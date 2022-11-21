Read full article on original website
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Goaltending Shines, Krejci, Zboril & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. There were just two games in the last seven days on the schedule...
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
MLive.com
Ville Husso posts third shutout as Red Wings win third in row
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings finished their recent road trip with momentum and carried it over Wednesday into the start of their longest homestand of the season. Ville Husso made 26 saves for his third shutout in 13 games, a 3-0 victory over the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena.
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Blues after Skinner's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -174, Sabres +150; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the St. Louis Blues after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres' 7-2 win...
Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Minnesota for 5th round pick
Per Kevin Weekes, the Rangers are trading Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 5th round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for the Rangers for some time now, and it was clear he wasn’t going to get into the lineup any time soon. The 2025 5th round pick is a pretty good return given the Rangers are not retaining any salary in the trade. Reaves requested the trade while in LA, and Chris Drury moved swiftly to make it work.
Yardbarker
Red Wings: Diagnosing Alex Nedeljkovic’s 2022-23 Struggles
Surely, the 2022-23 season hasn’t exactly started the way Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic envisioned. Through six games, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 4.33 GAA and a .873 SV% to go with his 2-3-1 record. In addition, his -6.56 goals-saved above average is fifth-worst in the NHL.
FOX Sports
Faulk's power-play goal lifts streaking Blues past Ducks
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk had a power-play goal late in the third period and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. Faulk’s goal snapped a 1-all tie with 4:13 left in the...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Early Candidates for the 2025 World Cup of Hockey
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially begun, and soccer fans from all across the world are tuned-in to the events going on in Qatar. This is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, so chances are that you’ve probably heard somebody talking about it by now. But what you may not have heard is that we recently received an update on when the next World Cup of Hockey will be held.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Swayman, Nosek, Patrick Kane & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jeremy Swayman returned to action on Saturday (Nov. 19) and secured a win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Tomas Nosek scored his first goal in 65 regular-season games against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 13 and has not shown any signs of slowing down since. In other news, Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that “Patrick Kane and the Bruins make a lot of sense.”
NHL
Detroit claims goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Seattle
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Hellberg, 31, has split the 2022-23 season between the Ottawa Senators and Kraken. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn his first three career wins with three different clubs when he made 29 saves for Ottawa in a 4-2 win on Oct. 24 against Dallas. Hellberg appeared in one game with the Red Wings in 2021-22, stopping 20 shots in a 5-3 victory on April 29 at New Jersey. Prior to joining the Red Wings, Hellberg spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. In all, Hellberg suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi (2021-22), compiling an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics, showing a 1-0-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage in two appearances. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-2 Win vs Maple Leafs – 11/21/22
The New York Islanders were desperate for a win to end their four-game road trip on a high note. After back-to-back losses where they lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators and 5-2 to the Dallas Stars, they stepped up against the Toronto Maple Leafs and defeated them 3-2 in overtime.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Star Players Stellar in 13th Straight Win
There was some history made last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. With their 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the New Jersey Devils tied a franchise record winning streak originally set during the 2000-01 season. Their star players were their star players, as they had stellar performances against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and co. in capturing their 13th straight win.
NHL
Gibson, Ducks defeat Rangers for first regulation win of season
ANAHEIM -- John Gibson made 41 saves, and the Anaheim Ducks got their first regulation win of the season, 3-2 against the New York Rangers at Honda Center on Wednesday. Dmitry Kulikov had a goal and an assist, and Mason McTavish and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks (6-13-1), who had lost three straight.
The Hockey Writers
3 Teams Canadiens Can’t Sleep On Below Them in the Standings
Just as the Montreal Canadiens have exceeded expectations in 2022-23 so far, there are teams that haven’t lived up to them. A relatively impressive 9-9-1 (after finishing 22-49-11 in 2021-22), the Habs are at a potential crossroads as they determine where their season is headed and whether or not to go for it, even as early as American Thanksgiving, which serves as an unofficial cut-off, separating non-playoff and playoff-bound teams.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Kane, Davidson, Jones, Toews
As the Chicago Blackhawks look to snap a four-game skid, Patrick Kane trade rumblings ramp up, Jonathan Toews has started to slow down, and the club is glad to welcome Seth Jones back. That and more in this edition of Blackhawks News & Rumors. Kane Reportedly Linked to Bruins. Here...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home...
FOX Sports
Rangers visit the Ducks after Kreider's 2-goal game
New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -167, Ducks +143; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Anaheim Ducks after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers' 5-3 win...
The Hockey Writers
3 Things Predators Fans Should Be Thankful For
Many myths and legends surround the creation and celebration of American Thanksgiving. However, one of the things that is usually recognized about the holiday is that it is a day to give thanks for all of the good things in our lives. For some people like myself, being away from any sports arena for almost the past two years has just intensified the feeling of thankfulness for everything that makes up the NHL and the Nashville Predators.
FOX Sports
Husso makes 26 saves, Red Wings shut out Predators 3-0
DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves for his third shutout this season, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Wednesday night. Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored in Detroit's third straight win. It was Hronek's fourth goal in his last three games, and Larkin got his ninth of the season, tying for the team lead.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/23/22
The New Jersey Devils keep finding ways to win, and they have tied their record for the longest win streak in team history with 13 straight victories. In order to break the record set in 2000-01, they will have to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center at 7:00 EST. New Jersey defeated the Maple Leafs during their historic winning streak, coming out on top 3-2 on Nov. 17, thanks to a Yegor Sharangovich overtime-winner.
