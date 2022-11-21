ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo is Sweet on This Unique Donut Shop

By Emily Washcovick
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0L8d_0jIe6KrH00

Behind the Review host and Yelp's Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week's episode of the podcast.

The aroma of freshly baked donuts is the first thing that greets customers as they walk into Donutopia in San Angelo, Texas. The second is a hearty welcome from owners Ash and Sophea Cardona and their team of friendly donut makers.

"You're always greeted with a big, 'Hey, welcome to Donutopia. How are you today?'" shared Yelp Elite reviewer Josh H. "And by your second visit, you're already a regular, and they're calling you by your first name. That's what makes it a very hometown-type place."

Ash never expected to be running a donut store, but when the opportunity arose to buy Donutopia, he couldn't say no to Sophea, his wife, and her dream to own her own donut shop. Now, the two take great pride in providing both excellent customer service and a positive work culture, the first ingredient of which is hiring a great team.

"Our culture is everything and is measured by contribution and attitude. We expect everybody to contribute, and we expect everybody to have a great attitude. That's what we do, and that's how we keep it. And it seems to be working pretty well," Ash said.

Just as it prioritizes quality hires, Donutopia also takes quality control of its products very seriously, even if it means losing inventory for that day.

"We don't cut any corners. We make everything fresh in the morning. We make sure everything's right and perfect," Ash said. "Somebody else would say, 'let me just get my money for this product today,' but [Sophea will] wipe out a whole entire deal if something's not right, just to make sure that it's always right for them. And I think that says a lot."

But when inventory is as perishable as a donut, keeping up with demand without overextending is something that Ash and Sophea had to learn by trial and error. Having too much product at the end of the day can lead to lost profits.

"The way that's done is just through experience," Ash said. "One part of that is that this store has reached its max—we can't serve more than what we can do here. So we drew a line and said, look, this is what we feel comfortable that we can do without killing everybody."

With delicious products, stellar customer service, and conscientious business practices, Donutopia stands out in its community. This is particularly true for Josh H. , a black badge Yelp Elite who has regularly reviewed small businesses for over a decade and uses Yelp to help local businesses like Donutopia find success.

"The big thing that motivates me to do reviews like this is that when I find a place that is exceptional and makes me want to come back and it's just different," Josh said. "It's unique, it's a positive experience, and their product is good, tasty, delicious, whatever it might be. If it's food we're talking about, I wanna make sure other people find that place so they can experience exactly what I did and almost walk through my footsteps based on the review."

As a business owner, Ash is thankful for both positive and critical feedback.

"That's just part of being a business. You're gonna have people that are gonna be very happy here. And there are gonna be people that are not. You wanna make every one of them happy. You're fortunate that they'll share that feedback," he said.

When it comes to critical reviews, he tries not to take them personally. "We do take it to heart. We do look at it. But in the end, I come to it just saying that your experience is your experience."

Focusing instead on what they can control, Ash and Sophea embrace their place in the community, including working with local organizations to donate their excess donuts each day and offering special discounts to locals.

"The fact that they have their partnerships with organizations that routinely will get excess donuts—how is that not gonna make them friends with you really quick?" Josh said. "The fact that they do military discounts, they do student discounts, they do first responder discounts. That shows that they understand where the big players in the community are—the base, the hospital, and the university—and they give something back to them."

For Ash and Sophea, that care and attention to their customers and community goes back to the culture they want to establish at Donutopia.

"Everything is measured by your contribution and your attitude and love to contribute to anybody. We like to see people enjoy the stuff that we do," Ash said. "It's just about contributing. We love spreading happiness, it's just really about love and happiness for us."

Other local businesses can benefit from Donutopia's lessons learned, including:

  • Quality control sometimes means more than the bottom line. When a batch of product is considered sub-par, owners Ash and Sophea won't hesitate to throw it out so that every experience at Donutopia is outstanding.
  • Hiring a quality team is critical to success. Employees have a big impact on your business culture. Careful hiring and training are musts when it comes to staff morale and upholding customer service standards.
  • Supply and demand issues might take some time to figure out. Especially in a business with perishable products, it's critical to accurately gauge customer interest, product volume, and inventory. Don't worry if finding the sweet spot takes some time and experience.
  • Try not to take critical reviews personally. Positive reviews are wonderful, but the feedback in critical reviews can help you identify areas for improvement. Try to see a reviewer's experience as their own without taking criticism personally.
  • Be part of the community. Engaging and appreciating locals can improve your reputation and secure your place as a beloved fixture of the community.

Listen to the episode below to hear Emily's conversation with Ash and Josh, and subscribe to Behind the Review for more from new business owners and reviewers every Thursday.

Available on: Spotify , Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , and Soundcloud

Entrepreneur ·
San Angelo is Sweet on This Unique Donut Shop

Comments / 0

Related
FOX West Texas

Closings, holiday hours for businesses in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Thanksgiving is a time for turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more. City closings include the San Angelo Animal Shelter, Fairmount Cemetery offices, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, the McNease Convention Center, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, Station 618, Santa Fe Crossing Senior Centers and water billing offices.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

What is Open in San Angelo on Thanksgiving?

SAN ANGELO, TX – Thanksgiving is Thursday but if you need to find somewhere to eat or something to do we got you covered. Allsups locations across town will be open and serving their world famous burritos all day. Barnwood Grill and Catering is located at 8086 FM 2288...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Employing Erin: Animal Care at the San Angelo Nature Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s Nature Center is a collection of animals, along with related exhibits and educational information, that are native to not only the Concho Valley but countries across the world In the third installment of Employing Erin, we head to the living museum to care for the indigenous and exotic animals […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
asurampage.com

What’s New In San Angelo - The Month of November

San Angelo has received new and prospective businesses throughout the last few months to help grow the community. Angelo State University students can visit FroYo & Sweets Downtown, a woman-owned shop located at 17 W. Beauregard Ave. near Stephens Central Library, for a sweet treat. With multiple flavor options, bulk candy, novelty sodas, smoothies and more, FroYo & Sweets Downtown is a great place to grab a sweet treat. The shop also features places to sit inside and eat, so you can study while you enjoy a snack!
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

City of San Angelo announces closures for Thanksgiving holiday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced its closures for the Thanksgiving holidays. The following will be closed on November 24th and 25th:. Fort Concho (open during normal weekend hours from 9am to 5pm Saturday, Nov. 26th, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27th)
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Can You Legally Own A Rooster in San Angelo?

Roosters can be annoying. No doubt they crow loudly at the crack of dawn. Some people really like the sound of a growing rooster. Others not so much. Roosters can also be aggressive. I remember turning my back on my grandma's rooster when I entered her pen to get the eggs one day as a child.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Hair Stylist Murdered in Santa Rita

SAN ANGELO, TX — Christie Feland loved to style hair and was a cosmetologist at Southside Kutz Barber Shop on W. Avenue N. Originally from Andrews, she was a single mom of three children. According to the San Angelo Police Department, she was found dead at a residence in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Huge Wireless Operator Buys Out West Central Wireless

SAN ANGELO, TX – The longtime local cell phone service provider West Central Wireless has been purchased by Verizon Wireless. "The purpose of this letter today is to inform you that West Central Wireless has entered into a transaction with Verizon that will result in us discontinuing our mobile and fixed wireless operations in your area toward mid-2023," wrote General Manager of West Central Wireless Mike Higgins Jr. in a statement.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

What Was San Angelo’s Snowiest Day?

The photos from Buffalo and Western New York are awe-inspiring. Some areas received six feet of snow in just a few days. Lake effect snows often happen in that part of the world when cold air sweeps across the Great Lakes. It picks up moisture and drops it as lots and lots of snow.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday

SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
ABILENE, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Help Solve the Arellano Family Highway 277 Murders

The Arellano family consisted of Juan age 29, Monica age 24, Rosa age 21, Eduardo age 1, Leticia age 2, and Manuel Jr. 5. The family was traveling to San Angelo, Texas to meet with other family members on April 16th, 1968. Texas Rangers Cold Case Investigators say that the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! DAILY | Identity of Driver in Wall Fatal Crash Revealed!

Today on LIVE!, Matt Trammell sits down with Keep San Angelo Beautiful's Charlotte Anderson to talk about their big tire event they held over the weekend. Also, an ominous video was released prior to an early morning crash near Wall, a capitol murder suspect was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility, UPS had a fake job scam in San Angelo, ASU sends two to the Fishing National Championship, a look forward at the weather, and some Concho Valley teams advance to round 3!
SAN ANGELO, TX
Nationwide Report

39-Year-Old Vincente Francisco Nandin Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)

The Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash near Wall on Saturday morning. A preliminary investigation into the crash suggests that 39-year-old Vincente Francisco Nandin of San Angelo was driving a 2015 BMW M4 in the wrong direction on US 87. Nandin collided head-on with a 2015 Freightliner driven by Hercilio Rodriguez, 44, of Killeen. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Tom Daniel.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Thug Caught on Ring Camera Twice Assaulting 2 Different Women

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury after being caught on Ring security cameras assaulting two different women. According to court documents, on February 19, 2021, San Angelo police responded to the 3800 block of Honeysuckle Drive regarding a male subject that had allegedly fired a pistol in the direction of a vehicle during a child exchange.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Man arrested on warrant in relation to San Angelo homicide

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A local man was arrested in relation to a homicide that took place in San Angelo on November 8th of this year. According to the press release, Christopher Wise, 35, was arrested on Tuesday in relation to warrant that stemmed from the homicide of Christie Feland. The homicide took place in the 1200 block of West Avenue M.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo PD arrests murder suspect

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department said Tuesday Christopher Wise, 35, has been arrested to a warrant that stemmed from a Nov. 8, 2022, homicide. Police said the victim was Christie Feland and the murder happened in the 1200 block of West Avenue M. The department's...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

An Ominous Snapchat Video Preceded Fatal Crash

WALL, TX - A two vehicle crash is currently being investigated by the Department of Public Safety. At 4:43 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office send a Nixle alert informing travelers to avoid the southbound lanes of the 8200 block of US Highway 87 near Wood Road and Bean Road as the road would be blocked off due to a traffic accident.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

City Council to hold special meeting to canvass votes

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced a special City Council meeting set to take place on Tuesday, November 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the McNease Convention Center, located at 501 Rio Concho Dr. in order to canvass votes from the Nov. 8 election day. The meeting, which is open for […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

74K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy