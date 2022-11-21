Iran's decision to protest its anthem was the bravery England, other World Cup teams couldn't muster

The stage was set for England and other 2022 World Cup teams — Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland — to make a statement on the biggest soccer stage there is.

Their captains were going to wear “OneLove” armbands during matches in Qatar. Per USA TODAY Sports: “The ‘OneLove’ campaign originated in the Netherlands and promotes diversity and inclusion in soccer. Several of the game’s most high-profile players, including England captain Harry Kane and Germany captain Manuel Neuer, wore rainbow armbands at the 2020 European championship. They were determined to wear them in Qatar, where the penal code punishes extramarital sex, including same-sex relations, with up to seven years in prison.”

That fell apart because there was a threat that those captains wearing the armbands would be shown a yellow card right from the start of the games due to a violation of FIFA rules on the specific armbands they’re allowed to wear. And let’s remember that any player given two yellow cards in the opening rounds of the World Cup gets suspended for a game.

It’s a true shame and a massive disappointment that these teams couldn’t face the idea of standing up for human rights outweighing a soccer tournament. FIFA’s cowardice — after it backed down over a last-minute change by the host country to stop beer sales near Qatar’s World Cup stadiums — is apparent once again as well.

Then there’s what you saw what happened before England’s first 2022 World Cup contest.

The Three Lions faced Iran in their first match, and what we witnessed was incredible: None of Iran’s players sang the national anthem, and there were audible jeers from fans:

The context: There have been months of protests in Iran, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who was arrested for allegedly violating laws about wearing hijabs.

Iran player Ehsan Hajsafi has spoken out with support before Monday’s match, and to follow that up with a protest on the World Cup stage is true bravery.

I’m not the only one who noticed the stark contrast: