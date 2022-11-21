ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tide 100.9 FM

Young, Anderson Not Committing to Playing Bowl Game

Saturday's Iron Bowl in Bryant-Denny Stadium has a very real chance of being the last time Alabama fans see the team's two best players don the crimson and white. During media availability on Monday, both Bryce Young and Will Anderson, Jr. were asked whether or not they would be opting out of any bowl game Alabama potentially gets selected for. Both of them gave very noncommittal answers, leaving the door open to them opting out.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings

Amari Cooper may have been the steal of the off-season in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns traded a late-round pick for Cooper and have not looked back. It's the work that he's done on the field that has him listed highly by PFF in their wide receiver rankings. PFF has...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Browns sign Greg Mancz, put Ethan Pocic on IR

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that center Ethan Pocic is set to miss weeks with a knee injury and it will be at least four of them before he has a chance to play again. The Browns put Pocic on injured reserve Tuesday. They also announced that...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tide 100.9 FM

King James Pays Respect to King Henry

Derrick Henry has gained the respect and admiration of many for his accomplishments in the NFL thus far, but has yet to receive any from other royalty in sports. That changed during Thursday night’s matchup of the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers. Henry received some big praise during Amazon Prime’s alternate telecast of the game with “The Shop”, with NBA star LeBron James, media personality Maverick Carter, and other celebrities.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

