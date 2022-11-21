ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rolling Stone

Pink Honors Late Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at 2022 AMAs

Pink honored singer-actress icon Olivia Newton-John with a touching performance of her 1978 Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You” at the 2022 American Music Awards. Wearing a beige, feathered dress in front of a backdrop of flashing images of ONJ, Pink paid tribute to the late icon as she hit every high note from the film classic, originally performed by Newton-John’s character Sandy, to perfection. As the musician performed the classic, the audience sang along and waved their hands. By the end, Pink let out a sigh of relief as the audience clapped during a standing ovation. Pink was introduced by Melissa Etheridge,...
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Makes 1st Appearance Since Ticketmaster ‘Eras Tour’ Disaster At AMAs

Taylor Swift surprised fans when she graciously accepted the Favorite Pop Album trophy for Red (Taylor’s Version) at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles after skipping the red carpet. The 32-year-old Grammy winner looked like a “Mirrorball” in a gold, sequin-covered jumpsuit that featured a plunging halter neckline. Her signature blonde hair was styled in brushed-out curls, which channeled an old Hollywood glamor vibe. A skinny gold belt highlighted her thin waist and open-toed gold pumps completed her look.
Harper's Bazaar

All the Red Carpet Looks From the 2022 American Music Awards

Over the years, the American Music Awards and risk-taking red-carpet style have become synonymous—and this year's ceremony is no different. From Taylor Swift's sequined gold jumpsuit to Machine Gun Kelly's spiked violet suit, it's clear that the AMAs red-carpet style is just as eclectic as the list of nominees.
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
People

Pink Hits the 2022 AMAs Red Carpet with Husband Carey Hart and Their Two Kids

"They don't even know where they are right now," the singer joked to PEOPLE as she was joined on the 2022 AMAs red carpet by husband Carey Hart and their kids Willow and Jameson It's a family affair for Pink at the 2022 American Music Awards. While stepping out on the red carpet ahead of the show, the singer was joined by her husband of 16 years Carey Hart, 47, and their two kids: Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5. "They don't even know where they are right...
Bustle

Taylor Swift Is Losing Her Mind After The Grammys Nominated “All Too Well”

The Grammys just recognized Taylor Swift’s favorite song of hers, and she’s not sure how to cope. The 11-time Grammy winner received four more Grammy nominations on Nov. 15, including Song of the Year for her landmark “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” and took to her Instagram Story to give her initial reaction. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” she began. “All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.”
HollywoodLife

American Music Awards 2022 Winners: Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift & More Win Big At The AMAs

Happy 50th, American Music Awards! Half a century after the first American Music Awards took place, the 50th installment occurred on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. With Wayne Brady hosting the event and scheduled performances from Pink, Lil Baby, Anitta, Imagine Dragons with JID, Carrie Underwood, Yola, and Tems, it promised to be an exciting night of music. But, who won big?
Wide Open Country

Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Perform'Where We Started' at the 2022 CMA Awards

Look out, Lauren Akins--Katy Perry is coming for your man. Just kidding! Nothing (and we do mean nothing) could come between Thomas Rhett and his wife, who have been one of country music's cutest couples for more than a decade. But if you watched the "Die a Happy Man" singer's performance with Perry at the 2022 CMA Awards, you might just think twice. Rhett and Perry came together at the Bridgestone Theater to deliver a soulful performance of their chart-topping duet, "Where We Started." The title track of Rhett's latest album is one of his most genre-stretching tunes yet, taking inspiration from R&B and soul music and mixing it with country and pop.
Outsider.com

Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand

The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Brings Acrobatics To The American Music Awards Stage With High-Flying Performance Of “Crazy Angels”

Carrie Underwood was flying high last night… literally. She dazzled at the American Music Awards yesterday with an acrobatic performance of “Crazy Angels,” live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. From her recent studio album Denim & Rhinestones, “Crazy Angels” was written by Carrie along with David Gargia and Lydia Vaughan, and was one of the pre released singles. She gave the audience quite a show as she floated in from above the crowd, suspended from some sort of […] The post Carrie Underwood Brings Acrobatics To The American Music Awards Stage With High-Flying Performance Of “Crazy Angels” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rolling Stone

American Music Awards Live Stream: How to Watch the 2022 AMAs Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The American Music Awards, one of the biggest awards shows of the year, are finally here. This year’s event will be hosted by Wayne Brady, the Let’s Make a Deal MC, who’s also competed on Dancing with the Stars, in front of a live audience in Los Angeles. Part of what makes the AMAs special is that fans can vote on who they think should win. This is also the second year that fans can cast a daily vote via TikTok. After...
