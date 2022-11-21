ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

pryorinfopub.com

Free Thanksgiving Meals in Mayes County

PRYOR, Okla. – Charlie's Chicken Restaurant in Pryor and Hope Church in Locust Grove will be offering a free Thanksgiving Day meal to anyone in need. Charlies Chicken Thanksgiving Meal >>11am to 2pm located at 34 S Mill St, Pryor, OK, United States, Oklahoma. With Thanksgiving being just around...
PRYOR, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food

People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Collinsville Police Department Launches 'Food For Fines' Campaign

The Collinsville Police Department is launching a new campaign to help people struggling financially during the holiday season. The campaign “Food for Fines” gives people an opportunity to clear fines and warrants at a cheaper rate than paying full price for the fees. News On 6's Autumn Bracey...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Blood Institute to hide $250 golden ticket at donation centers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute is hoping to gain more blood donations before the holidays. Everyone who donates blood at any donor center or mobile blood drive on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 will receive a 9-inch Field’s pecan pie, a chocolate bar, and a holiday-themed, long-sleeved T-shirt.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Green Country Woman Still Seeking Answers Decades After 2 Family Tragedies

A woman whose mother was murdered and whose sister is missing is spending another holiday wondering why she still doesn't have answers in either case. Monnita Sue Kern, who went by Sue, was murdered November 19, 1981 and no one has been arrested; then, her daughter went missing 13 years after that and has never been found.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City

If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Great Mexican food in Claremore

El Azteca is a favorite with visitors and locals alike, especially because of its proximity to the Claremore Expo Center in the West Bend district. Locally owned and operated, El Azteca has been voted “Best of Claremore” numerous years running—for best tacos, best margaritas, and best dinner. A second location can be found north of town on Route 66.
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System

TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Escaping An Attacker: Lori Fullbright Demonstrates 3 Self-Defense Moves

Lots of shoppers will be out on Black Friday as the holiday shopping season kicks off -- and that means, lots of criminals will be out as well. Protecting yourself starts with two things: Being aware by putting down your phone and really looking at people and their behaviors and being prepared.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Tulsa apartments damaged following fire

TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK

