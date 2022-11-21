ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Reese Witherspoon's Nashville Move Last-Ditch Effort To Save Rocky Marriage With Jim Toth: Source

Reese Witherspoon has amassed quite an impressive real estate portfolio over the years, but her recent $18 million purchase of a mansion in Nashville was a very different kind of investment because the home represents a place where she and her husband, Jim Toth, can start a new chapter together, RadarOnline.com can report.The actress, 46, snapped up the property that sits on four acres and features a swimming pool and tennis court earlier this year after concluding that she wanted to plant roots outside of Hollywood."Nashville has always been a special place for them, Reese especially," a source revealed. "It's...
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Ticketmaster Disaster: It ‘Pisses Me Off’

Swifties have long awaited a new tour from “Anti-Hero” singer Taylor Swift, 32, but getting tickets to her Eras tour proved to be a disaster. After two presales, Ticketmaster was forced to cancel the general on-sale for Taylor’s tour due to the “extraordinarily high demands”. Fans who didn’t get tickets were devastated, and those who were able to get tickets were upset about the hoops they had to jump through to do it.
The Independent

Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale

Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday's planned sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets. The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.
GLENDALE, AZ
Page Six

Christina Haack shades ex Ant Anstead, says son Hudson ‘can’t be’ posted online

Christina Haack seemingly shaded Ant Anstead by saying she isn’t allowed to post photos of their 3-year-old son, Hudson, on social media anymore. While vacationing in Tennessee, the devoted mom shared an Instagram Story of her 12-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 7-year-old son Brayden — who she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — enjoying ice cream with a friend. Despite the jolly moment, Haack’s youngest was nowhere in sight. “Hudson is here too but can’t be ‘here’ 🎥,” she clarified, alluding to her messy legal battle with her most recent ex-husband. Back in September, Anstead claimed that Haack, 39, was “exploiting” their son for “personal...
TENNESSEE STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back At Critics During AMAs Speech

Machine Gun Kelly called out his haters in “the rock community” at the AMAs. Machine Gun Kelly called out those who view him as a “tourist” in rock music on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards, Sunday. Kelly had won the award for Favorite Rock Artist for a second straight year.
Bustle

Taylor Swift Is Losing Her Mind After The Grammys Nominated “All Too Well”

The Grammys just recognized Taylor Swift’s favorite song of hers, and she’s not sure how to cope. The 11-time Grammy winner received four more Grammy nominations on Nov. 15, including Song of the Year for her landmark “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” and took to her Instagram Story to give her initial reaction. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” she began. “All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.”
RadarOnline

'American Gigolo' Beauty Lauren Hutton Breaks Cover In Outrageous Outfit, Still A Bombshell At 79

She's still unforgettable! Former Revlon model-turned-movie star Lauren Hutton made a rare appearance out and about while grocery shopping this week, and her outfit helped her get noticed. In photos seen by RadarOnline.com, the American Gigolo actress radiated beauty, flaunting her gorgeous self days before she turned 79.Hutton has been transparent about aging, encouraging others to embrace growing old. The supermodel has continued to grace the covers of high-profile fashion magazines, even posing topless for Harper's Bazaar May issue earlier this year.In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the confident star was spotted make-up free and shopping at her local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday’s Grammy nominations:. NOMINEE REACTIONS. ″‘All Too Well 10’ is the song I’m the most...

