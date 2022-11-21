Own a Home in Alexandria: Introducing the Dylan Condominium

The City of Alexandria’s Office of Housing is now marketing Affordable Homeownership Units at Dylan Condominiums [see attached flyer in English, Spanish, Amharic, and Arabic]. Dylan is a new residential condominium development in Potomac Yard proximate to the new Potomac Yard Metro Station and Metroway bus rapid transit, retail, parks, and other neighborhood amenities. In total, nine condominium units will be available to income-eligible, first-time homebuyers at this new community, which is located at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia.

Purchasers are invited to visit the Dylan’s sales office, located at 2316 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, Virginia 22301, to learn more about the available units, or visit dylanva.com.

The City will accept applications for the units starting November 15 through December 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Due to anticipated high demand, eligible purchasers will be selected through a lottery.

For more information about the application requirements, the lottery process, and obligations of the purchaser, contact Vicente Espinoza at the Office of Housing at 703.746.4990, or visit Housing's Homebuyers Resources webpage.

