other visible mod cons.Fans rooms in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/detQFVVkvR— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 15, 2022“#Fyrefestival vibes,” wrote one Twitter follower, alluding to the infamous 2017 “influencers’ festival” which left Instagram stars sleeping in emergency hurricane tents and eating...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as first male player to score in five World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo has made World Cup history as he became the first player to score in five final tournaments as Portugal held off Ghana.The 37-year-old forward, who is a free agent after departing Manchester United, tucked away his team's first goal from the penalty spot.Ronaldo has made a record 18 appearances for his national team at World Cups."It's a beautiful moment, in my fifth World Cup. We won, we started off on the right foot, a very important victory," Ronaldo said of the record."It is a reason of great pride."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United by ‘mutual agreement’ with immediate effectManchester United: Roy Keane believes club is 'better without' Cristiano RonaldoAvram Glazer responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s claims owners ‘don’t care about club’
The Independent

Iran arrests outspoken player amid World Cup scrutiny

Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup.The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government."Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities throughout his career. He objected to a longstanding ban on women spectators at men's soccer matches as well as Iran's confrontational...
The Independent

World Cup hosts Qatar facing early exit after defeat to Senegal

World Cup hosts Qatar’s fears of an early tournament exit loomed large as they lost 3-1 to Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.Qatar, who lost their opening Group A game 2-0 to Ecuador on Sunday, went down fighting against the Africa Cup of Nations champions and Mohammed Muntari scored their first World Cup goal.But Felix Sanchez’s side trailed to Boulaye Dia’s strike at half-time and faced an uphill struggle when former Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou headed Senegal into a 2-0 lead early in the second period.Lift off for Senegal 🙌@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November...
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: Football fanatic saves £1,300 in coins to pay for Qatar trip

A man paid for his trip to the World Cup in Qatar by saving more than £1,300 over the course of two years, collecting five and 10 pesos in a jar. School teacher Jorge Aguilar, 25, had dreamed of attending a football World Cup since he was a child, but had to find a way to save and make the dream a reality. Jorge began collecting the coins in October 2020, and in two years, managed to save £1,371 (32,200 pesos) - the equivalent of four months salary. In total, he collected 1,790 10 peso coins and 2,864 five...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'are being targeted by the Saudi government in an audicious bid to bring both superstars to their domestic league'... with the Portugal forward available on a free transfer after his Man United exit

The Saudi Arabian government are eager for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to join their domestic league according to the Mirror. Ronaldo is a free agent after a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on Tuesday. It came after he launched a scathing attack on the club, boss...
The Independent

Wales deserved World Cup defeat to Iran, Robert Page admits

Wales coach Robert Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination.Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey’s red card – only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history – as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz’s team were well worth their win.Iran hit both posts and had a goal disallowed before they finally took the lead in the 98th minute through substitute Roozbeh Cheshmi’s long-range strike, with Ramin Rezaeian adding a breakaway second three minutes later.Gareth...
The Independent

World Cup defeat leaves Wales fans ‘devastated’ and facing elimination

Wales fans said they were “devastated” after a last-gasp defeat left the team on the brink of World Cup elimination.Supporters who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years admitted their side was not good enough as they were defeated 2-0 by Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.Many of the Red Wall remained to cheer on their national side after the final whistle and a chorus of ‘Yma o Hyd’, the team’s official World Cup song, rang out as players left the pitch.Others said they felt for manager Rob...
The Independent

Tunisia vs Australia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?

Austalia face off against Tunisia in Group D as both teams go looking for their first win of the World Cup.Tunisia shared a goalless draw with Denmark in their opening match, while Australia were well beaten by the reigning world champions France. It means that the loser here is likely to be heading home from the tournament, and even a draw might not be enough for either of these two sides given the strength of the other nations in the group. The need to win could open up the match and provide an entertaining battle with nothing to lose. Here...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
The Independent

England vs USA LIVE World Cup 2022: Build-up, team news and latest updates as Harry Kane declared fit

England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup on Friday in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran, cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate’s side.Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness. Southgate is therefore expected to name an unchanged team.England will want to end an unwanted...
The Independent

Iran strike late to leave Wales on the brink after Wayne Hennessey receives World Cup’s first red card

“Don’t take me home” became an anthem of Wales in 2016 but the danger is they will soon be booking their flights. The latest of late drama felt a fatal blow to their hopes of extending their stay in Qatar, goals in the 98th and 101st minutes earning Iran the victory they thoroughly deserved but which – thanks to a combination of the uprights, the most marginal of offsides and some inspired goalkeeping – they seemed set to be denied.Yet Wayne Hennessey’s day will not be remembered for his stops from Sardar Azmoun and Saeid Ezatolahi, crucial as they seemed...
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
The Independent

Netherlands vs Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Cody Gakpo starts

A place in the last 16 is on offer for the winning team when Ecuador and the Netherlands meet in Group A this afternoon. The South American side impressively defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of World Cup 2022 and know that a second victory today would see them safely into the knockout rounds. The same can be said of the Netherlands who left it late in their opener against Senegal before eventually collecting all three points.Enner Valencia was the man of the moment for Ecuador, scoring both goals in Al Khor, and delivering a commanding centre forward...
The Independent

Lionel Scaloni calls on Argentina players to honour Diego Maradona’s memory

Argentina football manager Lionel Scaloni called on his players to honour the memory of Diego Maradona by getting their World Cup 2022 back on track against Mexico.On the two-year anniversary of the death of the nation’s footballing hero, Scaloni invoked the spirit of the man who captained his country to success in 1986 as they look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia.Anything other than a victory would leave the South Americans’ hopes of progressing out of Group C hanging by a thread.“Today is a very sad day for everyone,” Scaloni told a press conference.“Tomorrow we hope...
The Independent

Cleverly promises Ukrainian president ‘action – not just words’ from UK

The Foreign Secretary has promised Ukraine’s president that the UK will commit “action – not just words” in its support of the war-torn nation.James Cleverly met Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv, just days after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled to the Ukrainian capital.He said the UK intends to keep its pledge to offer “concrete” assistance, as words alone “won’t keep the lights on” or “defend against Russian missiles”.President @ZelenskyyUa, the UK is supporting you with action - not just words.I made you that promise today. The UK intends to keep it. pic.twitter.com/n8C6kGLXsJ— James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) November 25, 2022It...
The Independent

The Independent

935K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy