Illinois man sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend and preborn sonLive Action NewsDecatur, IL
Calvary Lady Cavalier Volleyball Headed Back To State TournamentUnder The Radar NWLAAlexandria, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Boo at the Zoo, A Family Tradition, Decatur, ILBrennon HightowerDecatur, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kiwanis Learn About Christian County CEO Program at Tuesday Meeting
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club heard from eleven of the 12 Christian County CEO students, at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. CEO stands for “Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities”, and is a class offered to Christian County seniors teaching business skills. Students are selected thru an application process, and the program is administered by a local board of business and school leaders from thru-out the county.
wglt.org
Merger of Heartland, Town and Country banks part of a national trend
The merger of Bloomington-based Heartland Bank and Trust and Springfield-based Town and Country Bank, announced in August, is part of an ongoing national trend. "In 2009, there were about 85,500 bank branches in the United States. And as of the end of last year, the number had shrunk to 72,500, which is pretty steep," said Ajay Samant, dean of Illinois State University's College of Business.
wjbc.com
Illinois State University farm plans for future after fire
MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State University is thanking its agriculture community for stepping up to battle an almost 15-hour fire and taking in majority of its livestock after the research farm’s barn caught fire Friday. The university said it lost half of its 700 ft beef barn. “Certainly,...
WAND TV
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Steven Frank Johnson
Steven Frank Johnson, 57, of Edinburg, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. He was born on December 19, 1964, in Springfield, IL, the son of Frank and Victoria (Truax) Johnson. Steve is survived by his sister, Vickie Sue Edwards (Craig Rider)...
Two Springfield businesses to open Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday. Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market. “Ad Astra has […]
25newsnow.com
ISU working on ‘what’s next’ for university farm after fire
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State University is thanking its agriculture community for stepping up to battle an almost 15-hour fire and taking in majority of its livestock after the research farm’s barn caught fire Friday. The university said it lost half of its 700 ft beef...
WAND TV
Macon Speedway officials announce ownership change for 2023 season
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon Speedway will be under new ownership in 2023. It has been under the leadership of Bob Sargent as owner/promoter since 1985, when he took over from original owner Wayne Webb. In 2007, Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, and Kenny Wallace joined Sargent as speedway co-owners.
WAND TV
City of Decatur bill payment experiencing technical issues
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur residents may be experiencing longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service, after City officials confirm they are dealing with technical issues. According to the City, certain processing issues are complicating their ability to provide the normal level of service. The...
WAND TV
Weather warm-up this week across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy warmer temperatures for the week of Thanksgiving. After a very breezy and cold weekend, the coldest of the fall season, a warm-up started Sunday. Decatur woke up to a low of 13° Sunday, but it warmed into the upper-30s. Today, high temperatures will...
nowdecatur.com
Temporary Visitor Restrictions in Effect for Visitors to Decatur Memorial Hospital
November 22, 2022 – Memorial Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions at its five hospitals to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza and RSV. The restrictions will apply at all five Memorial Health hospitals: Decatur Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital. The restrictions will not apply to outpatient Memorial Care locations, including urgent or primary care and laboratory or imaging appointments.
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
wlds.com
GFL Trash Service Terms Come into Question In South Jacksonville & Jacksonville
A presentation concerning trash service raised a few eyebrows in the Village of South Jacksonville recently in which some claims were made that the City of Jacksonville says weren’t brought up in their contract negotiations. South Jacksonville Village President Dick Samples invited GFL Environmental to the Village Board of...
taylorvilledailynews.com
THS Band Members Perform At ILMEA District 5 Concert Festival
Nine members of the Taylorville High School Band participated in the Illinois Music Education Association’s District 5 Concert Festival on Saturday, November 19 on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. Each member had earned a spot in the Senior Band or Orchestra that performed. that day by auditioning back...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Carol Roberta Meadows
Carol Roberta Meadows, 75 of Springfield, passed away at 7:41p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 20, 1947 in Taylorville, the daughter of Otis and Bettie (Daniels) Meloon. She married Earl D. Meadows on December 25, 1966 in Taylorville. Carol graduated from Taylorville High School and Lincoln Land Community College and held several jobs that involved caring for children. She was an award-winning jewelry maker and loved taking part in the State Fair Blue-Ribbon culinary competitions. Carol was an outgoing individual who never met a stranger.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Sherry Anita Spencer
Sherry Anita Spencer, 74, of Taylorville, went to her heavenly home on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born February 15, 1948 in Taylorville, IL. The daughter of Dorice Stephens and Vivian Pickard. Sherry loved the Lord, church, her family, friends, and especially her two grandchildren Drew and Evan.
Macon Speedway’s owner sells track after 37 years
MACON, Ill. (WCIA)– The Macon speedway is being sold, but fans can still expect to head there for races. Bob Sargent bought the racetrack in 1985. In 2007 he partnered with some Nascar drivers to revamp it. Sargent says he has been working on some other opportunities and long-time race official Chris Kearns offered […]
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Julia Ellen Stuart
Julia Ellen Stuart, 95, of Taylorville, and formerly Grove City and Mt. Auburn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 7:27 p.m. at Taylorville Care Center, Taylorville. She was born in Mt. Auburn on June 26, 1927, and was the youngest of 4 girls born to Robert and...
High School Shot Clock to Make Central Illinois Debut Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The 35-second shot clock comes to central Illinois high school basketball Tuesday. The shot clock makes its area debut at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington. It will be used in all the games played in the weeklong tournament. The Illinois High School Association is allowing schools to […]
