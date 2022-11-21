Read full article on original website
pryorinfopub.com
Free Thanksgiving Meals in Mayes County
PRYOR, Okla. – Charlie's Chicken Restaurant in Pryor and Hope Church in Locust Grove will be offering a free Thanksgiving Day meal to anyone in need. Charlies Chicken Thanksgiving Meal >>11am to 2pm located at 34 S Mill St, Pryor, OK, United States, Oklahoma. With Thanksgiving being just around...
publicradiotulsa.org
The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food
People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
Rhema Christmas lights opening in Broken Arrow
For over 40 years, the Rhema Christmas lights display draws nearly half a million visitors annually.
news9.com
Collinsville Police Department Launches 'Food For Fines' Campaign
The Collinsville Police Department is launching a new campaign to help people struggling financially during the holiday season. The campaign “Food for Fines” gives people an opportunity to clear fines and warrants at a cheaper rate than paying full price for the fees. News On 6's Autumn Bracey...
KTUL
Oklahoma Blood Institute to hide $250 golden ticket at donation centers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute is hoping to gain more blood donations before the holidays. Everyone who donates blood at any donor center or mobile blood drive on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 will receive a 9-inch Field’s pecan pie, a chocolate bar, and a holiday-themed, long-sleeved T-shirt.
news9.com
Green Country Woman Still Seeking Answers Decades After 2 Family Tragedies
A woman whose mother was murdered and whose sister is missing is spending another holiday wondering why she still doesn't have answers in either case. Monnita Sue Kern, who went by Sue, was murdered November 19, 1981 and no one has been arrested; then, her daughter went missing 13 years after that and has never been found.
Washington County Deputies Surprise Community With Thanksgiving Meals
Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s office pulled people over, but they weren’t handing out tickets. Instead, they were handing out Thanksgiving meals. Deputies also visited houses to drop off baskets filled with boxes of stuffing, canned goods, rolls, and turkeys. Tami Downing was pulled over by a...
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
News On 6
Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City
If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
okcfox.com
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
moreclaremore.com
Great Mexican food in Claremore
El Azteca is a favorite with visitors and locals alike, especially because of its proximity to the Claremore Expo Center in the West Bend district. Locally owned and operated, El Azteca has been voted “Best of Claremore” numerous years running—for best tacos, best margaritas, and best dinner. A second location can be found north of town on Route 66.
Tulsa man discusses rare reaction to his fourth COVID-19 shot
TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa man says he suffered from what his cardiologist calls a one in a million reaction to his fourth COVID shot. 85-year-old Jessie Alexander said despite the reaction, he’d still get another booster. Alexander got the shot in September. He started to feel...
Tulsans share concern, anger over butane transload facility near BMX headquarters
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are concerned about a recent decision made by members of City Council. A business is currently transloading butane next to BMX National Headquarters. Transloading is when a shipment is transferred from one method of transportation to another. In this case, butane is being moved from...
News On 6
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System
TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
news9.com
Escaping An Attacker: Lori Fullbright Demonstrates 3 Self-Defense Moves
Lots of shoppers will be out on Black Friday as the holiday shopping season kicks off -- and that means, lots of criminals will be out as well. Protecting yourself starts with two things: Being aware by putting down your phone and really looking at people and their behaviors and being prepared.
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
Tulsa apartments damaged following fire
TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
Cherokee Nation designates $3 million to elder protection
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced the tribe is designating $3 million to protect Cherokee elders from fraud and abuse.
