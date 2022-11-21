Carol Roberta Meadows, 75 of Springfield, passed away at 7:41p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 20, 1947 in Taylorville, the daughter of Otis and Bettie (Daniels) Meloon. She married Earl D. Meadows on December 25, 1966 in Taylorville. Carol graduated from Taylorville High School and Lincoln Land Community College and held several jobs that involved caring for children. She was an award-winning jewelry maker and loved taking part in the State Fair Blue-Ribbon culinary competitions. Carol was an outgoing individual who never met a stranger.

