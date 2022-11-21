Read full article on original website
Already Maxed out on Holiday Romance? Here's Your Guide to Holiday Movies With Serious Girl Power
The formula for writing and portraying women in holiday movies is so clear that McSweeney’s has even written a satirical commentary about it: More often than not, the high-powered big-city career woman or small-town small business owner goes home to save the farm or family business or bravely goes abroad, and ends up throwing her career away for love while finding her holiday spirit.
Bill Gates Releases Holiday Book Recommendations
Bill Gates shared his annual list of holiday reading recommendations—but this time, there’s a twist. The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist decided not to go his usual route and recommend only books he’s finished this year. “Rather than limit myself to things I’ve read over the previous twelve months, I instead picked books regardless of when I finished them,” he wrote on his blog.
Gabrielle Zevin’s ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’ Named Amazon’s ‘Best Book of 2022’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has unveiled its top ten books of the year, with a novel about friendship, rebirth and redemption topping the list. Gabrielle Zevin’s novel Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow was named the Best Book of 2022 by Amazon’s book editors. While Amazon has a constantly updated bestsellers list, the annual “Best Of” list isn’t based on sales, but rather based on the top books that Amazon’s editors recommended to customers over the last 12 months. Buy: Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow: A...
A Grimm story of how gingerbread houses became a holiday favorite
National Gingerbread Cookie Day is meant to motivate folks to get the rolling pin and cookie cutters out of storage. The idea is that baking will warm the home, and the decorating inspires festive designs, tasty cookies, and good memories. But, sadly, going down the Rabbit Hole of our favorite...
Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.
More YA Books That Take Place in a Single Day
High schoolers Mike and Philomel are hopelessly in love, until Mike screws up their relationship. Mike is devastated about losing Phil, until he begins to notice that reality as he knew it…has changed. Things that seem real and certain — like the color of Phil’s dress — suddenly change, seemingly without reason. Mike begins to have strange dreams and he notices that there’s a voice in his head, like an author, narrating his life. What starts as a story of first love turns into a wildly inventive, metafictional journey about books and the madness behind their creation.
Amazon’s Best Books of 2022, Upcoming Celebrity #KidLit, Thanksgiving Cookbook Recommendations and More!
Hello, booklovers! If you’re looking for the hottest book news, you’ve come to the right place. This week in The Pulse, we have a variety of interesting bookish things to share with readers, from Amazon’s best books of 2022 to celebrities announcing their literary debuts with children’s books. There’s even a trailer for those books-to-screen enthusiasts to check out. 😉 If that’s not enough to get you excited, The Pulse even has some cookbook recommendations to help you out this Thanksgiving!
