ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees

By Zach Schonfeld
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvUy5_0jIe6QuP00

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker.

“From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and through millions of dollars of campaign ads,” Omar said in a statement.

“Whether it is Marjorie Taylor Greene holding a gun next to my head in campaign ads or Donald Trump threatening to ‘send me back’ to my country (despite the fact that I have been a proud citizen of the United States for more than 20 years), this constant stream of hate has led to hundreds of death threats and credible plots against me and my family,” she added.

McCarthy during an appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News reiterated his pledge to remove Omar, as well as Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), from their committees.

“Congresswoman Omar, her antisemitic comments that have gone forward, we’re not going to allow her to be on Foreign Affairs,” McCarthy told host Maria Bartiromo, referring to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Omar has long been critical of Israel and its actions in the occupied Palestinian territories, at times drawing rebuke from other House Democrats.

Republicans are set to take control of the House in January and last week voted to nominate him as Speaker, although 31 Republicans voted against him. In January, McCarthy will need 218 votes to ascend to the role, assuming every House seat has a sworn-in member who votes, meaning he can only afford to lose a few GOP votes.

“McCarthy’s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred — including threatening to strip me from my committee — does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with,” Omar said. “It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis.”

“What it does is gin up fear and hate against Somali Americans and anyone who shares my identity, and further divide us along racial and ethnic lines,” she added. “It is a continuation of a sustained campaign against Muslim and African voices, people his party have been trying to ban since Donald Trump first ran for office.”

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress

Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Democrat signals trouble for McCarthy: GOP defectors may vote Trump for House speaker

Republicans fed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may just vote for former President Donald Trump for speaker, a prominent Democratic member said on Sunday. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the Jan. 6 committee who led the second impeachment effort against Trump, pointed to frustrations harbored by members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, which reportedly has not yet settled on an alternative candidate, while some Democrats have signaled openness to striking a deal with McCarthy.
POLITICO

Paul Ryan expressed confidence that Kevin McCarthy would prevail in January's speaker vote, despite intra-GOP critics: "He's going to be fine."

The Young Guns still support one another, even with Ryan largely off the stage. What's happening: Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has some words of encouragement for his former colleague, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, ahead of January's closely watched speakership vote: You're going to be fine. The details: During...
Axios

Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert

Democrat Adam Frisch conceded Friday to rival Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), a high-profile conservative firebrand and ally of former President Trump. Driving the news: AP has not called the race yet as of early Friday afternoon. But with 99% of votes counted, Boebert had 50.1% of the vote and Frisch had 49.9%.
COLORADO STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Kevin McCarthy Refuses to State Whether He Endorses Trump for President

Likely soon-to-be United States Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is not ready to make a public endorsement in the 2024 presidential race and has told reporters as much. When asked by reporters this past week whether he will endorse former President Donald Trump, who announced his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday night, McCarthy declined, telling reporters “you guys are crazy.”
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy