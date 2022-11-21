Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
macaronikid.com
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Lights, penguins & ice skating: 5 family-friendly KC holiday activities to check out
Get outside and enjoy these holiday-themed events while kids are off school. Here are all the details for ice skating, the zoo and Union Station festivities.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture this: Middle School Cheer Champs
Jackson Middle School was crowned the 2022 Wood County Middle School Cheer Champion for the second year in a row. The competition was held Nov. 10 Parkersburg South High School. Hamilton Middle School placed 2nd while Edison Middle School received third place. Hamilton cheerleader, front row, from left, Anna Flanagan, Madi Amos, Emmy Underwood. Middle row, Mackenzie Fleming, Alana Batten, Samantha Mauzy,Mackenzie Halley. Back row, Parker Morris, Malia Williams, Olivia Eakle, Hadley Mahoney, Cailyn Elliot, Nia Cousins. (Photo Provided)
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26
News of the closure was reported to have come as a surprise to customers, though continued operations were considered untenable. Salvation Army Family StorePhoto bySalvationArmy.org.
Altoona Area High School holds second Turkey Bowl fundraiser
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Area High School is bringing back its Turkey Bowl football tournament fundraiser including a game that will pit student-athletes against teachers. Nine teams made up of ten students, seven boys and three girls went head-to-head on Tuesday in a single-game elimination tournament at the school’s intermural field. Proceeds from the […]
