ETOnline.com
Maren Morris Attends 2022 CMA Awards, Skips Red Carpet Amid Brittany Aldean Drama
Maren Morris didn't let the drama between her and Brittany Aldean stop her from attending Wednesday night's 2022 CMA Awards. After previously noting that she was considering skipping the annual ceremony, the 32-year-old country crooner did skip the red carpet, which Brittany walked with her country singer husband, Jason Aldean.
Pink Honors Late Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at 2022 AMAs
Pink honored singer-actress icon Olivia Newton-John with a touching performance of her 1978 Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You” at the 2022 American Music Awards. Wearing a beige, feathered dress in front of a backdrop of flashing images of ONJ, Pink paid tribute to the late icon as she hit every high note from the film classic, originally performed by Newton-John’s character Sandy, to perfection. As the musician performed the classic, the audience sang along and waved their hands. By the end, Pink let out a sigh of relief as the audience clapped during a standing ovation. Pink was introduced by Melissa Etheridge,...
TODAY.com
Carrie Underwood spins and soars in acrobatic performance at 2022 AMAs
Carrie Underwood really knows how to make an entrance!. When it came time for the country hit-maker to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards for a performance of her hit “Crazy Angels,” she did so by soaring over the audience in a spherical cage. On...
Taylor Swift Makes 1st Appearance Since Ticketmaster ‘Eras Tour’ Disaster At AMAs
Taylor Swift surprised fans when she graciously accepted the Favorite Pop Album trophy for Red (Taylor’s Version) at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles after skipping the red carpet. The 32-year-old Grammy winner looked like a “Mirrorball” in a gold, sequin-covered jumpsuit that featured a plunging halter neckline. Her signature blonde hair was styled in brushed-out curls, which channeled an old Hollywood glamor vibe. A skinny gold belt highlighted her thin waist and open-toed gold pumps completed her look.
Harper's Bazaar
All the Red Carpet Looks From the 2022 American Music Awards
Over the years, the American Music Awards and risk-taking red-carpet style have become synonymous—and this year's ceremony is no different. From Taylor Swift's sequined gold jumpsuit to Machine Gun Kelly's spiked violet suit, it's clear that the AMAs red-carpet style is just as eclectic as the list of nominees.
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
Reba McEntire Stuns In Blue Velvet Gown, Red Sequin Dress & More At The CMA Awards
The queen of country music has arrived! Reba McEntire dazzled on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards in a blue velvet gown. The dress paired perfectly with her iconic red hair. Reba was joined by her boyfriend, Rex Linn. Rex looked sharp in a black suit and rocked...
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Watch Pink's touching performance in honor of Olivia Newton-John at the AMAs
Pink paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a touching performance of "Hopelessly Devoted To You" at the 2022 American Music Awards.
Carrie Underwood Covers The Hell Out Of Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” At BMI Awards Last Night
If that one doesn’t get a crowd fired up, I don’t know what will. The song became Toby Keith’s very first #1 hit back in the early 90’s, and last night, Carrie Underwood was on-hand at the BMI Country Awards to honor him with a fantastic rendition of his hit song.
Pink Hits the 2022 AMAs Red Carpet with Husband Carey Hart and Their Two Kids
"They don't even know where they are right now," the singer joked to PEOPLE as she was joined on the 2022 AMAs red carpet by husband Carey Hart and their kids Willow and Jameson It's a family affair for Pink at the 2022 American Music Awards. While stepping out on the red carpet ahead of the show, the singer was joined by her husband of 16 years Carey Hart, 47, and their two kids: Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5. "They don't even know where they are right...
ETOnline.com
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
Bustle
Taylor Swift Is Losing Her Mind After The Grammys Nominated “All Too Well”
The Grammys just recognized Taylor Swift’s favorite song of hers, and she’s not sure how to cope. The 11-time Grammy winner received four more Grammy nominations on Nov. 15, including Song of the Year for her landmark “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” and took to her Instagram Story to give her initial reaction. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” she began. “All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.”
American Music Awards 2022 Winners: Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift & More Win Big At The AMAs
Happy 50th, American Music Awards! Half a century after the first American Music Awards took place, the 50th installment occurred on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. With Wayne Brady hosting the event and scheduled performances from Pink, Lil Baby, Anitta, Imagine Dragons with JID, Carrie Underwood, Yola, and Tems, it promised to be an exciting night of music. But, who won big?
2022 AMAs: Taylor Swift nominated, Wayne Brady hosting, Carrie Underwood performing and what else to know
The AMA Awards, one of the few award shows decided by fan votes, are here. Here's a look at who's hosting and performing and other details about the show.
Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Perform'Where We Started' at the 2022 CMA Awards
Look out, Lauren Akins--Katy Perry is coming for your man. Just kidding! Nothing (and we do mean nothing) could come between Thomas Rhett and his wife, who have been one of country music's cutest couples for more than a decade. But if you watched the "Die a Happy Man" singer's performance with Perry at the 2022 CMA Awards, you might just think twice. Rhett and Perry came together at the Bridgestone Theater to deliver a soulful performance of their chart-topping duet, "Where We Started." The title track of Rhett's latest album is one of his most genre-stretching tunes yet, taking inspiration from R&B and soul music and mixing it with country and pop.
Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand
The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.
Dolly Parton, 76, Stuns In Glitter Dress At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony
Dolly Parton was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after The Two Doors Down singer announced earlier this year that she didn't want to be inducted because she didn't feel that she had "earned it"; many people, including us, completely disagree. After over three decades in...
Carrie Underwood Brings Acrobatics To The American Music Awards Stage With High-Flying Performance Of “Crazy Angels”
Carrie Underwood was flying high last night… literally. She dazzled at the American Music Awards yesterday with an acrobatic performance of “Crazy Angels,” live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. From her recent studio album Denim & Rhinestones, “Crazy Angels” was written by Carrie along with David Gargia and Lydia Vaughan, and was one of the pre released singles. She gave the audience quite a show as she floated in from above the crowd, suspended from some sort of […] The post Carrie Underwood Brings Acrobatics To The American Music Awards Stage With High-Flying Performance Of “Crazy Angels” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
American Music Awards Live Stream: How to Watch the 2022 AMAs Online for Free
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The American Music Awards, one of the biggest awards shows of the year, are finally here. This year’s event will be hosted by Wayne Brady, the Let’s Make a Deal MC, who’s also competed on Dancing with the Stars, in front of a live audience in Los Angeles. Part of what makes the AMAs special is that fans can vote on who they think should win. This is also the second year that fans can cast a daily vote via TikTok. After...
