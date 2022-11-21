Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Bough, Goldean are NFHCA All-West Region Selections
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two Ohio State Buckeyes were honored on Tuesday with National Field Hockey Coaches Association all-region honors. Fifth-year senior Emma Golden was a first team All-West Region pick while Leanne Bough garnered second team honors. Division I teams are separated into five regions by the NFHCA: Mid-Atlantic,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host Wright State on Thanksgiving Eve
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4/6 Ohio State women’s basketball team 43-0) hosts Wright State (1-2) on Wednesday for faculty/staff appreciation day. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. in a game broadcast on B1G+. The Buckeyes will host a post-game meet and greet on the concourse with the team.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Gaziev Named B1G Swimmer of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second week in a row, Ruslan Gaziev has been named the Big Ten Swimmer of the Week, announced by the conference on Wednesday. Gaziev was instrumental in the Buckeyes’ victory at the Ohio State Fall Invitational over the weekend. Gaziev finished second in...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
OSU Wraps Up Regular Season at Home vs. Minnesota and Wisconsin
No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 Wisconsin. Venues: Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio) Friday vs. No. 9 Minnesota (6 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | B1G+. Saturday vs. No. 3 Wisconsin (7 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | BTN. Rosters: Ohio State | Minnesota | Wisconsin. Game...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 3 Sasso Drops All-Star Match to No. 2 Gomez, 10-9
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso (r-Sr.), the No. 3-ranked wrestler nationally at 149 pounds, traveled to Austin, Texas, to participate in the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic Tuesday to take on No. 2-rated Austin Gomez of Wisconsin. Two of the top wrestlers nationally went toe-to-toe...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Buckeyes Down No. 6 Colgate, 6-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team kicked off the holiday weekend with a 6-2 win over No. 6 Colgate Wednesday evening at the OSU Ice Rink. The Buckeyes (13-1-2, 12-1-1 WCHA) finished 1-0-1 against the Raiders (13-1-2, 4-1-0 ECAC) in the team’s first nonconference action of the season.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Battles Colgate to a 4-4 Tie
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In its first nonconference matchup of the season, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s tied No. 6 Colgate, 4-4, Friday night at the OSU Ice Rink. While the game officially goes on the record as a tie, the Buckeyes (12-1-2, 12-1-1 WCHA) won the shootout in seven rounds off goals from Lauren Bernard and Makenna Webster and six saves made by goaltender Amanda Thiele.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Eichenberg a Finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Captain Tommy Eichenberg, the Buckeyes’ leading tackler this season, is one of four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced today. The award is presented annually to the college football defensive player who best exemplifies the acronym for: Integrity, Maturity,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Be The Best Fans in the Land
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University and the Ohio State Department of Athletics are encouraging and reminding its fans to “be the best fans in the land” with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium. There will be plenty of activity in...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Jaques Collects Fourth WCHA Weekly Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the fourth time this season, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association has named Ohio State’s Sophie Jaques as its Defender of the Week. Jaques tallied four points against Bemidji State last weekend to help the Buckeyes earn a series sweep of the Beavers and become the program record holder for career points by a defenseman.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Four in Double-Figures as Buckeyes Slam Cincinnati 81-53
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Ohio State dominated both ends of the floor, taking down in-state foe Cincinnati, 81-53, on the second day of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tuesday evening. Ohio State improves to 4-1 on the season while Cincinnati falls for the third-consecutive game and is now 3-3 on...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mahalo! Sueing Scores Career-High 33 in win over No. 21 Texas Tech
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Justice Sueing scored a career-high 33 points and Ohio State rode its senior captain to an 80-73 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the fifth-place game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday. The win lifts the Buckeyes to 5-1 on the young season while Texas...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
The Ga❌e: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 ❌ichigan
The 118th edition of The Game is here and it will be a head-on collision between undefeated and No. 2 Ohio State and undefeated and No. 3 Michigan in a 12:14 kickoff in what will be a packed Ohio Stadium. FOX will televise. At stake is a Big Ten Conference...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall in Physical Battle with No. 17 San Diego State
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Ohio State dropped its opening matchup in the Maui Invitational to No. 17 San Diego State, 88-77, on Monday evening in Lahaina. The Buckeyes found themselves trailing at the halftime break for the first time in the young season. Brice Sensabaugh kept Ohio State (3-1) in the game, pacing the team with nine first-half points. San Diego State (4-0) countered with 10 points from Matt Bradley, who led all scorers in the half, and the Aztecs went into the break, leading 37-26.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Football Ticket Advisory
The Ohio State Department of Athletics firmly encourages fans to protect themselves from potential ticket fraud leading into the game Saturday between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. The Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office, Ticketmaster, and Buckeyes Ticket Exchange are the only authorized sources for tickets to Ohio...
Comments / 0