Elton John Takes Final Bow at Dodger Stadium With Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Fireworks and a Message to His Fans: “Be Kind to Each Other”
The year was 1975. Elton John, backed by a barrage of No. 1 albums and hit singles, hit Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for back-to-back sold-out shows. The concerts became legendary in pre-viral times, thanks to an electric set from John, then 28, who tickled the ivories and roared into the microphone while dressed in a shimmering Bob Mackie-designed Dodgers uniform, blue sequined baseball cap and oversized white glasses. John was the first act to perform at the stadium since the Beatles in 1966, and a superstar was born. “In October, 1975, no one was bigger than Elton John. He was...
Lionel Richie calls girlfriend Lisa Parigi, 40 years his junior: 'My heart' during Rock & Roll induction
Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday. He celebrated the honor arm in arm with his girlfriend Lisa Parigi, who is 40 years his junior. The couple, who have been together since 2014, celebrated the "Hello" singer's achievements on the red carpet, posing for photos together.
Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener
Pink delivered a delightful live debut of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” as she opened the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer showed up to the awards show on rollerskates and transformed the Microsoft Theater into “Pink’s Rink,” accompanied by a large set of dancers as she emulated the positive energy of her new single. The performance opened with a pre-taped segment that was reminiscent of the song’s colorful and campy music video. “Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records/There go all of my clothes,” she sang. “Never gonna not dance again.” The performance...
Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Perform'Where We Started' at the 2022 CMA Awards
Look out, Lauren Akins--Katy Perry is coming for your man. Just kidding! Nothing (and we do mean nothing) could come between Thomas Rhett and his wife, who have been one of country music's cutest couples for more than a decade. But if you watched the "Die a Happy Man" singer's performance with Perry at the 2022 CMA Awards, you might just think twice. Rhett and Perry came together at the Bridgestone Theater to deliver a soulful performance of their chart-topping duet, "Where We Started." The title track of Rhett's latest album is one of his most genre-stretching tunes yet, taking inspiration from R&B and soul music and mixing it with country and pop.
Prevention
Fans Rally Around Kelsea Ballerini After Seeing Her Emotional Reaction to Grammy News
Heartfelt congratulations are in order for country music singer Kelsea Ballerini. The 29-year-old star received a Grammy nomination, and she was understandably overcome with just about every emotion in the book. Despite her emotional reaction, this isn't Kelsea's first nomination. She was nominated in 2017 for Best New Artist and...
Prevention
Gwen Stefani Didn’t Hold Back Sharing Her Thoughts on Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’
The Voice fans may be disappointed about Blake Shelton exiting the hit competition series, but he is lucky to have his wife Gwen Stefani in his corner. As the couple continues to coach season 22 of the hit NBC series, Gwen has also taken time to attend industry events. During a recent appearance at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City, she was asked for her thoughts on Blake leaving The Voice after 23 seasons. While she admitted she wasn't quite prepared for her husband's big decision, she was incredibly supportive of all the work he's put into making the show as popular as it is now.
Reba McEntire postpones concerts on doctor's orders, reveals 'difficult decision' to reschedule shows
Reba McEntire revealed she's on "vocal rest" and was forced to reschedule show's on her tour. The "Fancy" singer is scheduled to perform at CMA Awards.
Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show
Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
ETOnline.com
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
Garth Brooks 'Hoping' Trisha Yearwood Will Join Him For Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks made a big surprise announcement during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.'
Reba McEntire Stuns In Blue Velvet Gown, Red Sequin Dress & More At The CMA Awards
The queen of country music has arrived! Reba McEntire dazzled on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards in a blue velvet gown. The dress paired perfectly with her iconic red hair. Reba was joined by her boyfriend, Rex Linn. Rex looked sharp in a black suit and rocked...
'CMA Country Christmas' Returns in December with Host Carly Pearce
CMA Country Christmas returns on Thurs., Dec. 8 for a night of festive music hosted by Carly Pearce. The 13th annual television special will air on ABC at 9 p.m. EST and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. Per a press release, the broadcast "brings the holidays home...
Miley Cyrus And Dolly Parton To Co-Host ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ On NBC
Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is returning to NBC, and this time Miley Cyrus will be joined by country icon Dolly Parton to ring in the holiday. Parton replaces Pete Davidson, who co-hosted the special last year. The event is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and will feature a star-studded lineup of performances and special guests, which have yet to be announced. Parton is also Cyrus’ godmother and one of her biggest musical influences. Cyrus has performed Parton’s song “Jolene” on a number of occasions, and they’ve even performed the song together several times in the past. You can watch a video...
Is Carrie Underwood Replacing Blake Shelton On 'The Voice'? John Legend Weighs In
Now that Blake Shelton is departing The Voice, John Legend is already thinking about who should replace him. "We have never had another country coach before; it has always been Blake… I could see Carrie [Underwood] doing it… She could be good. Just an idea, Carrie. We'll see, we'll see," the musical artist, 43, said. GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS HUSBAND BLAKE SHELTON CUT ALL TIES WITH ALLEGED CHEATER ADAM LEVINE: REPORTIt wouldn't be totally out of the realm of possibilities, as Underwood, 39, rose to fame after winning American Idol in 2005. She also went back on the competition series earlier...
TMZ.com
Elton John's Disney+ Concert Closed Captioning Featured 'Donald Trump'
Disney+ customers tuning in to watch Elton John from the comfort of their couch got some unwanted politics mixed in with their music ... all thanks to an apparent hack of the streaming service's closed captioning feature. Viewers reported on several occasions the name "Donald Trump" mixed in with the...
CMT
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
purewow.com
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
Gwen Stefani 'Feels Sorry' For Fans Of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton Reveals He's Leaving TV Series: 'He's Brought So Much Joy'
Gwen Stefani understands what fans of The Voice are going through after her husband, Blake Shelton, announced he would be exiting the show. "He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the blonde beauty, 53, said. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone.""It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be," she added. "I'm just so proud of him," she continued. GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS...
Kelly Clarkson Slips On Chain Boots & Denim Dress To Perform ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ at CMA Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson hit the stage at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards last night. The singer performed the song “You’re Drunk, Go Home” alongside Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce. Clarkson wore a silver-studded, dark-blue denim dress with a flared skirt, a waist cinched in by two slim black leather belts, and full-capped sleeves. Clarkson styled the look further with large silver hoop earrings, brushed-out beachy-blond waves, and sheer black tights. For footwear, Clarkson slipped on a pair of satin short boots. The singer wore the Crescent Stretch Boot Short by Zimmermann. The $900 style featured a 3.3-inch block heel, chain detailing...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Declares Bodie Is Headed for the Finale After Epic Performance
Monday was the first live show of The Voice season 22, but Blake Shelton is pretty sure he's got another championship locked up already!. Team Blake's Bodie, a 29-year-old California native, closed out the night with an incredible performance of Joji's "Glimpse of Us," that left Blake's wife and fellow coach, Gwen Stefani, practically speechless.
