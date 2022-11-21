ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Employees Were Demanded to Go Home. Here's How We Invite Them to Come Back

By Cheri Beranek
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqV3i_0jIe6NVS00

It was easy to go home because we had to. Now, how do we get people to want to come back?

In 2019, less than 6% of American workers worked primarily from home. Then COVID hit, and by May 2020, 35% of workers worked completely remotely , as high as 57% among professional and management occupations.

Now, business leaders want people back in the office . Without in-person workplace interactions, leaders see workers missing out on building vital connections that facilitate collaboration and innovation and the soft skills gained by interacting with people at various levels within the company.

But according to Pew research , 61% of remote workers say they work from home because they prefer to. Among knowledge workers unsatisfied with their current workplace flexibility, 71% said they were open to finding another job in the oncoming year. Demanding workers come back will drive quit rates and turn off new talent.

The best way to bring workers back to the office is by inviting them and making it an inviting place where people want and need to be.

Related: Should You Bring Employees Back to the Office?

Social engagement is a good start.

A 2022 workplace trends survey found that 77% of responding organizations had adopted a hybrid model and most employed an "at-will" policy of office attendance. To encourage people to return, 88 % use incentives to draw people to the office, including exaggerated efforts , like Microsoft's beer and wine tastings, Qualcomm's group fitness classes and Google's private concert featuring Lizzo.

Many companies have made similar, less extravagant, efforts to lure people back with promises of food and social activities, which is a great place to start. According to the 2022 Microsoft Work Trend Index , 85% of employees said rebuilding team bonds would motivate them to return to the office. Other 2022 surveys also found face-to-face collaboration and socialization as the top draws of office time.

As we come back from nearly two years of working outside of the office, a focus on building social capital is important, but the office can't be all about parties. The benefits of improved collaboration and innovation come from a healthy culture where people are free to bring themselves to work. Socialization can get that ball rolling and be a significant draw to get people back to the office, but more efforts are needed to make it a necessary place to work.

Related: The Case For Going Back To The Office

Build an inviting space

Invest in creating a physical environment conducive to a hybrid world where people need and want to be to get their best work done. Renovate office spaces to fit evolving intentions. In an Envoy workplace survey of 800 workers , 61% said their companies had changed their physical workplace to accommodate a hybrid model. Leaders at Marriot, Capital One and Spotify are prioritizing comfortability , communal spaces and more conference rooms for collaboration and dialogue.

People don't come back to the office to work in a cube. They come back to sit together and work with others in ways that Zoom is less effective. At Clearfield, we are creating the image of what we want our home base mothership (and we do call it the "mothership") office to become in this hybrid world, starting with significant renovations. We kept the bright, open, well-lit space, and we did away with most of the aisles of cube farms. We built conference rooms and a lot of training spaces.

Related: It Might be a Company-Ending Mistake to Go Back to the Office

Invite them to learn more and grow

In our shift to hybrid, one of our strongest considerations is a focus on training. By building dedicated training rooms, we support internal growth opportunities, incentivizing people to be at the office to gain more knowledge and grow. It also introduces social opportunities to hold recognition ceremonies at the office as people are promoted.

Interaction among our sales organization had typically been with customers, not one another, so when we got sent home, they felt the benefits of working remotely full-time. But as we grew larger and started to train and promote people from within, the salespeople who became leads and supervisors suddenly realized the need to bring in their teams and train. From the leadership position of a growing company, it becomes easier to see what makes coming together to learn and advance so critical.

Attract people to the office with training and opportunities to do their jobs better, and let them see room for growth within the company. I believe people want to do their jobs well and want access to information that could help them do that. Our new office training rooms give employees access to resources to improve their hard and soft skills. We're also investing in a learning management system to help track all of our training opportunities and to get them out to more of our employees.

Invite with expectations

Invite people back, but with expectations . Some leaders enter into a hybrid or work-from-home model and remain unclear in their expectations. They want people in the office but let team members' level of "hybrid" be user-led. The trend of companies allowing unlimited PTO , for example, will enable people to define the total time they take off individually. Still, unless everyone really believes they can and should be allowed to take six or seven weeks of vacation, they would probably never attempt to test those boundaries. Without expectations, so much autonomy exists in a cloud of uncertainty.

Leaders should also set expectations around meetings and schedule them with intention. Our design engineers lead our product innovation programs and typically host weekly product reviews, but after COVID, we had to start doing them over Zoom. Once we could, these meetings were the first thing we brought back. Lead engineers needed their peers to touch the prototypes and experience them first-hand with a full range of senses, including the sixth sense — intuition — that got lost over a Zoom call.

Inviting people back to the office is much more powerful than demanding that they come back, but that invitation needs to come with more than free food and parties — it should come with planning and clear expectations. Turn the office into a place where people want and need to go and draw them there in ways that encourage them to be more productive.

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
CNBC

10 remote jobs that pay more than $100,000 per year—and where to find them

While the prospects of finding a new job might seem grim right now given the recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes sweeping through the tech sector, there are reasons to be optimistic. Hiring remains strong despite recession fears, according to the Labor Department's latest jobs report — and employers...
The Conversation U.S.

Retailers may see more red after Black Friday as consumers say they plan to pull back on spending – acting as if the US were already in a recession

Retailers are gearing up for another blockbuster holiday shopping season, but consumers burned by the highest inflation in a generation may have other ideas. Industry groups are predicting another record year of retail sales, with the National Retail Federation forecasting a jump of 6% to 8% over the US$890 billion consumers spent online and in stores in November and December of 2021. But Jeff Bezos, founder and chairman of the biggest retailer of them all, seems to be anticipating a much less festive holiday for businesses. In November 2022, Amazon said it is laying off 10,000 workers, one of several big...
wealthinsidermag.com

The Moneyist: ‘It’s a touchy subject’: My in-laws live in our basement. They gave us our 20% down payment. Should we charge them for renovations?

Last year, my husband and I approached my in-laws to see if they wanted to live with us. We had learned that my father-in-law had terminal cancer but could still live five to seven years in remission, and we felt that when the time came and my father-in-law passed, the adjustment would be easier on my mother-in-law, as she is quite dependent on him.
constructiondive.com

Do people not want to work (in construction) anymore?

Whether it’s a cry of frustration or an angry complaint, the phrase “people don’t want to work anymore” seems to have permeated social media as businesses of all types and sizes lament the great resignation. Construction is no stranger to labor shortages. Over several decades, funding...
knowtechie.com

How many hours do you need to work to afford an iPhone 14?

Apple has recently released its latest set of iPhones, the iPhone 14 series, which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. After the launch and successful sale of the iPhone 13, this is their new line-up that has become the talk of the town of gadget freaks.
HackerNoon

Startups Don't Need NDAs: 5 reasons Why Nobody Will Steal Your Idea

Startup founders keep asking my colleagues from Flyer One Ventures and me to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) before they start sharing any metrics. It's easy to spot founders who are likely to want an NDA: These ninjas send investors decks without numbers, implying that everything they work on is classified information.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

74K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy